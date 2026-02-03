Atlanta's Former Industrial Hub Is Now A Walkable Artist Haven With Fun Events And Delicious Eats
Not far from Atlanta, Georgia, you'll find Senoia, known as the "Hollywood of the South." But for one of the most-filmed neighborhoods within the city, head to Castleberry Hill in southwest downtown. Not only has this neighborhood been featured in productions like "The Walking Dead" and "Driving Miss Daisy," this former industrial area with a rich history is now a vibrant, artsy neighborhood with lots to do and good places to eat. Plus, it's easy to get around.
This downtown neighborhood is just south of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta United FC play. To the west is the Atlanta University Center, and to the east is the Five Points neighborhood. Walk Score has given this 40-acre neighborhood a score of 74, which means that "most errands can be accomplished on foot." Plus, it has lots of sidewalks and parking, so if you do have a car, it's easy to leave it parked and wander around. If you're using public transportation during your Atlanta vacay, the closest MARTA stations are the SEC District, Vine City, and Garnett; each is about a 10- to 15-minute walk to Castleberry Hill. For those flying into the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, America's busiest airport, it's only a 15-minute MARTA ride to Garnett Station.
The entire neighborhood has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1985. Before the Civil War, it was called "Snake Nation" thanks to the seedy reputation of those who spent time there, including snake oil salesmen. After the war, it was one of the first neighborhoods that was rebuilt, and it quickly became an industrial center. Many of the former warehouses still stand, and they have been remade into beautiful loft housing. The neighborhood is now home to some incredible businesses, many of which are Black owned.
Art in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood
Just walking through the streets of Castleberry Hill in Downtown Atlanta gives you a chance to see some amazing art. There are all kinds of murals throughout the neighborhood; the historic brick warehouses make for the perfect giant canvas. The neighborhood also has a number of great art galleries. One standout is ZuCot Gallery, which calls itself the "largest African-American owned fine art gallery in the Southeast." It has 3,500 square feet of display space and features African American artists. The Old Rabbit Gallery opened in 2023, the second neighborhood gallery owned by Miya Bailey. Bailey followed it with The Nina Baldwin Gallery in 2024, and both feature work by Bailey as well as other contemporary area artists. Bailey is a renowned tattoo artist at the neighborhood's City of Ink, and the annual party at the tattoo studio is wildly popular.
The Castleberry Hill Second Friday Art Stroll features a rotating set of galleries and shops that have new art and specials during this free, self-guided event held in the evening of the second Friday of the month. It had been on pause for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it started back up in 2025. And in October, the Castleberry Loft Tour & Wine Tasting lets you check out the inside of some of the area's coolest lofts with drinks and snacks along the way. If you get inspired by all the art here, the MASS Collective is a local makers' space, which hosts classes throughout the year where you can create items like stained glass, a leather wallet, a cutting board, and more.
Dining and drinks in Castleberry Hill
When it comes to Atlanta restaurants, Castleberry Hill has some tried-and true-favorites. The soul food restaurant Paschal's Restaurant and Bar first opened in 1947, and you can still get fried chicken made with the original secret recipe. The restaurant played a role in the Civil Rights movement; it was a favorite Atlanta dining destination for Martin Luther King Jr. For Mexican food in Castleberry Hill, stop by No Mas! Cantina. You'll feel transported to Mexico with its bright decor and yummy food. It also has a shop full of artisan items from Mexico with everything from silver jewelry to pottery.
For a filling start to your day, stop by Omni Coffee and Eggs. It's open for breakfast and lunch, and it has a British royalty theme with red and gold decor and dishes like King George salmon croquettes and The Grand Duke (bacon, egg, and cheese on an everything bagel). It's a zero-waste business, and it gives back to the local community, so eating here is supporting Atlanta and Castleberry Hill in more ways than one. And to close out your day, Atlantucky Brewing is a craft brewery opened by the rap group Nappy Roots. Along with great beer, you can also get some tasty pizza and wings here. It's got two levels, including a large dance space, making it a fun hangout — as one Yelp reviewer noted, "Cute spot with a great vibe!! Service was friendly and helpful!"
For another fun Atlanta neighborhood, visit Little Five Points, or swing by Old Fourth Ward, another historic and walkable neighborhood.