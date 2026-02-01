Nestled Between Jacksonville And Gainesville Is Florida's Charming City With Outdoor Adventure And Camping

In times of frosty weather, a vacation to Florida is never a bad idea. Travelers seek the balmy shores of the Sunshine State to lounge on sugary sands, while theme park enthusiasts make their yearly pilgrimage to Walt Disney World Resort (although this is actually one of the most common mistakes people make on a Florida vacation). More seasoned travelers might head to under-the-radar Florida panhandle beaches to avoid tourists. Those who prefer inland adventures, however, will find small-town excitement in a petite Florida hamlet called Starke, tucked between the edges of wild woodlands.

Starke developed as a railroad town in the 1870s and flourished on exports from citrus orchards and strawberry farms. The railroad attracted new settlers, and the surrounding pine woodlands were cleared as the town expanded. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sightseers can stroll around the Call Street Historic District for a peek at brick-paved intersections where towering palm trees sway between quaint buildings. A mix of antique shops and local eateries offers visitors plenty of diversions. Anglers enjoy fishing on the shores of Lake Sampson, while golfers can practice their swings at the Starke Golf & Country Club.

Stop by in March to celebrate Starke's agricultural heritage at the Strawberry Festival, a yearly event that has endured for three decades. Aside from fresh strawberries, attendees can enjoy tasty snacks and entertainment, while pony rides and craft activities keep children happy. Comfy hotels offer accommodation for an extended stay, while rustic campgrounds amidst tranquil forest landscapes entice outdoorsy types to spend an evening beneath the stars. Jacksonville locals can reach Starke in just under an hour by car, while those in Gainesville can drive over in half the time, making Starke a convenient hotspot for a relaxed camping weekend.