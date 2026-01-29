This Unique South Korea Starbucks Offers Safe Views Of North Korea

Aegibong Peace Ecopark used to be called Hill 154, a battleground between North and South Korea during the war. Now, it's a symbolic place of peace as well as a habitat for endangered species, per Aegibong Peace Ecopark. There is a military checkpoint to reach the ecopark, so a passport is required for this unusual Starbucks run. Make sure you keep the entry ticket handy, as you'll need it to exit. Although this may seem like a lot of security for a Starbucks, one Reddit user remarks, "I'd imagined a lot more barbed wire, angry warning signs, walls etc... but it was really just a beautiful park. I found it quite touching to see that a river was all that separated the countries."

It's relatively straightforward to reach Aegibong Peace Ecopark from Seoul, which was ranked the coziest city in Asia. Simply take the train from Seoul Station to Gimpo Airport, and switch onto a train to Unyang. After arriving in Unyang, take Bus 3-2 to the ecopark — it'll take about 1.5 hours total. You'll also want to reserve your tickets to the ecopark on its website to ensure admittance into the area.

For an easier option, join a five-hour guided tour from Seoul to Aegibong Peace Ecopark, which includes a visit to this one-of-a-kind Starbucks. Tours cost about $45 per person and include a more historical look into the Korean War, along with the option to climb on a suspension bridge. Gimpo is also home to a smaller international airport, offering convenient access to the ecopark. However, Seoul's Incheon International Airport was ranked the world's most comfortable. For more cafés with views of North Korea, you can also visit a Dunkin' inside the DMZ.