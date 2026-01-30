Seattle's Quirky Old-School Candy Shop Has Some Of The Best, Nostalgic Sweets In Washington

If only there were a place that had all the nostalgic charm of an old-school candy shop, where grown-ups could peruse a selection of fine chocolates while kids revel in the quirky Willy Wonka-esque magic of discovering a rainbow of gobstoppers and gummy bears. Oh, wait a minute. There is. Located in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Washington — where Scandinavian charm meets some of the city's best bites — Sweet Mickey's Candy Shoppe is the kind of place that reminds visitors to stop and savor life's little pleasures.

Opened in 2012, Sweet Mickey's is a candy store packed with quirky whimsy. Shelves are lined with displays showcasing a kaleidoscopic array of classically nostalgic confections like Zotz, Pop Rocks, candy necklaces, Love Hearts, and PEZ — fans can check out the PEZ headquarters in Connecticut — but the most swoon-worthy display for fans of old-fashioned penny candy stores is Sweet Mickey's Scoops. These are offered at $4 per 4-ounce scoop, with a selection of more than two dozen different confections — everything from licorice bites, gummy frogs, and watermelon rings to fizzy cola bottles, licorice laces, and candy corn. Mixing and matching is encouraged, so ordering by the scoop is sure to bring back fond memories of childhood days at the penny candy counter, choosing one of these and one of those until you had a paper bag full of sweet treats.