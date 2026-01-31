This Postcard-Perfect Main Street Near Orlando Offers Movie-Set Vibes And Walkable Charm

Mount Dora, whose nickname is Festival City, is perhaps most known for playing host to dozens of art, music, and food festivals and for being one of Orlando's top relaxing lakefront getaway destinations. But while people may come to the town for the art, they'll likely return for the charm, which Mount Dora has in spades.

From the history museum, which is housed in the village's old firehouse, to the historic Donnelly House (pictured above), which looks like it belongs in the pages of a children's fairytale, to the restaurant The Goblin Market, with its cozy, book-lined dining rooms, everything in this town feels almost too quaint to be real. Even the town's most popular pizza joint, PizzAmore, is located in a renovated historic home and looks camera-ready for its rom-com debut. It's rated a Traveler's Choice Award winner with 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.

Whether you're breathing in the scent of old paperbacks at the used bookstore Barrel of Books and Games or sampling a lemon blueberry scone at Allyson A Bakery, spend some time in Mount Dora, and you'll feel like you've wandered into the magical world of a Hallmark movie. It's no wonder it's considered one of the friendliest small towns in the Sunshine State.