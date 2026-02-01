Pittsburgh's Old-World Borough Is A Scenic Suburb With A Charming Main Street And World-Class Golf

While Pittsburgh's revitalized downtown is considered "criminally underrated," visitors seeking more bucolic landscapes and small-town charm should head about 13 miles east of the city to the riverfront community of Oakmont. Prized for its prime location on the Allegheny River, Oakmont was first settled in the early 19th century and later became a hub for manufacturing. Its national reputation took shape in the early 20th century, when Henry Fownes, a wealthy Pittsburgh steel tycoon and avid golfer, began searching for a site to build a challenging, British-style golf course. He purchased nearly 200 acres in Oakmont to create Oakmont Country Club, which opened in 1904. Today, it is widely regarded as "the hardest golf course in America" and has hosted over 20 USGA championships.

While the prestigious club is private and accessible only to members or championship ticket holders, the borough of Oakmont brims with history and is worth a visit even if you don't golf. Oakmont's main thoroughfare – split between Allegheny River Boulevard and Allegheny Avenue and bisected by railroad tracks and the Arboretum Trail – is lined with restaurants, shops, the historic Oaks Theater, and Riverside Park. Throughout the borough, leafy residential streets are dotted with elegant homes, including one you can tour, as well as the quaint Oakmont Inn.

Oakmont is about a 45-minute drive from Pittsburgh International Airport, which opened a sleek new terminal in 2025. The best time to visit is June through September when temperatures hover between 75 and 83 degrees Fahrenheit.