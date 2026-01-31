North Carolina's Best Diner Is An Award-Winning College-Town Restaurant With Cozy Vibes
There's nothing like cozying into a booth at a diner to provide nostalgic comfort when you're on the road. Luckily, Chowhound has saved us from decision fatigue with its list of the best diners in every U.S. state. And in North Carolina, the honor goes to Elmo's Diner in Durham. The bustling city known as "America's Drinking Capital" and the country's "Line Dancing Capital" also has quite the commanding food scene. Elmo's is a culinary crowd favorite with a 4.5-star rating on Google from more than 4,800 reviews, as of this writing. On Tripadvisor, Elmo's Diner is ranked No. 4 out of 741 restaurants in Durham, beating places like Michelin-recommended Little Bull and Nikos.
Chowhound used a combination of online reviews, media recognition, and social media buzz when selecting Elmo's, noting the diner's claim to fame, its award-winning all-day breakfast. In addition to Chowhound's accolades, Elmo's has repeatedly edged out the local competition for over a decade, winning Durham Magazine's "Best of Durham" awards for its brunch/breakfast, and also for being one of the city's most family-friendly restaurants. Located in a former taxi garage, the building's historic charm with big windows, plenty of cushy booths, and exposed brick adds character to the cozy diner vibes. "If you're expecting a diner atmosphere, you'll get exactly what you're looking for!" a Yelp reviewer concurs. Convenient for locals, students, and visitors, Elmo's sits less than 1 mile from Duke University's main campus within the city's very walkable Ninth Street shopping district.
What to order at Elmo's
As part of Durham's unique Ninth Street district, Elmo's Diner is surrounded by local shops and galleries, perfect for exploring after a satisfying breakfast. The robust "Breakfast Anytime" menu features favorites like the shrimp and grits, which converted a Google reviewer into a fan of the classic Southern dish: "The food is so amazing, shrimp and grits are the best I've ever [had] and to be honest I don't like shrimp and grits but I loved these," they wrote. When it comes to sweeter palates, the pancakes stack up quite nicely. "... I think the plain pancake was my favorite – you can really taste the whole grain flavor!" says another local Google reviewer.
Several reviews mention long wait times, but the majority say you should stick it out. As one Tripadvisor reviewer says, "It's worth it, the breakfast menu is off the chart and you can have a wonderful breakfast or brunch meal and go straight till dinner until next meal." Lucky for you, that next meal could also be within walking distance, with top-rated Asian fusion spot JuJu just a two-minute walk down the street. Elmo's Diner is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., extending to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. The diner doesn't do reservations or call-aheads, but it does recommend that parties of eight or more give a heads-up. If you want to discover more gems like this, don't be afraid to ask locals while traveling to find authentic, affordable dining options.