This Overlooked Denver Suburb Is A Scenic Colorado Escape With Fishing, Hiking, And Local Breweries

Denver is one of those can't-miss, ultimate destinations in Colorado. There are all kinds of things to do, including multiple museums, beautiful parks and green spaces, and America's only downtown theme and water park. But Denver's suburbs are also well worth a visit. One of the more undersung of those suburbs is Highlands Ranch, about 30 to 45 minutes south of downtown Denver, depending on traffic. There's plenty to keep you occupied here in this uniquely historic suburb with outdoor fun, like hiking and fishing, along with tasty local brews.

Highlands Ranch has a rich history. In the late 1800s, settlers and ranchers lived on the plains south of Denver. By the 1980s, the Mission Viejo Company had turned the area into a master-planned community, dedicated to giving residents a high quality of life. But even though it's a relatively new urban region, the area's long been inhabited. The Ute people lived in what is now Colorado, and long before even the Ute, the area was the stomping grounds for dinosaurs. In the development of one of the neighborhoods, bones from two triceratops and a duck-billed dinosaur from the late Cretaceous period were discovered. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science, one of America's best science museums, led the excavation.

Highlands Ranch was once a literal ranch, home to the massive Highlands Ranch Mansion. You can still see the mansion today as the centerpiece of the 250-acre Highlands Ranch Historic Park. You can take a tour of the mansion, though keep in mind, it's often closed on weekends for private events. There's also a 1.4-mile hiking trail through the park, offering views of the historic windmill dating back to the early 1900s.