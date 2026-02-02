5 Camping Tents You Can Buy From Walmart For Under $100

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One might think that sleeping outdoors is the way to go to save money, but camping can be an extremely expensive hobby. Outdoor gear costs add up over time, but there are plenty of inexpensive options out there. One staple every camper needs in their collection is a good tent, whether that be for two people or 10. The all-in-one superstore is home to affordable camping gear of all types, and it has a wide variety of tents to choose from, including Walmart's viral 12-person camping tent (which is over $200 but still worth it for large groups).

If you're looking for a high-quality tent but don't want to break the bank for a short trip, or even just a stint in the backyard, look no further. Despite their low price, each tent on this list has been tested and praised by campers for its ease of assembly, durability, and spaciousness. Below, we have compiled a list of five affordable camping tents you can buy at Walmart for under $100 at the time of this writing.