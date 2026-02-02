"Chai pani" means "tea and water," or, in Indian slang, "going out for a cup of tea, a tasty bite, or 'a little something,'" as the restaurant explains. One of its specialties is chaat — bright, crunchy, spicy, tangy, hint-of-sweet street snacks beloved throughout India. Order warm, comforting classics like butter chicken and saag paneer, paired with crispy pakoras and the signature matchstick okra fries. "As a chaat lover, I was impressed," wrote a Yelp reviewer. "The dish was bursting with flavor — sweet, tangy, crunchy — and the pomegranate seeds were a nice touch. Would absolutely get this again." Another reviewer thought she wasn't a fan of the cuisine prior to visiting Chai Pani. "I am now a convert!" she wrote. Guests can also take home the restaurant's signature spice blends and snacks, sold under the Spicewalla brand.

For 17 years, Chai Pani has delighted locals and visitors alike, adding locations in Decatur, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.'s Union Market, while helping establish Asheville as one of America's most underrated foodie destinations. "This food deserves to be celebrated in its own right without deconstructing, modernizing, tweezer-izing, foam-izing, elevating," Chef Irani told Zoroastrians.net. "Just make it perfect, as good as it's ever been made."

Chef Irani also converted the original location in downtown Asheville's historic center into another restaurant. Inspired by India's late-night street grills ("sigris"), and nostalgic Irani cafes, the fast-casual Botiwalla offers fusion-style grilled meats and flatbreads: Think chicken tikka rolls ($11.99) and maharaja lamb burgers ($13.99). "If you're looking for tasty easy food to enjoy on the go as you walk through downtown Asheville or just sit outside their establishment and enjoy with a bestie, this was a real treat," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "So satisfying and addicting."