5 Affordable Costco Finds That Actually Make Travel Easier
Packing is no one's favorite part of a trip. Inevitably, at some point or another, you'll overpack or forget that one key item that you now have to somehow find in an airport terminal. While shopping to prepare for travel can often lead to unnecessary purchases, some items can help your journey go more smoothly. We've rounded up five affordable Costco finds that actually make travel easier.
Whether that be tech devices or packing cubes, these items are affordable and won't take up needless space in your suitcase. To compile this list, we consulted travel blogs and forums dedicated to packing and reviewed other travelers' suggestions for items specifically sold at Costco. In addition, the writer's own experience with travel accessories played a role in the items that made the list.
Ziploc Bags
Ziploc bags may stretch the definition of an accessory; however, this affordable essential can often be a lifesaver while traveling. If traveling internationally, it's likely expected that liquids will be placed in clear, zip-locked bags. While these are often offered at security, prepacking your shampoo, makeup products, and other liquids ahead of time will save you time and hassle at the airport, since you won't have to dig through your carry-on to find them. Some travelers recommend traveling with different-sized zip-lock bags for different purposes.
One traveler shared on Reddit, "Ziplocs are less bulky than packing cubes I've experimented with. These have changed the game for me with how disorganized I usually am with my carry-on, typically a modest size backpack. Freezer size ones: to put used underwear and socks you change out of mid journey (either a long trip or a long layover). This seals in the aroma. Smaller size ones: for your electric cables, chargers, etc."
Ziploc bags also serve purposes outside of packing. While traveling, it's common to save money by shopping for meals and snacks at local shops and grocery stores. Having plastic bags on hand will allow you to portion snacks or pack sandwiches on the go without relying on finding containers at your accommodation. Larger Ziploc bags are also ideal for storing wet swimsuits on travel days or for preventing liquids from spilling in your bag during transit. You can buy a Ziploc variety pack at Costco for $16.99, or for a comparable price, a single size.
Travel Packing Cubes
While there is debate online among travelers as to how much space this item can save in your suitcase, it's generally agreed that packing cubes are one of the easiest ways to organize your luggage. There are some items that a Ziploc bag just can't handle. Many travelers also attest that packing correctly with a compression cube will save space in your bag. Online, Costco offers several packing cube sets at affordable prices. The Mytagalongs Packing Cubes set comes in an eight-pack. This pack is available online at the time of writing for $39.99.
Each set includes four cubes of different sizes and two of each variety, allowing you to store different items in each cube, or tailor which cubes you use to the length of your trip and the size of the bag you'll be packing. Bringing fewer bags with you is one way to make travel easier. Packing cubes and compression cubes can be purchased for cheaper from different online retailers like Amazon; however, Costco's prices are on par with (or more affordable than) sets sold by companies like REI, which specialize in outdoor travel gear.
Adidas Midway Backpack
Having a good carry-on bag is a must if you're traveling by plane. However, for many travelers, it is ideal to check your main bag and have a smaller bag that just holds your flight essentials. If you're taking a train or bus, it's also essential to have a bag that can easily slide under your seat or fit in the overhead compartment. Available at Costco and online, the Adidas Midway Backpack is an affordable option for anyone looking for a simple, compact backpack. It is currently available for $19.97.
Weighing just over a pound, this bag is ideal for traveling light, but it doesn't compromise on space. While not a large backpack, it will do the trick for any plane or car trip in which most of your belongings will fit in a suitcase. It measures 12.25 inches wide by 8.25 inches long and 18.5 inches tall.
Out of over 50 reviews, this bag has an average rating of 4.6 stars on Costco. One reviewer wrote, "We needed a pack with big enough side pockets for big water bottles, Awala and Stanley, and all fit well. Nothing fancy but does the job." Another reviewer said, "I bought this as a travel pack to hold everything I wanted close and not in a suitcase. It is a good size and works well."
Conair 2-in-1 Steamer & Iron with Gentle Temp
This next item is not a must-have for every traveler, but if you travel frequently for work or plan on attending a special event while away, it could be a lifesaver. Available online and in Costco stores, this handheld steamer is affordable and breaks down into smaller pieces, making it ideal for travel. The Conair 2-in-1 Steamer & Iron retails at the time of writing for $59.99.
As the name implies, this device is both a streamer and an iron. Perfect for business meetings, weddings, graduations, and other formal events, you'll be able to easily and quickly get the wrinkles out of tightly packed items in a hotel room. While many hotel rooms have irons available, not all travelers stay in hotels when they travel.
The steamer comes with accessories, including a bonnet for delicates, a creaser, a silicone band, and a bristle brush. It does break down into smaller pieces for travel; however, when assembled, the steamer measures 7 inches long by 7 inches wide by 13 inches tall. It weighs 3.7 pounds and currently has a 4.3-star rating from Costco customers.
Belkin Travel Bundle – 10K Power Bank & Travel Pouch
Last but not least, this travel essential is one that we all need and think we've got handled, until we get to the airport and realize we've left our one phone charger plugged in next to our bed. This travel power set includes everything you need to charge your devices on the go, even if that means leaving it in your car's glove box. The Belkin Travel Bundle at Costco includes the following in a small black travel pouch: a 10K Power Bank with an integrated USB-C cable, a 30W USB-C wall charger, and a USB-C-C cable. With all cables contained in one pouch, it'll be hard to forget a specific cable with this set.
At the time of writing, this travel bundle retails for $39.99 and has an average rating of 3.5 stars. While most reviews are positive, a few reviewers report that the set is flimsy or does not work properly when plugged in. It's important to ensure your chargers work before packing them for your next trip. One reviewer noted that "It's a handy bundle of everything you need to charge your phone quickly. USB-C to USB-C cable is about 6' long, and having a wall plug to USB-C is something that other battery packs don't supply you with." If you don't need every type of charger listed above, Costco also sells standalone power banks for under $50.
Methodology
To compile this list, we compared travel accessories recommended by travelers online with Costco's online offerings. While not all accessories that are "must-haves" are sold at Costco, there were areas of overlap in technology (charger kits) and packing accessories. To do this, we utilized product reviews, Reddit threads, and travel blogs that discuss travel accessories, including Rick Steves' community packing forum, which specifically discusses items like small backpacks and packing cubes. We also sought recommendations for travel products sold at Costco from the same sources.
In addition to price, we considered how certain accessories were rated compared to others, and how often they, or a product of the same function, were mentioned by travelers online, or were used in the writer's own experiences.