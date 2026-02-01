5 Popular '80s Destinations That Are Making A Comeback

Nostalgia is a powerful thing. For those of you looking to rekindle the wanderlust you felt decades ago, we've put together a guide that could be just what you've been searching for. It reaches back in time while keeping one finger on the pulse of the present, all to pinpoint a handful of popular '80s destinations that are now making something of a comeback.

To compile this list, we pored over research from leading travel publications and popular online platforms and forums, which helped reveal those spots that are having a second moment in the limelight after their initial glory days more than 30 years ago. The parameters are global — we covered everything from the nostalgia-brimming sunshine of the Spanish Balearics to the Rocky Mountains in the U.S. The types of destinations we selected are equally varied; we weighed hedonistic party cities against outdoor adventure hubs and more.

Consider it a bit of a redux on our list of once-glamorous tourist hotspots that fell on hard times but never recovered. Only these comeback kings have most certainly recovered (or at least have begun to), and now tout everything from sun-kissed Greek beaches with nice amenities to walking tours of Art Deco history neighborhoods for the modern traveler.