5 Of Houston's Most Mouth-Watering Hole-In-The-Wall Texas BBQ Joints, According To Reviews

Skip Houston's most wildly overhyped tourist attractions and head straight to the closest hole-in-the-wall barbecue joint. This city is widely recognized as one of America's best for barbecue, and you'll find plenty of eateries at a variety of price points.

What defines Houston barbecue? Per Eater, it blends a variety of culinary traditions from Indigenous, African, Czech, and German cultures; cuts such as brisket, ribs, and sausage are typically "smoked over pecan, mesquite, or post oak wood." Today, these flavors and techniques continue evolving thanks to the influence of Mexican, Central American, South American, Vietnamese, Chinese, Indian, and Nigerian communities in the Houston area.

When compiling this list of Houston's most mouth-watering Texas barbecue joints, we skipped the fancy restaurants with chandeliers and ceramic plates. Instead, we looked for hole-in-the-wall joints serving smoked meats in styrofoam containers or on metal trays. From there, online reviews from customers helped us identify the best of the best in Houston.