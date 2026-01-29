Situated Between Seattle And Vancouver Is Washington's Cute, Quiet Getaway With Antique Shops And Outdoor Fun

If your knowledge of the Pacific Northwest is limited to Twilight and frequent rain, you're missing out on a lot. The best solution for updating and expanding your perception of this West Coast region? Well, it might just be a road trip through Washington and British Columbia — because as much as the major hubs of Vancouver and Seattle are well worth exploring, there's plenty to be found in the oft-overlooked places along the way. From the diverse kaleidoscope of great eateries in Surrey, Canada's "City of Parks," to Sudden Valley, Washington's hidden gem with breathtaking views and fun activities, there are many other worthwhile places to see between Seattle and Vancouver. Chief among them is the Skagit Valley town of Conway, Washington, which has a relaxed pace and provides outdoor activities and quirky antique shops to peruse.

Originally a manufacturing and agricultural hub, today Conway is a small community nestled just a 10-minute drive outside the city of Mount Vernon. It's about an hour's drive north of Seattle and around two hours southeast of Vancouver, making it a convenient pit stop between the two — or a getaway from either metropolis. If you're traveling to Conway by air, you'll likely want to fly into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which, at about 70 miles away, is the closest major airport.