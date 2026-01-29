Between Jacksonville And Tallahassee Is Florida's Underrated Park With Hiking And Serene River Views
The inland reaches of North Florida harbor some excellent nature destinations, covered by wiregrass and flatwoods, far from the party culture or beach crowds of cities on the coast. About midway between Jacksonville and Tallahassee, and an hour drive from the underrated woodland reserve called the Osceola National Forest, sits one of these destinations, the Holton Creek Wildlife Management Area. The protected land encircles a spring from the bordering Suwannee River and is full of unique scenes of karst formations and woods sprouting up from river bluffs.
Covering over 2,000 acres, the Holton Creek Wildlife Management Area has plenty of space for hiking and chances for wildlife sightings. Eastern cottontail rabbits, alligators, and a plethora of birds call the area home. The water lends itself to numerous activities, too, from a sandy riverside beach where you can rest with the sound of the current gurgling to fishing in its springs. Plus, while not directly in the managed area, there are multiple campgrounds nearby for travelers who want to spend a night or weekend in the wilderness. The once popular Holton Creek River Camp was damaged by Hurricane Helene and is currently closed.
Activities in the karst landscape of the Holton Creek Wildlife Management Area
A straightforward way to explore the untamed nature of the Holton Creek Wildlife Management Area is by hiking along the trail that runs through it, the Florida Trail. One of the most scenic trails in the Sunshine State, the Florida Trail is actually a network of connected trails that extend for 1,500 miles throughout the state. The portion of the trail within the Holton Creek area traces the path of the Suwannee River, for the most part. Designated parts of the path are also open to bicycling and horseback riding (for the latter only when it's not hunting season).
One Google Local Guide wrote that this wildlife park, "Really opens your eyes to see how beautiful the Suwannee truly is." Much of the area's particular beauty owes to the underlying karst formations, made up of porous limestone shaped into cavities and bluffs by rainfall. The result is a surreal habitat of forest interspersed with sinkholes, fissures, and springs.
Other than observing the geological formations, the area's a great destination for birdwatching. It's an eBird hotspot with over 60 documented species, including the yellow-billed cuckoo and barred owl. The area is listed as a stop on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, which also highlights it as a breeding ground for many songbirds.
What to know for visiting the Holton Creek Wildlife Management Area
Getting to the Holton Creek area is roughly the same distance — just under a two-hour drive — whether you're coming from Jacksonville or Tallahassee, the trendy college city with fabulous cuisine. Both cities have major international airports to accommodate long-haul travelers. The closest commercial airport option, however, is Georgia's Valdosta Regional Airport, about a 45-minute drive away, but the time saved on driving might not be worth the added complexity if you have to transfer flights.
Unless you're hiking in via the Florida Trail or boating on the river, there's one route for entering and exiting the area, which is the unpaved Road 20-1. The wildlife area opens one and a half hours before sunrise and closes one and a half hours after sunset, and entry is free to the public. Note that it's closed during hunting dates, which you can check beforehand on Holton Creek's online brochure.
If you'd like to post up overnight, there are multiple campgrounds nearby. The most popular spots include the Jennings KOA Holiday, which offers tent and RV sites as well as cabins, and the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park and Campground, which not only offers cabin, tent, and RV spots but also live music and events. There are also other smaller campgrounds spread throughout the area as well as various chain hotels in nearby towns that make for a nice home base.