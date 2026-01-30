Near Downtown Indianapolis Is A Breathtaking Nature Park For Lake Views, Hiking, And Peaceful Vibes
Downtown Indianapolis has a lot going for it. You can check out the cool culture trail, promenade, and art gardens to soak in the vibe of the city, or try some of its top-rated local restaurants. However, if you want to head out and enjoy some nature, you don't have to go very far. Just 12 miles from downtown Indianapolis is the over 3,900-acre Eagle Creek Park.
This lovely spot, and its five-acre Lilly Lake, has so much to do, with numerous hiking trails featuring stunning water views, calming scenery, a dog park, a beach, and plenty of water sports like fishing, kayaking, and more. There is an Ornithology Center, a bird sanctuary, and even a discovery center for kids. To reach this oasis from out of state, the closest airport to Eagle Creek Park is Indianapolis International Airport, which has the best customer service in North America.
Eagle Creek Park is open from dawn until dusk every day, except during federal holidays. A day pass for a resident's vehicle is $6, and for non-residents, it's $8. If you're coming in on foot or by bike, it's $1. There are also veteran and senior discounts. Dog park passes are $5 per pet, and there are dog-friendly hikes in the park, as well. One reviewer on Tripadvisor says, "Eagle Creek Park has scenic trails, peaceful lake, great for family outings. My kids loved playing there. It's nature lover's paradise in Indy."
All about Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis
The hiking in Eagle Creek Park is plentiful. You can try the South Overlook Waterfowl Sanctuary Trail, which is a 2-mile loop with a 121-foot elevation gain. It goes along the lake, and dogs are welcome on this one. You can do some great birding here, as you might even spot a bald eagle. The Eagle Creek Red Trail is longer, with serene lake views and wildlife spotting. It's a 6.8-mile loop, and there are benches along the way. The Eagle Creek Volksmarch and South Overlook Loop is an easy 2.8 miles with a small elevation gain. It goes around the bird sanctuary, along the lake, and through the woods.
If you're bringing the kids, stop by the Earth Discovery Center to see exhibits on native animals or the Ornithology Center to see all sorts of birds. Both are included with park admission. If you want to get out on the water, the boat ramp is an extra $3 per day. You can rent kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, and more from Eagle Creek Outfitters. Fishing enthusiasts can even reel in bluegill, bass, and catfish with a valid state license as well.
From Memorial Day through Labor Day, the park's reservoir beach is open, and there are lifeguards on duty during opening hours (which vary daily). There are free concerts in the summer, picnic tables for your lunch, and a beach shelter for rent. While you may find these amenities in other parks, having this one so close to downtown Indianapolis is a treat. Finally, if you want to continue your outdoor adventures in Indianapolis, you can take the 28-mile Monon Trail right from downtown to the countryside.