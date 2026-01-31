Active Retirees Are Flocking To These Ski Resorts With The Best Senior Discounts In America

Those drawn to skiing chase the powder for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the adrenaline rush, majestic mountain views, or nailing a challenge, it's a sport that's hard to give up despite its high price tag. The good news for fit and active retirees — especially those on fixed incomes — is that many ski resorts offer increasingly generous senior discounts as skiers age.

Across the U.S., resorts now roll out age-based deals on lift tickets and season passes that can rival senior discounts from brands like IHOP and Best Western, with some offering discounts of up to 50% off. Purchases may come with restrictions tied to age and days of the week, while others are straightforward. A Facebook group dedicated to skiers 60 and over now boasts nearly 75,000 members, featuring posts from skiers well into their 90s swapping tips on goggles and offering advice — including one cautionary gem: "At the end of the day, make one less run than you think you should."

With TheSkiDiva women's forum reporting that daily lift tickets often exceed $100 to $250 at bigger resorts — and some passes nearing $4,000 – saving any amount of green is welcome. For example, Aspen Snowmass offers skiers 70 and over a Premier Pass good for four mountains at $924, a whopping 76% discount compared with non-senior rates. That said, many popular resorts offer limited senior deals or sell out quickly, while smaller, less corporate outfits often provide the best value. Below are just some of the resorts where senior skiers can find meaningful savings. Just keep in mind that even with discounted lift access, it's still important to factor in lodging, rentals, and travel costs.