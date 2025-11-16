These Small Florida Towns Are The Sunshine State's Friendliest Hidden Gems, According To Locals
Florida is well-known for its year-round warmth, top-rated family-friendly water parks, and endless miles of beautiful beaches. While a Florida vacation wouldn't be complete without a visit to the state's renowned tourist draws, one can't overlook the charming small towns that fit the state's profile: quirky, lovely, and full of hidden gems that you wouldn't have expected.
Visiting a small town in the Sunshine State is like taking a trip back in time to Old Florida. While most of the state has become radically suburbanized over the years, these towns have beaten back the march of modernization and retained their friendly charm. They're off the well-worn tourist path, which makes them even more fascinating. In true Florida fashion, however, these small towns have embraced the state's eclectic personality. You have towns covered in fascinating murals, shops in colorful buildings lining lively main streets, and people with a free-spirited, friendly, laid-back lifestyle.
With so many destinations, it can be daunting to decide which to explore. In a perfect world, visitors would spend about two months experiencing Florida's small-town Americana and its downtowns lined with palmetto palms, all mixed with local friendliness. But to truly experience the charms Florida has to offer, you have to talk to the locals who live here. So, look at this as a beginner's guide to the Sunshine State's hidden gem, friendly small towns that locals have high praise for.
The hidden charm of Matlacha
When one talks about Southwest Florida, Fort Myers and Naples usually dominate the conversation. But while these two cities make up the core of this tropical part of the state, Southwest Florida also has some hidden gems that, if you search hard, will reward you with a truly unique experience. For example, gems like the friendly Matlacha.
Just across the Matlacha Pass from heavily suburbanized Cape Coral, Matlacha is a town that seems to have stood still while the rest of the area raced into the 21st century. This is a fishing village that still has authentic Old Florida charm, with cute cottages, friendly locals, and some of the best seafood on the Gulf Coast. Don't mistake this Old Florida charm for boring, as Matlacha is anything but. Take it from Sunshine State locals Victoria and Terrance, two Florida-born-and-raised travelers who crisscross the Sunshine State and write about their travels on their Florida Trippers blog. "Matlacha feels like Key West, minus the crowds," the couple wrote, describing the beautiful pink palm trees and colorful homes that dot Matlacha's landscape. Travelers have found all sorts of hidden gems in this tropical village, including Bert's Pine Bay Gallery, which blends a traditional gift-and-T-shirt shop with a cute artist gallery.
For an authentic small-town experience, stay a night at the Matlacha Tiny Village, a colorful cottage community on the shore of Matlacha Pass that offers guests a funky, unique stay that still has all of the modern amenities one would expect. You can't spend a day in Matlacha without checking out its numerous waterfront restaurants, such as Blue Dog Bar & Grill and Yucatan Waterfront Tiki Bar and Grill.
The rebirth of Cedar Key
Cedar Key has made the news more for the devastation that was brought on by hurricanes than for its charming atmosphere. While this small town on North Central Florida's Gulf Coast is still recovering from the storm surge caused by hurricanes Idalia in 2023 and Helene in 2024, its friendly residents want everyone to know it's open again for those willing to discover it. A perfect example of Old Florida, Cedar Key is tucked away so that sprawl can't reach it. The end result is a town with charming, sun-drenched architecture, supported by an economy that revolves around the water. "Cedar Key does not have that touristy, tropical feel found throughout Florida," writes Melanie Lentz-Janney of Authentic Florida. "It has its own charming Old Florida vibe."
Travelers can explore the town's history at the Cedar Key Museum State Park, a perfectly restored 1920s-style home that tells the town's story, and enjoy a nature trail that is a hit with visitors. If you're into something a little more "wild," the Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge might be high on your to-do list. Comprising 13 islands, the refuge, which was initially a military post that held captured Seminoles in the 1840s, is home to over 20,000 birds of various species, from brown pelicans to roseate spoonbills. Cedar Key also offers some of the best fishing on Florida's West Coast, thanks to the Cedar Key Fishing Pier, which reopened in August 2025 for anglers to enjoy once again.
Old Florida charm in Micanopy
North Central Florida is a region that's dotted with delightful small towns that seem frozen in time. Micanopy is one of them. Situated between Gainesville and Ocala, Micanopy is often referred to as the "Town That Time Forgot." But venture beyond the exit, and you'll see a destination that is one of the state's best-kept secrets. It is, in fact, Florida's oldest inland town.
Micanopy's charm lies in its cute, quaint downtown, full of history and 19th-century buildings. "Micanopy is a cool little town that gives you a glimpse of Florida's past," John M. wrote on Yelp, who is from Orlando, which is not far from this charming destination. This living monument to Old Florida is a perfect place for travelers who love history and antiques. In fact, Downtown Micanopy is home to a number of vintage stores that travelers can spend days perusing.
