Downtown Indianapolis has a lot going for it. You can check out the cool culture trail, promenade, and art gardens to soak in the vibe of the city, or try some of its top-rated local restaurants. However, if you want to head out and enjoy some nature, you don't have to go very far. Just 12 miles from downtown Indianapolis is the over 3,900-acre Eagle Creek Park.

This lovely spot, and its five-acre Lilly Lake, has so much to do, with numerous hiking trails featuring stunning water views, calming scenery, a dog park, a beach, and plenty of water sports like fishing, kayaking, and more. There is an Ornithology Center, a bird sanctuary, and even a discovery center for kids. To reach this oasis from out of state, the closest airport to Eagle Creek Park is Indianapolis International Airport, which has the best customer service in North America.

Eagle Creek Park is open from dawn until dusk every day, except during federal holidays. A day pass for a resident's vehicle is $6, and for non-residents, it's $8. If you're coming in on foot or by bike, it's $1. There are also veteran and senior discounts. Dog park passes are $5 per pet, and there are dog-friendly hikes in the park, as well. One reviewer on Tripadvisor says, "Eagle Creek Park has scenic trails, peaceful lake, great for family outings. My kids loved playing there. It's nature lover's paradise in Indy."