Houston's 5 Most Wildly Overhyped Tourist Attractions, According To Texas Visitors

The Downtown Aquarium in Houston bills itself on its website as a place where you can "dive into food and fun," but visitors don't seem to agree. One Redditor said, "do not...and I cannot stress this enough...do not go to the 'Aquarium.'" They're not alone. The aquarium has more 1 star reviews than 5 star reviews on Yelp, and on Tripadvisor, more people put it as average, poor, or terrible than good or excellent. There's a combination of aquarium exhibits along with rides, and there's a separate price point for general admission vs. the rides.

A lot of people had issues with it being too small for what you're paying. One person said, "Totally overpriced and underwhelming! There weren't huge crowds which was nice but the Exhibit itself took about 10-15 minutes to walk through. And that was stopping and pausing at each tank." Plus, it's apparently pretty light on actual aquarium stuff. One critic posted, "Advertising for this Aquarium is very misleading. Only one floor of the building is actually Aquarium. The upper floors are cafe and bar. The major space is outdoor rides.Stingray and tiger exhibits cost extra."

There's far better aquariums in the U.S., and animal lovers should instead visit the Houston Zoo. One person noted on Reddit, "The zoo's aquarium is nearly as good at the actual aquarium but then you also get the whole a** zoo with it."