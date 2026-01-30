5 Go-To Places To Take Friends When They Visit Pittsburgh (That Won't Break The Bank)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, may very well be the reigning champion of comeback cities. With its many colleges, world-class sports teams, cutting-edge medicine, and ever-growing restaurant scene, the Steel City astonishes many first-time visitors. It wasn't long ago that Pittsburgh was perceived as a crumbling backwater, just another tragic victim of Rust Belt neglect. During the 16 years I lived there, I watched the city transform. Abandoned buildings were repurposed. Small businesses sprang up in sleepy neighborhoods. Art galleries and independent bookshops took root, and so did local creatives. A feisty population has labored to build the city back, restoring its status as "The Paris of Appalachia."

But success comes at a price — literally. Back in the early 2000s, spending time in Pittsburgh was dirt-cheap, thanks to low prices on food, drink, and entertainment. A filling lunch might cost $5 or $6, and you could buy a pitcher of beer with couch money. The economics have noticeably changed since then. I visit about once a year, and each time the prices seem to climb. Instead of refillable cups of coffee at weird little cafes, friends recommend brunch spots in neighborhoods I used to dread. Once ragged streets look cleaner and fresher every day, but the diners and dives I once frequented are vanishing one by one.

So, supposing you're visiting frugal friends in Pittsburgh, or you're traveling there as part of a penny-pinching group — where do you go? What unique activities can you find that won't break the bank? These are some of the main places I — and many current locals, as evidenced by threads on Reddit, travel blogs, and more — would take friends for activities that won't overtax your bank account, especially if they're visiting the city for the first time.