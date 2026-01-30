Sandwiched Between Two State Parks Is A Charming Colorado Suburb That's A Gateway To Outdoor Adventures

Around 53 miles from Denver International Airport, one of the city's standout suburbs sits near the base of the Colorado Rockies. In Roxborough Park, beautiful homes are just a short drive from the slanted natural rock formations that give the area its distinct look. The community lies around a 25-minute drive from the scenic Colorado suburb of Highlands Ranch, and while Highlands Ranch is known as one of the best places to live in the state, Roxborough Park gives it a run for its money with glorious scenery that captivates visitors as soon as they drive in from Highway 121.

Residents adore the safe streets, friendly atmosphere, and tight-knit, wholesome community in Roxborough Park, which Niche ranked as the number one place to buy a house in the Denver area. It's certainly an attractive option for prospective homeowners who want to be nestled between Chatfield State Park, 7 miles away, and the neighborhood's namesake, Roxborough State Park, less than a mile away. Both offer majestic mountain vistas and stunning hiking paths that residents will never tire of.

Whether outdoorsperson or couch potato, you'll benefit from being close to nature; one Niche reviewer said Roxborough Park is like "having my own mountain retreat without having to go to the mountains." From many neighborhoods, you can enjoy remarkable views of the Dakota Hogback — named so for its sharp ridge — and rust-colored Fountain Formation rocks that jut out of the earth at an angle. With hiking on your doorstep, fascinating wildlife encounters, and streets that are much more tranquil than the congestion of Denver, it's no wonder Roxborough Park is considered one of the top 20 suburbs in Colorado.