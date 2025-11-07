5 Vermont Towns With Vintage-Style Homes And Historic New England Charm

Vermont is many things. It's New England charm at its finest, the sweet smell of fresh maple syrup candy, and a jar of homemade jam waiting for you at a cozy bed-and-breakfast. It's breathtaking road trip routes lined with hundreds of historic covered bridges, and fiery fallen leaves blanketing dramatic fall foliage. Even though it's landlocked, Vermont surprises with dozens of islands across Lake Champlain, the sixth-largest freshwater lake in the country. It also boasts some of the East Coast's snowiest mountains, especially around Okemo and Stowe. But where this state really shines is in its peaceful towns with vintage-style homes. While there are countless worth visiting, these five villages represent a snapshot of the many charming New England towns in Vermont.

The state has a serious reputation for its fall foliage and autumnal color palette, thanks to the (ironically named) Green Mountains and expansive forests that cover about 78% of Vermont's landscape. To put that into perspective, that's roughly 4.5 million acres of forests stretching across mountains, wrapping around freshwater islands, and surrounding the state's 800-plus lakes.

And with so much of the state blanketed in forests, it's no wonder the internet is overflowing with information about Vermont's exquisite natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor experiences. For the purpose of this article, we'll be narrowing our focus to five New England towns and their historic architecture. Of course, we'll still throw in some of the most exciting outdoor adventures around each one. Chances are, even a trip focused on Vermont's vintage interiors and historic architecture will include a bit of nature at some point.