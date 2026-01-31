Indianapolis' Oldest Neighborhood Is A Nostalgic Downtown Gem With Brick Sidewalks And Historic Architecture

With a population of nearly 900,000, Indianapolis has a staggering 99 distinct neighborhoods and communities waiting to be explored. Visitors will find everything from artsy, walkable neighborhoods with college vibes to residential areas known for canal views and lush gardens. Those interested in historic architecture should look no further than Lockerbie Square, Indianapolis' oldest neighborhood (founded by two families in the 1860s), a charming, cobblestone, brick-lined district that feels like a step back in time.

The neighborhood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and consists of beautiful, Greek Revival and Victorian-style homes and businesses built between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Technically part of the extended downtown boundaries, Lockerbie Square is a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood just steps away from shops and restaurants, many of which are housed in gorgeous, revitalized buildings that shimmer with the essence of a bygone era.

There is also plenty of artistic heritage here. Lockerbie Square was home to several 19th-century writers, and it also has a history of establishments serving those in the community experiencing struggles. The best way to learn about their impact and experience the neighborhood is through a self-guided walking tour, which can be downloaded from an app and works with your phone's GPS. To help guide visitors even more, several historical markers are placed around the neighborhood, including one at the original location of St. Vincent's Infirmary and the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic order.