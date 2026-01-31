5 Affordable Costco Finds That Actually Make Travel Easier

Packing is no one's favorite part of a trip. Inevitably, at some point or another, you'll overpack or forget that one key item that you now have to somehow find in an airport terminal. While shopping to prepare for travel can often lead to unnecessary purchases, some items can help your journey go more smoothly. We've rounded up five affordable Costco finds that actually make travel easier.

Whether that be tech devices or packing cubes, these items are affordable and won't take up needless space in your suitcase. To compile this list, we consulted travel blogs and forums dedicated to packing and reviewed other travelers' suggestions for items specifically sold at Costco. In addition, the writer's own experience with travel accessories played a role in the items that made the list.

If you do need a bit of extra room, we've got you covered. Looking for ways to shrink down your luggage? Avoid running out of suitcase space with this surprisingly genius organizing hack from travel expert Samantha Brown.