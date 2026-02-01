Nestled Between Jacksonville And Gainesville Is Florida's Charming City With Outdoor Adventure And Camping
In times of frosty weather, a vacation to Florida is never a bad idea. Travelers seek the balmy shores of the Sunshine State to lounge on sugary sands, while theme park enthusiasts make their yearly pilgrimage to Walt Disney World Resort (although this is actually one of the most common mistakes people make on a Florida vacation). More seasoned travelers might head to under-the-radar Florida panhandle beaches to avoid tourists. Those who prefer inland adventures, however, will find small-town excitement in a petite Florida hamlet called Starke, tucked between the edges of wild woodlands.
Starke developed as a railroad town in the 1870s and flourished on exports from citrus orchards and strawberry farms. The railroad attracted new settlers, and the surrounding pine woodlands were cleared as the town expanded. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sightseers can stroll around the Call Street Historic District for a peek at brick-paved intersections where towering palm trees sway between quaint buildings. A mix of antique shops and local eateries offers visitors plenty of diversions. Anglers enjoy fishing on the shores of Lake Sampson, while golfers can practice their swings at the Starke Golf & Country Club.
Stop by in March to celebrate Starke's agricultural heritage at the Strawberry Festival, a yearly event that has endured for three decades. Aside from fresh strawberries, attendees can enjoy tasty snacks and entertainment, while pony rides and craft activities keep children happy. Comfy hotels offer accommodation for an extended stay, while rustic campgrounds amidst tranquil forest landscapes entice outdoorsy types to spend an evening beneath the stars. Jacksonville locals can reach Starke in just under an hour by car, while those in Gainesville can drive over in half the time, making Starke a convenient hotspot for a relaxed camping weekend.
Wilderness adventures and camping around Starke, Florida
Surrounded by stretches of scrubland and shady forests, Starke is a backyard for outdoor enthusiasts. Hog hunters can spend the day at Swine in the Pines, an ethical hunting camp between picturesque pinewoods and grassy swamps. Visitors will be kitted out with all the necessary equipment to track down the wild boars roaming through the underbrush before tucking into a buffet of cheesesteak hoagies and smoked hog meat after the hunt. Families looking for a more kid-friendly adventure should head to Pleasant Grove Park nearby, where children can romp around the slides and climbing frames.
Just a 20-minute drive southeast of Starke is the Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park, where hikers can explore the trails meandering through the forested bluffs and windswept prairies. A tranquil lake beckons paddlers and anglers for waterfront fun, while a scenic overlook offers views of the ravine down below. The state park is the "[p]erfect place to camp," according to a previous review. Tent-sleepers and motorhome drivers will find space across three different campgrounds, with hot showers and laundry facilities offering a touch of luxury. A portion of the Florida National Scenic Trail cutting through the park leads to a primitive campsite, where hardcore campers can pitch a tent after the day's hike.
For a mix of rustic camping and creature comforts, book a night at the Starke/Gainesville N.E. KOA Holiday at the southern end of town. Tent sites and motorhome parking are available, along with deluxe log cabins for a more upscale stay. "We love coming here," a previous camper shared in a Google review. The sprawling campgrounds invite travelers to relax by the poolside, explore the nature trails, or start up a game of shuffleboard before falling asleep to the sounds of the wilderness.
Sights to see and what to eat around Starke, Florida
Travelers who prefer more relaxed sightseeing should head straight to Call Street in downtown Starke. Brick buildings with stucco details, shopfronts shaded by stylish awnings, and swaying palm trees give the impression of strolling through a nostalgic postcard of midcentury America. Snap photos in front of the towering classical columns of the North Florida Regional Chamber of Commerce on East Call Street, or gaze up at the clock tower rising above the Old Bradford County Courthouse on West Call Street. Tucked inside a red-brick edifice adorned with patterned trim is the Eugene L. Matthews Historical Museum, where visitors can learn about local heritage.
Military aficionados should make the 10-minute drive east of Starke to visit the Camp Blanding Museum. Stretched along the quiet shores of Kinglsey Lake, Camp Blanding was an infantry training base during World War II, not to mention a prisoner-of-war camp for captured German soldiers and civilian enemies, and the museum displays unique military memorabilia from the period. Visitors can also wander the grounds to take photos with real-life battle tanks and fighter planes. "A very educational and meaningful visit... [d]efinitely worth stopping by," wrote a previous visitor in a Google review.
When you start feeling hungry, Call Street offers all kinds of flavors. A lively atmosphere and an array of fried, cheesy dishes are served at the Downtown Grill, which also hosts group trivia on Thursday nights. Stop for breakfast at the Call Street Cafe, or tuck into spicy curries at Tip Thai Cuisine. Whether it's for sightseeing strolls downtown or rustic camping, add Starke to your travel itinerary. If you're looking for more adventures in the Florida wilderness, just 30 minutes away is Osceola National Forest, an underrated forest reserve with camping, trails, and fishing.