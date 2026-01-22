Florida's 5 Under-The-Radar Panhandle Beaches Tourists Don't Know About

No state is quite as consistently synonymous with "beaches" as sunny Florida. With more than 8,400 miles of stunning coastline along both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), Florida is a beach-lover's paradise in the truest sense. Throughout the state, travelers can find virtually every kind of beach vacation they want. For example, those seeking luxurious vacations in one of the country's most beach-heavy cities can book a stay at something like Miami Beach's iconic Fontainebleau Resort. Those looking for a quieter (and cheaper) beach experience can instead head to the peaceful Crandon Park on Biscayne Key, frequently voted one of the best beaches in the country! And yet, all of these famous Floridian beach destinations are located in South Florida, largely in the vicinity of Miami or the Florida Keys. Left out of many Florida beach rankings and recommendations is the underrated Florida Panhandle, a warm and sunny (yet overlooked) stretch of Florida's northwestern region running along the Gulf of Mexico. While lacking the pop culture mileage of Miami or the Keys, the Florida Panhandle does punch well above its weight when it comes to amazing seaside getaways.

Of course, some Florida Panhandle beaches have received much-deserved acclaim in recent years. Gulf Coast beach escapes like Panama City Beach and Pensacola Beach have earned top spots as elite Florida seaside experiences, boasting warm weather, scintillating waters, and a remarkable stretch of pure white sand that you don't often find in South Florida beaches. Even as these particular city-adjacent beaches are getting their due recognition, however, the Florida Panhandle has plenty more lower-key beaches, coastal escapes, and ocean experiences just waiting to be explored. These five beaches in particular are among the Florida Panhandle's best secluded and under-the-radar beach escapes.