This Small Kansas City Has Fun Shops And Boutiques With Old-Timey Charm

Kansas is chock-full of old towns where the charm and soul of bygone times still live on today. If you fancy a journey into the past, consider plugging the junction of U.S. Routes 36 and 83 into your GPS. There, you'll find Oberlin, a small city with some surprisingly big roots. Known for its frontier heritage and agricultural prowess, the rural community was born along the Sappa Creek in the 1870s, at a time when buffalo hunters still roamed the region. If the name rings a bell, that's because the place was apparently named after the walkable Ohio college town of Oberlin.

Despite its city status, Oberlin is a speck on the map. It spans less than 2 square miles and is home to just over 1,600 people, per World Population Review. The city is roughly 30 minutes away from the McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport (MCK) in Nebraska, which offers connecting service to America's largest airport, the Denver International Airport (DEN).

Today, Oberlin sports some modern touches, such as fun shops and boutiques. But there are plenty of local haunts around town that still feel rooted in another era. One standout is The Landmark Inn, a historic bed-and-breakfast housed in a rather stately 1800s-era bank. Rates, as of the time of writing, start at $99.95 per night. "This place has a great deal of character and is beautifully decorated in antique period furniture and decorations," a Tripadvisor review reads. "Don't miss staying if you can swing through Kansas."