Houston's 5 Most Wildly Overhyped Tourist Attractions, According To Texas Visitors
Houston is one of Texas's great cities with some amazing museums and charming neighborhoods. You can find fun outdoor spaces like Smither Park with its quirky local art, or you can indulge in some high end retail therapy in River Oaks. It's Texas's largest city and America's fourth largest, and with all there is to do here, it's no wonder that nearly 54 million people visited in 2024.
But not every destination in Houston is actually worth it. Around the world, you can find disappointing tourist attractions, and Houston is no different with places that may seem like they're worth it, but just leave travelers feeling deflated or underwhelmed. Whether it's because it doesn't live up to the hype or it's just too expensive, these five places in Houston are basically not worth it. But we'd like to note that there's a lid for every pot, so if these places speak to you on a personal level, who are we to stop you? This is for those with potentially limited time to experience all that Houston has to offer to help them know what they can skip without missing much.
Downtown Aquarium
The Downtown Aquarium in Houston bills itself on its website as a place where you can "dive into food and fun," but visitors don't seem to agree. One Redditor said, "do not...and I cannot stress this enough...do not go to the 'Aquarium.'" They're not alone. The aquarium has more 1 star reviews than 5 star reviews on Yelp, and on Tripadvisor, more people put it as average, poor, or terrible than good or excellent. There's a combination of aquarium exhibits along with rides, and there's a separate price point for general admission vs. the rides.
A lot of people had issues with it being too small for what you're paying. One person said, "Totally overpriced and underwhelming! There weren't huge crowds which was nice but the Exhibit itself took about 10-15 minutes to walk through. And that was stopping and pausing at each tank." Plus, it's apparently pretty light on actual aquarium stuff. One critic posted, "Advertising for this Aquarium is very misleading. Only one floor of the building is actually Aquarium. The upper floors are cafe and bar. The major space is outdoor rides.Stingray and tiger exhibits cost extra."
There's far better aquariums in the U.S., and animal lovers should instead visit the Houston Zoo. One person noted on Reddit, "The zoo's aquarium is nearly as good at the actual aquarium but then you also get the whole a** zoo with it."
The Galleria
Over 30 million people come to The Galleria every year, and Visit Houston refers to it as an "international shopping destination." It is the largest mall in Texas with plenty of stores as well as restaurants and an ice rink. And yet even with all there is here, you can feel free to avoid it. One person on Reddit said: "The stores are overpriced and the area is congested and very hard to get around in. I avoid it entirely these days."
It used to be a popular spot, but it's got a 3.8 on Yelp and on Tripadvisor, a number of people noted that the parking was confusing. And once you get inside, it's not that much better apparently. One mall goer posted on Yelp: "I have a love and hate relationship with this mall. It is huge! Which yeah it is fun to wander around.... What I don't like about it is the lack of real signs and directions. Once you are inside it is like a labyrinth and the map doesn't work properly." And another said, "Total vibe of the mall is icky, pales in comparison to Mall of America if you're looking for a huge mall experience."
Beer Can House
Houston's Beer Can House made the list as a destination on the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Starting in 1968, John Milkovisch, who owned the house, used over 50,000 beer cans to cover the house, lawn, and fence over nearly 20 years. We're all for recycling and folk art, but this attraction isn't for everyone. And if you don't have a lot of time in Houston, there's probably better things to do with your time.
It's decidedly mid, with Tripadvisor reviews putting it at a 3.9 and it's only marginally better on Yelp. One person on Tripadvisor posted: "Definitely a curiosity. Plan to stop by for just a few minutes to see this very odd structure covered in beer cans. But don't expect a big deal. Just odd." Another said, "As eccentric roadside attractions go, this one is ok but a little underwhelming.... If you're in the area, stop to see it but I personally don't think it's worth a detour."
Space Center Houston
Space Center Houston, the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center is a fantastic destination if you're really into space and history. You can see the Apollo 17 Command Module, a replica shuttle on a shuttle carrier, and more. But not every visitor found it worth going to. It has just a 3.6 on Yelp, and plenty of people weren't happy with the price point. One Yelper posted: "I'm not sure what I was expecting, but Space Center Houston was disappointing. The place felt small, overcrowded, and packed with some of the rudest people. Tickets cost $94.85 for three people (2 adults and one 12-year-old), while kids under 4 are free."
One person on Reddit summed up the issue that some families could have with Space Center Houston: "it wouldn't be any fun if your kids aren't into space rockets and looking at old antiquated stuff. I took my nieces and nephews there and they had some interests but couldn't wait to leave. It's not cheap either and if you really are an enthusiast then you'll have to pay more for VIP."
Trill Burgers
In 2022, "Good Morning America" called Trill Burgers the best burger in America. This smashburger spot was co-founded by Houston rapper Bernard "Bun B" Freeman, and it got a lot of hype when it opened a brick and mortar restaurant in 2023. One Redditor noticed that people were lining up to eat there. But not everyone thinks it's worth it. Tripadvisor has it at a 2.9, though there are only 16 reviews, and it's got a 3.9 on Yelp.
One Redditor referred to Trill Burger as "garbage food for chumps." Another said, "Honestly my burger from there was gross." While someone else posted, "I tried one a few weeks ago and was really unimpressed. Don't understand why ppl like it." Plus, it's fairly pricey. As one person noted on Yelp: "The price for a burger combo and trill lemonade was at a steep price approximately $25. It just wasn't worth it to me... There are other smash burger places with a better price tag and with better taste."
Methodology
To find the Houston attractions that you can bypass the next time you're in town, we combed through Reddit, blog posts, and review sites, looking for the most repeated destinations that didn't live up to the hype. We also went with places that appear to target tourists, and on first glance, attractions that seem like they'd have a lot to offer (as long as you don't do too much digging into reviews). And while there's probably someone who loves at least one place on this list, there was enough of a consensus online about these five spots. But Houston is big, covering 655 square miles, so we're sure you'll find plenty to do, even with these places crossed off the list.