San Diego's Affordable Bayside Hotel Offers Coastal Vibes And Modern Amenities
Whether you want to soak in some history in California's oldest city or watch a breathtaking sunset, San Diego is a fantastic West Coast destination for some rest and relaxation. But where to stay? With hotels ranging from an average of $217 to $406 a night (per Budget Your Trip), there is something for nearly every price range. If you are looking for an affordable, comfortable hotel with all the amenities one typically desires, why not try the Wyndham San Diego Bayside?
The three-star hotel overlooks North San Diego Bay, with some suites and rooms offering incredible panoramic views of the water. It's also less than half a mile from the city's cruise ship terminal, and a four-minute drive from San Diego International Airport, making it a convenient choice to stay before or after a cruise. It's also just a four-minute walk from the historic ships at the Maritime Museum of San Diego and 12 minutes on foot to San Diego's incredible Little Italy, which is one of the best in America. The hotel even leads its guests on a Wednesday morning walk to the Little Italy Mercato Farmers Market, taking full advantage of its prime location.
With balcony views from every room, a fitness center, discounted yoga sessions, and a heated outdoor pool to refresh yourself, no matter what the season, the hotel hits the mark for amenities. There are also several dining options, from the grab-and-go lobby bar for snacks and coffee to the well-regarded Ruth's Chris Steak House. There's even a deli that offers delivery to Wyndham guests and serves up everything from Belgian waffles to a classic BLT sandwich.
Location and value make this hotel the perfect San Diego retreat
With 600 rooms and 10 suites, the Wyndham San Diego Bayside has plenty to choose from. From double and single rooms, some with bay views and others with beautiful skyline views, to three different suite configurations, all with separate sitting rooms, the hotel works for singles, couples, and larger groups. Mobility- and hearing-accessible rooms are also available, with important touches like tubs with grab bars and visual emergency alarms.
The hotel earns favorable reviews from its guests, earning 3.7 stars from over 4,500 reviews on Tripadvisor. One longtime customer wrote on Tripadvisor, "The rooms are clean and comfortable. The view is amazing, and the area is fun and vibrant." The location was often cited as a big upside of the hotel, as was the free shuttle service to the airport. At the time of writing, the standard rate starts at just $258 per night for a deluxe room with either one king bed or two doubles for a weeknight in February, putting it well within the affordable range of San Diego hotels. Be aware, however, that parking is not included and costs $50 a night; some guests say that street parking is more convenient (and affordable).
Discounted rates are also available for Wyndham Rewards members, seniors over 60, and members of the military, so even greater deals can be found. At the time of this writing, the hotel is also running a winter special that can earn guests up to 20% off the standard rate if they book for three nights (conditions apply). Some rooms are only available for booking by calling hotel staff directly, which many guests gave exceptional marks to for their customer care and willingness to upgrade rooms, so keep this tip in mind while booking.