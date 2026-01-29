Situated Between Seattle And Vancouver Is Washington's Cute, Quiet Getaway With Antique Shops And Outdoor Fun
If your knowledge of the Pacific Northwest is limited to Twilight and frequent rain, you're missing out on a lot. The best solution for updating and expanding your perception of this West Coast region? Well, it might just be a road trip through Washington and British Columbia — because as much as the major hubs of Vancouver and Seattle are well worth exploring, there's plenty to be found in the oft-overlooked places along the way. From the diverse kaleidoscope of great eateries in Surrey, Canada's "City of Parks," to Sudden Valley, Washington's hidden gem with breathtaking views and fun activities, there are many other worthwhile places to see between Seattle and Vancouver. Chief among them is the Skagit Valley town of Conway, Washington, which has a relaxed pace and provides outdoor activities and quirky antique shops to peruse.
Originally a manufacturing and agricultural hub, today Conway is a small community nestled just a 10-minute drive outside the city of Mount Vernon. It's about an hour's drive north of Seattle and around two hours southeast of Vancouver, making it a convenient pit stop between the two — or a getaway from either metropolis. If you're traveling to Conway by air, you'll likely want to fly into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which, at about 70 miles away, is the closest major airport.
Spend quality time in the great outdoors
With its prime location along the Skagit Delta, Conway is a suitable choice for visitors eager to get outside and enjoy the area's lush flora and fauna. Whether you're an avid runner, cyclist, or simply someone who enjoys a nice, refreshing nature walk every now and then, the Wiley Slough Trail is a popular choice. Located just a few minutes outside of town, on Fir Island, this easy 2.6-mile out-and-back route offers views of the surrounding marshland and ample birdwatching opportunities — including bald eagles and herons — along a flat, walkable path. There's plenty of parking here, making the Wiley Slough Trail an easy excursion in Pacific Northwest nature. Just be sure to bring a jacket: All the open space here makes for good views — but the downside is that it can get windy on the trail.
If you're interested in spotting some more wildlife, you've also got options. Book a whale-watching and wildlife tour with Blue Kingdom Tours in nearby Anacortes, just 25 miles away on the coast of the Salish Sea. While the company makes no guarantee that you'll spy a whale during your boat tour, they boast high sighting rates and odds of seeing orcas, along with the chance to spot more elusive humpback and minke whales.
Go antique shopping in Conway
This quiet hamlet has developed a small antiques scene that draws bargain hunters, treasure seekers, and those with a fondness for old things. Conway, like fellow Washington town Centralia, is packed with antiques and charm. Start off your shopping (or window-shopping) activities with a visit to Conway Antiques, conveniently located on Main Street. With more than 2,000 square feet of store space, this emporium is full of items looking for a second life, from vintage furniture to home decor to jewelry and beyond.
Just down the road, in a green building also on Main Street, you'll find the aptly named Curious Goods. Curious Goods boasts numerous antique dealers, and the team travels to a wide range of locations each week to source acquisitions for the store. You'll find an eclectic assortment here, including furniture, porcelain items, and records. Whether you set out with a plan or prefer to poke around and see what you find, browsing the shelves of these shops offers a sense of Conway's quiet appeal.