If you're planning to stay a little longer, the Herlong Mansion Bed & Breakfast, built in 1845, is perfect for a unique and authentic overnight stay. Of course, as in every small town, you'll find a population that has the Southern friendliness that one would expect. So, don't be surprised if you hear a "good morning" or "good afternoon" from the town's down-to-earth residents.
Exploring artsy Lake Placid
In 2013, Reader's Digest claimed Lake Placid as "America's Most Interesting Town," and for travelers willing to jump off the beaten path, you'll see why. Everything about Lake Placid is quirky and unique, even its physical location. The town, situated in the heart of the Sunshine State, sits on the Lake Wales Ridge, a natural sand ridge with some of the state's highest elevations (Lake Placid's own elevation is 150 feet above sea level).
But what makes Lake Placid really stand out is the fact that, once travelers cross into the town, they'll enter a living, breathing art museum. With just over 2,400 residents, Lake Placid has nearly 50 art murals, earning it another nickname, the "Town of Murals." These are not just regular, funky murals, either. They aim to tell the town's story, from the vivid depictions of the 1931 Tropical Bank Robbery painted at 3 North Main Avenue to the newsroom of the Lake Placid Journal, painted outside what is today Morty and Edna's Cafe. "I applaud Lake Placid for allowing their dingy buildings to become a canvas for artistic expression and city pride," wrote Glenda Motsavage, who covers fun and unique places in the Sunshine State for her blog, Florida Fun and Fork.
Speaking of the cafe, this cute spot in downtown Lake Placid is not only a haven for art watching, but it's also a great place to grab brunch. If you're more into good brews, travelers on Tripadvisor have strongly recommended Wet Dogs Brewing, a microbrewery with drinks to satisfy every palate — from refreshing beer to soft craft sodas — and a friendly clientele to match. Put all of this together, and you have the makings of a hidden gem that's begging to be explored.
Enjoy a slower pace in Safety Harbor
Travelers to the booming, cosmopolitan Tampa Bay area don't necessarily come for the small-town vibes. However, sitting within this vast metropolitan area of over 3 million people is one of Florida's best-kept secrets: Safety Harbor. This destination sits in a divine spot on Old Tampa Bay and is full of friendly people eager to show off their unique town.
Officially incorporated in 1917, Safety Harbor will instantly transport you out of Tampa Bay's sprawling urban landscape and into a lush, funky town that is filled with treasures for travelers to explore. Safety Harbor is best known for its healing mineral springs, which historically attracted tribes from all around the area to absorb the healing powers. In the 1930s, those healing springs became the Safety Harbor Sanatorium & Hotel, which, today, is the Natural Mineral Springs Resort & Spa. Safety Harbor is centered around its springs, and the Safety Harbor Museum & Cultural Center, located just a short walk from the resort, tells a vivid story of how the mineral springs drew people from all over the world to experience the place "where healing waters flow."
The mineral springs are not Safety Harbor's only draw. The town boasts a vibrant arts community, with many homes in its bright downtown area awash in tropical colors, especially along the lively Main Street, which is lined with shops and cafes offering unrivaled views of Old Tampa Bay. A current resident who wrote a review of her town on Niche said it best: "It will always hold a special place in my heart." Once you visit Safety Harbor, you'll feel the same way.
The hidden gem of Apalachicola
Some of Florida's most scenic destinations lie in the state's Panhandle region, where white, sugary sand beaches lure millions of tourists to its shoreline. While cities such as Destin and Panama City Beach get the bulk of the tourist draw, there are plenty of hidden gems on this splendid strip that are begging to be explored. Apalachicola is one of them. "It has history and tradition. Everyone knows and loves everyone which makes our sense of community unmatchable," wrote a resident for Niche.
Sitting on the famed State Road 30A, this town on the Apalachicola Bay is the true definition of an Old Florida fishing village. One doesn't come to Apalachicola for traditional tourist activities — travelers come here for the slower pace of life and great fishing opportunities on the unique fishing pier at Battery Park.
Downtown Apalachicola is small and quaint, with cute shops that travelers can spend all day browsing. It's here, at the Apalachicola Bee Company, where you can get a jar of Florida's tupelo honey, a buttery sweet honey that's sourced right in the Apalachicola River Basin. Apalachicola, like many small towns in Old Florida, is a place that's dripping with history. It has over 900 homes and buildings in its historic district, which tourists can explore on a self-guided tour to see its charming Victorian architecture.
Get artsy in Mount Dora
While Central Florida is mainly known for its world-famous theme park resorts, a hidden charm of this booming region is its many small towns. There are a number of hidden gems to explore outside the tourist hustle and bustle of Orlando. Mount Dora is one such destination, offering a slower-paced side of Florida that's close enough for tourists to visit without being too far from Orlando's theme park glitz.
Located about 40 minutes from Downtown Orlando, Mount Dora is bursting with culture and charm. Everyone you meet in this Lake County town wears Southern hospitality on their sleeve, with a friendly atmosphere that is a change of pace from some of Florida's biggest cities. Not only that, this town is packed with beautiful, serene lakes perfect for outdoor exploration, such as the eponymous Lake Dora.
