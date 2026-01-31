This Small Kansas City Has Fun Shops And Boutiques With Old-Timey Charm
Kansas is chock-full of old towns where the charm and soul of bygone times still live on today. If you fancy a journey into the past, consider plugging the junction of U.S. Routes 36 and 83 into your GPS. There, you'll find Oberlin, a small city with some surprisingly big roots. Known for its frontier heritage and agricultural prowess, the rural community was born along the Sappa Creek in the 1870s, at a time when buffalo hunters still roamed the region. If the name rings a bell, that's because the place was apparently named after the walkable Ohio college town of Oberlin.
Despite its city status, Oberlin is a speck on the map. It spans less than 2 square miles and is home to just over 1,600 people, per World Population Review. The city is roughly 30 minutes away from the McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport (MCK) in Nebraska, which offers connecting service to America's largest airport, the Denver International Airport (DEN).
Today, Oberlin sports some modern touches, such as fun shops and boutiques. But there are plenty of local haunts around town that still feel rooted in another era. One standout is The Landmark Inn, a historic bed-and-breakfast housed in a rather stately 1800s-era bank. Rates, as of the time of writing, start at $99.95 per night. "This place has a great deal of character and is beautifully decorated in antique period furniture and decorations," a Tripadvisor review reads. "Don't miss staying if you can swing through Kansas."
Oberlin's hidden gems and quirky finds
Even if you don't stay overnight, The Landmark Inn is worth a stop for its cute gift shop. The Oberlin Mercantile Co., as it's called, has shelves and cases full of tasty provisions, from fruity jams and flavored popcorn to baking mixes and chocolate truffles. The shop also carries jewelry, clothing, and other novelty items, so you should be able to find something special to bring home. The Landmark Inn also operates an on-site restaurant if you're craving a bite.
The florist Prairie Petals is just steps away. Aside from all the colorful arrangements, the flower shop also boasts a homey gift shop, where you can pick up fresh produce, coffee, and other sweet and savory food products. Shop women's apparel next door at The Dresser, which also offers dry cleaning services if your garments need a good scrub.
If thrifting is more your style, you can peruse the gently used selections at Bargain Box Inc. The local thrift store sells "all kinds of things including but not limited to clothing, toys, tools, sporting equipment, keepsakes nic nac [sic] items," a Google review reads. More vintage finds can also be found at Old Czech Country Antiques, a self-proclaimed "picker's paradise," according to the antique store's Facebook bio.
Sift through the history of Oberlin, Kansas
History buffs can absorb everything there is to know about Oberlin's olden days with a tour of the Last Indian Raid Museum. The museum has a pretty extensive collection that spans across more than a dozen historic buildings, including an old calaboose, sod house, railroad depot, and schoolhouse. See exhibits about Oberlin's early pioneers and the Indian Raid of 1878, when a displaced Northern Cheyenne tribe clashed with local settlers while trying to return to their homelands. Although the facility doesn't rank among the best free museums in America, admission is by donation, with a suggested fee of at least $7 per person at the time of writing.
Learn more about the region as you stretch your legs at Oberlin-Sappa Park, which features interpretive signage that describes the history of the land. The recreation area hugs Oberlin to the northeast and straddles the winding waters of Sappa Creek. Covering more than 300 acres, the park has miles of trails to roam, a playground, and even a 9-hole disc golf course. If you want to stay overnight, the park has almost a dozen camping spots, with the option for electric hookups, which run $10 per night, as of the time of writing. If you don't mind a drive, more outdoorsy fun can be found at the Prairie Dog State Park in nearby Norton, about 30 miles down the road.