Active Retirees Are Flocking To These Ski Resorts With The Best Senior Discounts In America
Those drawn to skiing chase the powder for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the adrenaline rush, majestic mountain views, or nailing a challenge, it's a sport that's hard to give up despite its high price tag. The good news for fit and active retirees — especially those on fixed incomes — is that many ski resorts offer increasingly generous senior discounts as skiers age.
Across the U.S., resorts now roll out age-based deals on lift tickets and season passes that can rival senior discounts from brands like IHOP and Best Western, with some offering discounts of up to 50% off. Purchases may come with restrictions tied to age and days of the week, while others are straightforward. A Facebook group dedicated to skiers 60 and over now boasts nearly 75,000 members, featuring posts from skiers well into their 90s swapping tips on goggles and offering advice — including one cautionary gem: "At the end of the day, make one less run than you think you should."
With TheSkiDiva women's forum reporting that daily lift tickets often exceed $100 to $250 at bigger resorts — and some passes nearing $4,000 – saving any amount of green is welcome. For example, Aspen Snowmass offers skiers 70 and over a Premier Pass good for four mountains at $924, a whopping 76% discount compared with non-senior rates. That said, many popular resorts offer limited senior deals or sell out quickly, while smaller, less corporate outfits often provide the best value. Below are just some of the resorts where senior skiers can find meaningful savings. Just keep in mind that even with discounted lift access, it's still important to factor in lodging, rentals, and travel costs.
New England ski deals
On the East Coast, amid New Hampshire's White Mountains, is the storybook town of Franconia, home to Cannon Mountain, which features nearly 100 trails and glades. Once named America's seventh-best resort by USA Today, Cannon is a state-owned park that offers senior residents 65 and older free midweek skiing when they book online. Seniors can also purchase a printed midweek pass for $44 to avoid online registration. Reviews on Google frequently tout Cannon's friendly staff, crowd control, and varied terrain, while some skiers on Reddit note the mountain's icy, windy nature.
Nearby, Loon Mountain Resort offers seniors ages 65 to 79 discounted lift tickets, with savings of 10% on weekends and up to 30 to 40% midweek. For those who want to ski a variety of mountains — and are old enough – Loon Mountain's Senior Pass runs 25% off non-senior rates at $1,249, and those 80 years young score a greater bargain with the $30 Super Senior Pass, both good for unlimited skiing at Loon, Sunday River, Sugarloaf, and Pleasant Mountain resorts.
With 55% of the terrain devoted to intermediate runs, older skiers committed to carving will appreciate the options at Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont, its namesake town known for historic New England charm. While Stowe's daily lift tickets aren't much of a steal for seniors, its Northeast Value Senior Pass provides access to multiple regional destinations. Just 45 minutes away — via the longer winter route, as Route 108 closes seasonally – Smugglers' Notch offers substantial savings. Seniors 70 and older can purchase a season pass for $299, compared with $759 for non-senior rates. Once you hit 80, skiing is complimentary.
East Coast powder bargains
As the state with the most ski runs in the country, New York welcomes older skiers with many discounted options. Season passes at Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks for those 70 and older are $529, about 55% cheaper than adult passes, and include access to Gore and Belleayre resorts. If you can't commit to that much fresh mountain air, lift tickets are $65, less than half off adult prices, and $104 for those aged 65 to 69. Whiteface and its more than 90 trails enjoy a reputation as the third-best resort in the East, per Ski Magazine, and for its welcoming approach to the 50-plus crowd through its Snowboomers Club, which offers weekly lessons.
Family-owned and operated since 1947, Swain New York is a smaller resort with about 30 trails, suited for both beginner and intermediate skiers. Lift tickets for skiers ages 65 to 74 are discounted 15 to 20%, with midweek prices around $47 and weekend tickets at $67. Weekly specials like Throwback Thursdays offer $29 lift tickets for skiers 65 and older.
Pennsylvania also cuts senior skiers a break. Skiers 70 and older ride free at Shawnee Mountain in the Pocono Mountains, while those ages 65 to 69 receive roughly 15% off regular lift ticket prices. For more adventurous terrain, Blue Mountain Resort offers a Senior Season Pass for $239 for skiers 70 and older, compared with $1,439 for non-senior season passes. The family-friendly resort gets busy on weekends, according to Redditors, but with 16 lifts, you can get in many runs.
Senior skiers save in Colorado and Utah
The Western United States, including Colorado, widely regarded as the state with the best skiing, also brims with ski deals for senior riders. Ski Cooper, about 75 minutes west of Denver, only charges $10, not much more than a large matcha latte, for a season pass for skiers 75 and older. Ski Cooper, not to be confused with the picturesque Copper Mountain, has a little of everything from gentle slopes to groomed cruisers to nail-biting steeps. About 100 miles south is Monarch Mountain, another senior-pleaser with its $25 Super Senior Pass for those 69 and over. With trails mostly geared to intermediate and expert runs, including a 1-mile run, seniors will more than get their money's worth. Skiers ages 62 and up can also purchase a $569 season pass — nearly 20% off adult rates — which includes access to more than 20 partner resorts in the U.S. and Europe.
Loveland Ski offers a $279 season pass for skiers 70 and older, which includes Powder Alliance benefits such as free or discounted days at partner resorts like Bear Valley in California and Timberline Lodge in Oregon.
For the starry-eyed, Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah, once owned by actor Robert Redford, offers older skiers 65 and over daily lift tickets for $75, more than 50% off regular rates. Located about an hour south of Salt Lake City at the base of Mount Timpanogos, Sundance is smaller than major Utah resorts like Park City, it still delivers challenging bowls and steep chutes for daredevils. Guests staying onsite can also take advantage of spa amenities and arts programming, including pottery classes.
Seniors shred on the West Coast
The coastal states, known for their miles of shoreline, also provide seniors with cheaper ways to shred. Guests 75 and older ski free at Oregon's Mount Hood Meadows, located about 90 minutes southeast of Portland, Oregon. For those young'uns ages 65 to 74, daily lift tickets are as low as $69 on a Monday. Google reviews generally concur that the resort suits all skill levels with both "mellow groomers" and "crazy terrain." In Washington, Bluewood offers weekday lift tickets for $49 to skiers ages 65 to 69, while those 70 and older ski free. Seniors 70 and over can also score a season pass for $49, which includes free or discounted ski days at 10 partner resorts, including Mt. Shasta Ski Park in California.
If you're lucky enough to head to Mammoth Mountain, California's top ski destination located in the Eastern Sierra Nevada, and you're 80 or older, you can ski its 178 trails stretching across 3,500 acres for free. You just need to pick up lift tickets or passes — which come with a $25 processing fee — at the window. Otherwise, those 65 to 79 can buy lift tickets at about 15% off.
Nearby June Mountain, about 20 minutes north, offers even deeper discounts — lift tickets are about 35% cheaper than Mammoth's, plus an additional 15% senior discount for skiers ages 65 to 79. While it may be in a different league, past Google reviews report that this smaller resort has far fewer crowds and easy parking, making for a low-key day.
Methodology
To identify ski resorts offering the best senior discounts, we combed through reviews and ratings on Google, Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. We looked for resorts with ski terrain suitable for most levels, well-maintained slopes, and reasonable pricing. We wanted to represent a wide range of choices across the country, knowing that many retirees like to travel. We also looked at destinations offering reciprocal access to partner resorts, allowing senior skiers to stretch the value of their passes while traveling. Whatever resort you choose, be careful out there. You don't want ski patrol to yell at you for going too fast.