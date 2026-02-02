5 Camping Tents You Can Buy From Walmart For Under $100
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One might think that sleeping outdoors is the way to go to save money, but camping can be an extremely expensive hobby. Outdoor gear costs add up over time, but there are plenty of inexpensive options out there. One staple every camper needs in their collection is a good tent, whether that be for two people or 10. The all-in-one superstore is home to affordable camping gear of all types, and it has a wide variety of tents to choose from, including Walmart's viral 12-person camping tent (which is over $200 but still worth it for large groups).
If you're looking for a high-quality tent but don't want to break the bank for a short trip, or even just a stint in the backyard, look no further. Despite their low price, each tent on this list has been tested and praised by campers for its ease of assembly, durability, and spaciousness. Below, we have compiled a list of five affordable camping tents you can buy at Walmart for under $100 at the time of this writing.
Ozark Trail One-Person Hiker Tent
Perfect for solo campers and backpackers who need to carry a tent to their camping spot, the Ozark Trail One Person Hiker Tent is as small and simple as they come. When assembled, the tent measures 7 feet by 4 feet and is 36 inches high in the center. When folded, the two-pole design makes it easy to fit into any backpack, and it weighs only 4.4 pounds. At the time of this writing, this one-person hiking tent is available at Walmart for about $33, making it as affordable as it is compact.
This tent, though small, is designed to be breathable, with windows and a mesh ceiling that allow air in while you sleep. Plus, it comes with a weather fly to protect you from the elements. One review reads, "For the price, I don't think this tent can be beat. Sure there are a few things that could be better, but it's an amazing bargain ... Great for the beginning backpacker." Looking for more backpacking tent options? These are the five best backpacking tents for 2025, per reviews, although they may be a bit more expensive than this Walmart staple.
Wakeman Outdoors Two-Person Camping Tent
Even less expensive than the one-person tent we've listed above, this Wakeman Outdoors Two-Person Camping Tent is listed for around $21, and it's a Walmart best seller. Despite being on the smaller side, this tent can comfortably fit two people, with quick and easy setup and disassembly. This model has a dual-layer door, making it optimal for ventilation and privacy.
Generally, users of this tent find it to be affordable, spacious, and easy to set up. However, some noted that it could be a bit flimsy compared to other models. Considering the low price point, this is to be expected, and it is probably a model best suited for casual or occasional campers. One reviewer writes, "I bought four a few years ago. We have added more grandchildren so I bought four more for a large family camping trip. They took only minutes to put up. We had a big rainstorm the first night and the grandkids were dry inside. Well worth the money!"
Ozark Trail Clip and Camp Dome Tent
This next tent is also a Walmart best-seller, with three of the smaller sizes priced at under $100. The most popular is the four-person Ozark Trail Clip and Camp Dome Tent, which is listed at about $41 at the time of writing. The three-person model has a price of about $31, and the larger six-person tent is listed at $82. In addition to a mesh roof and a rainfly, this tent also has internal pockets and a built-in e-port for plugging in a power supply.
This tent has an average rating of 4.3 stars on Walmart's website. Users of this tent generally find it to be spacious inside and easy to set up, but some noted the tent's zippers to be flimsy, which is a common problem with inexpensive tents. One reviewer writes, "The design is aesthetically pleasing, and the tent is fresh, well-ventilated, and made of high-quality materials. Setup was a breeze, taking only a few minutes to get everything ready. I highly recommend this tent for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish shelter for any family adventure."
Coleman Sundome Four-Person Camping Tent
This next tent is a Walmart best seller and is available at the time of writing for $84.62 for a four-person-sized tent. The Coleman Sundome Camping Tent comes in four sizes, ranging from two-person to six-person. The three smallest tents are all under our $100 budget. This classic dome tent shape is perfect for new campers, with a quick and easy setup according to reviewers. The tent includes a weather-resistant rain fly, and the tent is built to withstand winds up to 35 mph.
One customer called it an "excellent tent for first time campers," saying in their review of this tent that "overall, the Coleman Sundome delivered where it counts. It's a solid choice for first-time campers and families looking for space, comfort, and solid protection from the elements." Other users noted that it can be easily assembled by one person and is spacious enough to comfortably fit four campers.
Mapskey Two-Person Instant Pop Up Camping Tent
Last on our list, the Mapskey Two-Person Instant Pop Up Camping Tent is an affordable option for solo campers or couples. At the time of writing, this tent is available from Walmart for $39.99. This tent has an instant setup, and "features a quick pop-up design for rapid deployment, allowing setup in under a minute without assembly frustration," according to Walmart's description.
At the smaller end of our tent list, this tent comfortably fits two campers or an air mattress, with floor space of about 6.5 feet by 6.5 feet. This tent sets itself apart from some of Walmart's other offerings by featuring an attached screen porch that protects users from bugs and the elements. This tent also breaks down small enough to be transported in a tote bag, which comes included with your purchase.
Methodology
To compile this list of Walmart's best affordable tents, we looked exclusively at tents on Walmart's website that are listed for under $100. From there, we examined which tents had the best overall reviews, excluding those that were frequently returned by customers or listed as promoted products. Going entirely by function for price and how well reviewers said each tent performed, we came up with these five as the most affordable tents that frequent campers enjoy using. If you're looking for more ways to make camping affordable, check out these five essential camping items you can find at Costco for under $50.