You'll Need A License And Registration To Ride An Ebike In This US State With New Restrictive Laws

E-bikes have never been more popular in the United States. Cities from Madison, Wisconsin, to Oakland, California, have unveiled electric bike share programs, and some projections suggest that e-bikes will outsell traditional bikes by 2027. But for New Jersey residents, using an e-bike is about to get more complicated: the state recently passed restrictive new laws that require riders to have a license, registration, and insurance.

The legislation, signed into law by outgoing Governor Phil Murphy in January 2026, at the end of his two-term administration, is a response to public safety concerns. New Jersey, like other states, has seen a series of accidents involving e-bikes, including a crash in Scotch Plains in September 2025, when a 13-year-old rider was struck and killed by a landscaping truck. Not long after, Senator Nicholas P. Scutari introduced the new e-bike safety bill in November 2025.

Each state has its own e-bike laws, and with the implementation of the new regulations, New Jersey's will be the strictest in the country. So what do riders need to know? First of all, people have six months to comply with the new rules — the state is offering a grace period until July 19, 2026. To legally use any kind of e-bike, riders will need to have a license and registration. But know that since the law was just passed, the process isn't exactly clear — and because of the language of the bill and some misinformation that's been spread, there's confusion about exactly what's required and how the regulations will be enforced.