North Carolina's Best Diner Is An Award-Winning College-Town Restaurant With Cozy Vibes

There's nothing like cozying into a booth at a diner to provide nostalgic comfort when you're on the road. Luckily, Chowhound has saved us from decision fatigue with its list of the best diners in every U.S. state. And in North Carolina, the honor goes to Elmo's Diner in Durham. The bustling city known as "America's Drinking Capital" and the country's "Line Dancing Capital" also has quite the commanding food scene. Elmo's is a culinary crowd favorite with a 4.5-star rating on Google from more than 4,800 reviews, as of this writing. On Tripadvisor, Elmo's Diner is ranked No. 4 out of 741 restaurants in Durham, beating places like Michelin-recommended Little Bull and Nikos.

Chowhound used a combination of online reviews, media recognition, and social media buzz when selecting Elmo's, noting the diner's claim to fame, its award-winning all-day breakfast. In addition to Chowhound's accolades, Elmo's has repeatedly edged out the local competition for over a decade, winning Durham Magazine's "Best of Durham" awards for its brunch/breakfast, and also for being one of the city's most family-friendly restaurants. Located in a former taxi garage, the building's historic charm with big windows, plenty of cushy booths, and exposed brick adds character to the cozy diner vibes. "If you're expecting a diner atmosphere, you'll get exactly what you're looking for!" a Yelp reviewer concurs. Convenient for locals, students, and visitors, Elmo's sits less than 1 mile from Duke University's main campus within the city's very walkable Ninth Street shopping district.