The main attraction of this town, however, is its creative vibe. Mount Dora is home to numerous art installations and exhibits, particularly at The Mount Dora Center for the Arts, located right in the heart of its historic downtown. Visitors can see a variety of exciting artworks by artists from across the region, from paintings to ceramics. Florida Trippers described Mount Dora perfectly: "Small enough to explore in a day, but interesting enough to lure visitors back."
It's all free spirits in Grayton Beach
Florida's Panhandle region is filled with some of the state's most breathtaking and uncrowded beaches. What makes these beaches perfect is the undisturbed nature of the coastline, allowing visitors to enjoy the scenery without towering condos blocking the sky. This is especially true in Grayton Beach, a small town that is more than a beach; it's a "state of mind," as its official website proclaims.
That's Grayton Beach's motto, and it wears it like a badge of honor. "Grayton Beach has an old Florida, summer village, artist's retreat, slightly quirky feel to it that I can't get enough of," writes Ann, aka the Sandcastle Momma, in her blog. This destination is what visitors typically envision when they think of a typical Florida beach town.
There are two aspects that set this small town apart from its peers. First are the people, who are all about living life to the fullest. The second aspect is its world-famous Grayton Beach State Park, previously crowned by the renowned Dr. Beach as one of the top beaches in America. Covering over 2,000 acres of Gulf Coast shoreline, there are tons of things to do here, from walking the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail to sunbathing on its glinting white sands.
The overlooked charm of Seaside
Once you've spent the day at one of the top beaches in the United States, hop in the car and drive about eight minutes east from Grayton Beach on County Highway 30A until you reach the walkable resort town of Seaside. Seaside is an overlooked gem on a stretch of coastline that is sure to dazzle visitors. However, unlike its neighbor, there's an amount of opulence that you'll find in Seaside that you won't find in Grayton Beach. Seaside's hidden charm lies within its walk-and-bike-friendly atmosphere. You don't need a car to explore — all you need is your own two feet, or a bike, to get a tour of this pretty Florida town. "Seaside's thoughtful layout allows for easy walks to the beach or a cafe," remarks Joe Davis, who writes about his native Florida on his blog The Best of Florida.
Fun fact: Seaside was the setting for the 1998 comedy-drama "The Truman Show." Visitors can see various locations featured in the movie on their walk-or-bike tour of this quaint town, from the Seaside Post Office, with its miniature grand style, to the unique Seaside Beach Pavilions, with their interesting architecture that stands out against the white, sandy Gulf Coast. If you're hungry, you can't miss out on the Airstream food trucks that line County Road 30A. Here, you'll find every cuisine imaginable, from Texan and Caribbean-infused barbecue at Barefoot BBQ to creative hot dogs at Wild Bill's Beach Dogs. The charm of Seaside is simply bursting from the seams, so much so that visitors would want to spend more than just a day trip here.
Escape the noise in Mexico Beach
In 2018, the small Panhandle town of Mexico Beach was nearly decimated when Hurricane Michael, the first Category 5 hurricane to hit the United States since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, made landfall nearby. It took the town a while to recover from this devastating blow, but you can never keep a good small town down. Today, Mexico Beach has largely rebounded from Hurricane Michael and built back better than ever. Mexico Beach was incorporated in 1967 and is a quintessential Old Florida small town that retains much of its original charm.
Like other small towns that dot Florida's Panhandle region, Mexico Beach has resisted the towing condo charge that has characterized most Florida beachfronts. You won't see condo towers here; only miles of tranquil coastline await visitors for a relaxing day. Away from the beach, Mexico Beach is also home to some of the best seafood on this side of the Gulf Coast.
For a town that barely has 1,000 residents, Mexico Beach packs a big punch when it comes to seafood restaurants. Take Shell Shack, for instance, which has been serving up fresh shrimp, locally caught fish, and other delicious Gulf Coast seafood since 1965. "Loved everything about the Shell Shack," wrote Carol L. from Ocoee, Florida, on Yelp. "Best seafood in the area." Mexico Beach may be small, but it packs a lot of flavor, both in its eats and its vibe. It's a hidden gem that's waiting to be explored.
Methodology
How did we come up with these hidden small-town gems? We defined "small" as a town with fewer than 20,000 residents, using current U.S. Census data to determine which towns would be featured. So, while Mount Dora is technically classified as a city, in the terms of our methodology, and from multiple local blog sites we researched that considered it as such, Mount Dora is a small town. Reviews from Yelp, Tripadvisor, Niche, and other adjacent sites informed much of the writing. We also culled through numerous local blogs like The Best of Florida and Florida Trippers, as well as national publications such as Southern Living, and the state's official visitors' website, Visit Florida, to get a feel for which small towns visitors would be most interested in stopping in and spending a day exploring.