San Diego's Affordable Bayside Hotel Offers Coastal Vibes And Modern Amenities

Whether you want to soak in some history in California's oldest city or watch a breathtaking sunset, San Diego is a fantastic West Coast destination for some rest and relaxation. But where to stay? With hotels ranging from an average of $217 to $406 a night (per Budget Your Trip), there is something for nearly every price range. If you are looking for an affordable, comfortable hotel with all the amenities one typically desires, why not try the Wyndham San Diego Bayside?

The three-star hotel overlooks North San Diego Bay, with some suites and rooms offering incredible panoramic views of the water. It's also less than half a mile from the city's cruise ship terminal, and a four-minute drive from San Diego International Airport, making it a convenient choice to stay before or after a cruise. It's also just a four-minute walk from the historic ships at the Maritime Museum of San Diego and 12 minutes on foot to San Diego's incredible Little Italy, which is one of the best in America. The hotel even leads its guests on a Wednesday morning walk to the Little Italy Mercato Farmers Market, taking full advantage of its prime location.

With balcony views from every room, a fitness center, discounted yoga sessions, and a heated outdoor pool to refresh yourself, no matter what the season, the hotel hits the mark for amenities. There are also several dining options, from the grab-and-go lobby bar for snacks and coffee to the well-regarded Ruth's Chris Steak House. There's even a deli that offers delivery to Wyndham guests and serves up everything from Belgian waffles to a classic BLT sandwich.