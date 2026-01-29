This Unique South Korea Starbucks Offers Safe Views Of North Korea
Curious tourists looking for a sneak peek into North Korea can do so with a cup of coffee in hand. North Korea has a Level Four, "Do not travel" advisory by the U.S. Department of State, but there's a safe way to observe the border of this totalitarian country while in the neighboring South Korea. By visiting the Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, it's possible to gaze out at North Korea while enjoying a latte from the global American coffee chain. The Starbucks here opened in November 2024 and is just 0.87 miles from the border, which has separated North and South Korea since the Korean War ended in 1953. And unlike a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which requires a strict dress code, this spot is more casual.
The café can seat 30 people and has an observation deck. Here, there are telescopes and long-range cameras pointed across a river to the North Korean village of Kaepung. Buildings, farms, and observation towers can all be seen from the Starbucks deck, along with North Korean citizens living in the village. Inside the observatory, there's also an art gallery, featuring works and photography from Korean artists.
How to visit the Starbucks in Aegibong Peace Ecopark
Aegibong Peace Ecopark used to be called Hill 154, a battleground between North and South Korea during the war. Now, it's a symbolic place of peace as well as a habitat for endangered species, per Aegibong Peace Ecopark. There is a military checkpoint to reach the ecopark, so a passport is required for this unusual Starbucks run. Make sure you keep the entry ticket handy, as you'll need it to exit. Although this may seem like a lot of security for a Starbucks, one Reddit user remarks, "I'd imagined a lot more barbed wire, angry warning signs, walls etc... but it was really just a beautiful park. I found it quite touching to see that a river was all that separated the countries."
It's relatively straightforward to reach Aegibong Peace Ecopark from Seoul, which was ranked the coziest city in Asia. Simply take the train from Seoul Station to Gimpo Airport, and switch onto a train to Unyang. After arriving in Unyang, take Bus 3-2 to the ecopark — it'll take about 1.5 hours total. You'll also want to reserve your tickets to the ecopark on its website to ensure admittance into the area.
For an easier option, join a five-hour guided tour from Seoul to Aegibong Peace Ecopark, which includes a visit to this one-of-a-kind Starbucks. Tours cost about $45 per person and include a more historical look into the Korean War, along with the option to climb on a suspension bridge. Gimpo is also home to a smaller international airport, offering convenient access to the ecopark. However, Seoul's Incheon International Airport was ranked the world's most comfortable. For more cafés with views of North Korea, you can also visit a Dunkin' inside the DMZ.