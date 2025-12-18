The 5 Best State Parks In North Carolina For Camping

From its gorgeous, island-laden coastline in the east to its awe-inspiring Great Smoky Mountains in the west, North Carolina has perhaps the best opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Eastern United States. No matter where you go in North Carolina, you can likely find amazing hikes, gorgeous views, and ample recreational opportunities in some of the most beautiful settings that Appalachia has to offer. If you're only spending a day in North Carolina's great outdoors, you can do everything from climbing to the top of the birthplace of aviation at the Wright Brothers National Memorial to exploring the Blue Ridge Parkway's most beautiful waterfall on the short but scenic Erwins View Trail. Of course, such an abundance of spectacular outdoor settings also means an abundance of top destinations for overnight camping. And while national parks and forests tend to get all the attention, North Carolina's state parks actually have many of the area's best campgrounds.

Not every North Carolina state park site offers overnight camping, but the ones that do provide unforgettable outdoor experiences for campers of all ages. And with these park campgrounds spread out across each corner of the state, prospective campers have excellent opportunities to experience everything North Carolina's majestic landscape has to offer. The only true downside of camping in a North Carolina state park is narrowing it down! And while it's impossible to compile a truly "objective" ranking of the best North Carolina state parks for camping, a few do stand out for their distinctive natural features, extensive campground offerings, and unique camping amenities. Based on these key factors, it's possible to select the five state parks that are the best for camping in North Carolina. Note that before you hit the trails or reserve a campsite in any of these areas, check the official North Carolina State Parks website for up‑to‑date closures and facility notices, as conditions, closures, and campground availability can change seasonally or due to maintenance projects.