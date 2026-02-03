Atlanta's Former Industrial Hub Is Now A Walkable Artist Haven With Fun Events And Delicious Eats

Not far from Atlanta, Georgia, you'll find Senoia, known as the "Hollywood of the South." But for one of the most-filmed neighborhoods within the city, head to Castleberry Hill in southwest downtown. Not only has this neighborhood been featured in productions like "The Walking Dead" and "Driving Miss Daisy," this former industrial area with a rich history is now a vibrant, artsy neighborhood with lots to do and good places to eat. Plus, it's easy to get around.

This downtown neighborhood is just south of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta United FC play. To the west is the Atlanta University Center, and to the east is the Five Points neighborhood. Walk Score has given this 40-acre neighborhood a score of 74, which means that "most errands can be accomplished on foot." Plus, it has lots of sidewalks and parking, so if you do have a car, it's easy to leave it parked and wander around. If you're using public transportation during your Atlanta vacay, the closest MARTA stations are the SEC District, Vine City, and Garnett; each is about a 10- to 15-minute walk to Castleberry Hill. For those flying into the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, America's busiest airport, it's only a 15-minute MARTA ride to Garnett Station.

The entire neighborhood has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1985. Before the Civil War, it was called "Snake Nation" thanks to the seedy reputation of those who spent time there, including snake oil salesmen. After the war, it was one of the first neighborhoods that was rebuilt, and it quickly became an industrial center. Many of the former warehouses still stand, and they have been remade into beautiful loft housing. The neighborhood is now home to some incredible businesses, many of which are Black owned.