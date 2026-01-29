Between Jacksonville And Tallahassee Is Florida's Underrated Park With Hiking And Serene River Views

A straightforward way to explore the untamed nature of the Holton Creek Wildlife Management Area is by hiking along the trail that runs through it, the Florida Trail. One of the most scenic trails in the Sunshine State, the Florida Trail is actually a network of connected trails that extend for 1,500 miles throughout the state. The portion of the trail within the Holton Creek area traces the path of the Suwannee River, for the most part. Designated parts of the path are also open to bicycling and horseback riding (for the latter only when it's not hunting season).

One Google Local Guide wrote that this wildlife park, "Really opens your eyes to see how beautiful the Suwannee truly is." Much of the area's particular beauty owes to the underlying karst formations, made up of porous limestone shaped into cavities and bluffs by rainfall. The result is a surreal habitat of forest interspersed with sinkholes, fissures, and springs.

Other than observing the geological formations, the area's a great destination for birdwatching. It's an eBird hotspot with over 60 documented species, including the yellow-billed cuckoo and barred owl. The area is listed as a stop on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, which also highlights it as a breeding ground for many songbirds.