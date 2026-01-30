You'll Need A License And Registration To Ride An Ebike In This US State With New Restrictive Laws
E-bikes have never been more popular in the United States. Cities from Madison, Wisconsin, to Oakland, California, have unveiled electric bike share programs, and some projections suggest that e-bikes will outsell traditional bikes by 2027. But for New Jersey residents, using an e-bike is about to get more complicated: the state recently passed restrictive new laws that require riders to have a license, registration, and insurance.
The legislation, signed into law by outgoing Governor Phil Murphy in January 2026, at the end of his two-term administration, is a response to public safety concerns. New Jersey, like other states, has seen a series of accidents involving e-bikes, including a crash in Scotch Plains in September 2025, when a 13-year-old rider was struck and killed by a landscaping truck. Not long after, Senator Nicholas P. Scutari introduced the new e-bike safety bill in November 2025.
Each state has its own e-bike laws, and with the implementation of the new regulations, New Jersey's will be the strictest in the country. So what do riders need to know? First of all, people have six months to comply with the new rules — the state is offering a grace period until July 19, 2026. To legally use any kind of e-bike, riders will need to have a license and registration. But know that since the law was just passed, the process isn't exactly clear — and because of the language of the bill and some misinformation that's been spread, there's confusion about exactly what's required and how the regulations will be enforced.
New Jersey's strict new rules for e-bike riders
New Jersey's new law is a departure from nationwide convention. Generally speaking, in the United States, there are three classes for e-bikes: Class 1 for e-bikes that can travel up to 20 mph, Class 2 for e-bikes with a throttle that can similarly go up to 20 mph, and Class 3 for e-bikes that can go as fast as 28 mph. But New Jersey's new regulations won't distinguish between slower or faster e-bikes: the new law defines all e-bikes as "motorized bicycles." Up until now, registration and licensing were only required in New Jersey for e-bikes that could travel faster than 20 mph, and moving forward, they'll be mandatory for any bicycle with an electric motor.
"It is clear that we are in an age of increasing e-bike use that requires us to take action and update regulations that help prevent tragedies from occurring," then-Governor Murphy said in a widely shared statement after signing the bill. "Making our roads safer for all users has been a key priority for my administration."
Those updated regulations stipulate that licenses are required for all e-bikes, though a standard driver's license is sufficient for riders age 17 and up. E-bike riders aged 15 and 16 can apply for a motorized bicycle license through the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, which also handles registration for all e-bike riders, regardless of age.
What New Jersey's e-bike riders need to know
Finally, there's the question of insurance. According to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, an organization reporting on the subject, some people have started reaching out for quotes from insurance companies. For annual coverage, riders should expect to pay at least $75 per e-bike. The same report notes a few other important details: for instance, the first year of e-bike registration is free, and out-of-state residents may not be affected by the new policies. But the law also comes with a big downside for younger people: those under age 15 will not be allowed to legally ride e-bikes in New Jersey.
While the new law is effective immediately, it remains to be seen exactly how the updated regulations will come into effect. While you're sorting out your e-bike paperwork, consider going for a ride on an old-school bicycle at one of the Garden State's most beautiful destinations, from the little-known Sedge Island, known for its unique charm and lots of wildlife, to Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort.