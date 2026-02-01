New York City's Most Iconic Hotel Restaurant Is A Central Park Gem Making Diners Feel Like Royalty

If you'd like to experience the Palm Court without shelling out over $1,000 a night for a room at the Plaza, it's simple to do so. Anyone can make a reservation through OpenTable for the Palm Court's afternoon tea service (from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily), for "lite fare & cocktails" (from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily), or for drinks only (from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the bar). Make sure you dress for the occasion as the dress code bans shorts, ripped denim, athletic wear, and some other types of casual clothing. The Plaza's website warns that "any guest who does not appear sufficiently well-presented may be refused entry."

As for the meal itself, at the time of writing, you can expect to pay $125 to $235 per person for the afternoon tea service, depending on which menu you choose, with additional charges for luxury teas and any alcoholic drinks. The Children's Eloise Tea offers a slight savings at $115 per person for children 12 years old and under. If you're looking to economize, your best bet might be to go in the evening, when you can order cocktails and light bites from an à la carte menu. Cocktails range from $28 to $34, with mocktails available for $26 and glasses of wine available from $19 to $150. The food prices range from $22 for the soup du jour to $295 for special reserve caviar.

While visiting the Palm Court is definitely an indulgence, for many, it's a highlight of their trip. "My visit to the Palm Court at the Plaza Hotel for their tea and cake experience was nothing short of magical — an indulgent blend of elegance, history, and impeccable hospitality," writes one Google reviewer. "From the moment I stepped into the iconic Palm Court, with its soaring stained-glass dome and lush palms, I felt transported into a timeless New York fantasy."