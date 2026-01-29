This Scenic Mountain Valley Might Have More Abandoned Towns Than Anywhere Else In North America

North America is a vast and diverse continent, but there is a common thread throughout: ghost towns. While one state is known for having the most ghost towns in the U.S., British Columbia takes the black-frosted cake as the region with the most ghost towns in North America at 1,500. So, it's no surprise that this province is home to an area that may have one of the highest concentrations of ghost towns on the continent: the Valley of the Ghosts in the West Kootenays. Located between Slocan Lake and Kootenay Lake below the Selkirk Mountains, the Valley of the Ghosts and the surrounding Kootenays were the site of one of Canada's biggest silver booms after the ore was discovered in the area in 1891.

Sandon, British Columbia's most fascinating ghost town, became known as the "Monte Carlo of North America," with its dozens of hotels, saloons, and the biggest red light district in western Canada. More towns followed, like Cody, just next to Sandon, and Retallack and Zincton, along Highway 31A, and the area grew even more once the Kaslo & Slocan Railway was built in 1895. This amazing feat of precarious mountainside engineering connected Kaslo with Sandon, allowing the mining bubble to grow...until it burst.

Nearly all of the towns were abandoned by the mid-20th century, until several gained a brief new life as internment camps for Japanese Canadian citizens during World War II. In the ensuing years, Canada would send about 22,000 Japanese citizens from the west coast of British Columbia to remote ghost towns like Sandon and Kaslo in 1942. Once the war ended, these sites became abandoned yet again, and now, you can visit them by taking a road trip around the Valley of the Ghosts.