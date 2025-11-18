This Overlooked Denver Suburb Is A Scenic Colorado Escape With Fishing, Hiking, And Local Breweries
Denver is one of those can't-miss, ultimate destinations in Colorado. There are all kinds of things to do, including multiple museums, beautiful parks and green spaces, and America's only downtown theme and water park. But Denver's suburbs are also well worth a visit. One of the more undersung of those suburbs is Highlands Ranch, about 30 to 45 minutes south of downtown Denver, depending on traffic. There's plenty to keep you occupied here in this uniquely historic suburb with outdoor fun, like hiking and fishing, along with tasty local brews.
Highlands Ranch has a rich history. In the late 1800s, settlers and ranchers lived on the plains south of Denver. By the 1980s, the Mission Viejo Company had turned the area into a master-planned community, dedicated to giving residents a high quality of life. But even though it's a relatively new urban region, the area's long been inhabited. The Ute people lived in what is now Colorado, and long before even the Ute, the area was the stomping grounds for dinosaurs. In the development of one of the neighborhoods, bones from two triceratops and a duck-billed dinosaur from the late Cretaceous period were discovered. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science, one of America's best science museums, led the excavation.
Highlands Ranch was once a literal ranch, home to the massive Highlands Ranch Mansion. You can still see the mansion today as the centerpiece of the 250-acre Highlands Ranch Historic Park. You can take a tour of the mansion, though keep in mind, it's often closed on weekends for private events. There's also a 1.4-mile hiking trail through the park, offering views of the historic windmill dating back to the early 1900s.
Highlands Ranch trails and fishing ponds
From the Highlands Ranch Historic Park, you can access the Highlands Park backcountry wilderness area trails, including the Douglas County East/West Regional Trail, as it runs through Highlands Ranch. This natural-surface trail runs for 27 miles and is open for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. There are another 11 miles of trails in the Highlands Ranch backcountry, but keep in mind that those trail systems are private to members and guests of the Highlands Ranch Community Association.
Highlands Ranch also has several parks and playgrounds, and many of them have paved trails that link them. For example, there's the Highland Heritage Regional Park, which has 3 miles of paved trails and connects to Big Dry Creek Park, which, in turn, has a trail to Paintbrush Park. And a couple miles of Denver's 71-mile-long High Line Canal Trail run through the northwestern edge of Highlands Ranch.
Along with trails, there are numerous popular fishing spots throughout Highlands Ranch. The Cheese Ranch Historic & Natural Area is stocked with largemouth bass and bluegill. This site also has another of the area's historic windmills. The pond at the Fly'n B Park has two docks, and you can catch channel catfish, largemouth bass, and bluegill. You can catch the same at the nearby Johnny's Pond. The fishing here is stocked seasonally. There's no ice fishing, and make sure you have a fishing license.
Highlands Ranch breweries and the annual festival
Denver is America's craft beer capital, and you can sample some local brews in Highlands Ranch. Prost Brewing Co. out of Northglenn, a suburb on the other side of Denver, makes German-inspired craft beers. It has four biergartens, one of which is in Highlands Ranch. Enjoy one of the 10-plus beers on tap at the bar, decorated with antler chandeliers. There's also a yummy range of German-inspired pub food, like pretzels, a sausage charcuterie board, and schnitzel.
At the Highlands Ranch taproom for Living the Dream Brewing Co., the rotating on-tap selection is an impressive collection that includes their own IPAs, hard seltzers, and light beers, like a vanilla cream ale. The taproom also hosts events like trivia night and music bingo. Then there's Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, which first opened in 1991 in downtown Denver. It's expanded, and one of its 17 upscale brewpub locations is in Highlands Ranch. You can sample a mix of their own craft brews along with guest ciders and beers.
You can also enjoy beer at Highlands Ranch's Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. Held each year in June, it celebrates the region's Scandinavian heritage and features a beer garden, dancing, a living history Viking Village, and more. And for more fun in the Denver metro area, Highlands Ranch's neighboring suburb of Littleton has a charming downtown, and it's home to Chatfield State Park. Another good option is Aurora, a sun-soaked city with urban and outdoor charm. It's about 25 minutes away from Highlands Ranch.