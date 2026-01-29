North Carolina's Gateway To Hanging Rock State Park Is A Friendly Town With Artsy Vibes

Beyond the great outdoors, Danbury has a thriving arts and music community. The North Carolina Music Office suggests the perfect itinerary if your focus is on the creative side of town. One of the iconic stops recommended is Priddy's General Store. A review on Tripadvisor raves about this local store, saying that "Priddy's is not to be missed when you are in Danbury! So many nostalgic items brought back fabulous memories and the selection of locally made food items and sauces is great!" Priddy's got its start in 1888, although under a different name, and is an iconic landmark in town. Not only do they cater to your necessities, but they also host live Bluegrass music throughout the year. The Arts Place of Stokes is another destination for art lovers found on Main Street. Here, you'll find an art market, performance space, the Ben and Lemma Apple Gallery, and Rocky's Coffee & Ice Cream for a sweet treat break.

If you're looking for a reason to visit Danbury, look no further than the annual Stokes Stomp Festival. Visitors can join in the festivities downtown, where you'll find live entertainment, food trucks, and a Stokes Stomp Parade. You can shop for local and handmade arts and crafts from various vendors or tune into musical acts at the Historic Stokes County Courthouse.

If your interest is piqued, and you're ready to plan a trip to Danbury, it isn't far from the larger cities of Winston-Salem and Greensboro, both just a quick one-hour drive away. If you're coming from further afield, the Piedmont International Airport, North Carolina's small, cozy airport with Southern hospitality, offers the perfect place to land at just 50 minutes away by car.