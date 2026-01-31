Indianapolis' Oldest Neighborhood Is A Nostalgic Downtown Gem With Brick Sidewalks And Historic Architecture
With a population of nearly 900,000, Indianapolis has a staggering 99 distinct neighborhoods and communities waiting to be explored. Visitors will find everything from artsy, walkable neighborhoods with college vibes to residential areas known for canal views and lush gardens. Those interested in historic architecture should look no further than Lockerbie Square, Indianapolis' oldest neighborhood (founded by two families in the 1860s), a charming, cobblestone, brick-lined district that feels like a step back in time.
The neighborhood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and consists of beautiful, Greek Revival and Victorian-style homes and businesses built between the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Technically part of the extended downtown boundaries, Lockerbie Square is a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood just steps away from shops and restaurants, many of which are housed in gorgeous, revitalized buildings that shimmer with the essence of a bygone era.
There is also plenty of artistic heritage here. Lockerbie Square was home to several 19th-century writers, and it also has a history of establishments serving those in the community experiencing struggles. The best way to learn about their impact and experience the neighborhood is through a self-guided walking tour, which can be downloaded from an app and works with your phone's GPS. To help guide visitors even more, several historical markers are placed around the neighborhood, including one at the original location of St. Vincent's Infirmary and the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic order.
Things to do (and eat) in Lockerbie Square
The highlights of a walking tour of Lockerbie Square include 234 North Davidson Street, a house that once contained the Jacob Klein Bakery and General Store (and now a private residence). The home was the inspiration for the famous "Raggedy Ann" stories, created by author and painter Johnny Gruelle, who grew up across the street (unfortunately, his Tahoma Avenue home was not maintained). Another must-see home is the James Whitcomb Riley Museum, an Italianate-style home with a red brick facade. Built in 1872, the home was once the dwelling of Riley, the popular author known as the "Hoosier Poet," who created the now-iconic character "Little Orphant Annie" and wrote children's and nature poems. Guided tours of Riley's home are available. Another interesting structure is the Reading-Kindell Cottage, a clapboard-style house built in 1856 that was the dwelling of Katie Kindell, James Whitcomb Riley's housekeeper.
Although Lockerbie Square is primarily filled with historic residential homes, Mass Avenue is a bustling hub of restaurants and shops. Stop by Rathskeller, an award-winning German restaurant and beer garden housed in the 19th-century Athenaeum building, which was established as a gathering space for German immigrants and remains a multi-use space. Today, it is home to about a dozen other businesses, including a coffee shop, art gallery, and theater. Another history-infused watering hole is St. Joseph's Brewery and Public House, perched in a Catholic Church dating back to 1874. The building maintains its high, sloped ceilings but is now fitted with massive brew tanks, a dining area, live music, and trivia.
Where to stay in Lockerbie Square
Lockerbie Square is within walking distance of the downtown Indianapolis business district and unique attractions like the city's bike-friendly cultural trail. Still, where to stay? If you're interested in staying in a historic inn, there are a few options in and around the neighborhood. The Mansion on the Mile Bed and Breakfast is located in Mile Square, adjacent to Lockerbie Square, and is perfectly positioned for touring both the historic neighborhood and the modern downtown. The inn combines a wooden two-story structure from the 1840s and a brick building from 1890, and features elegant accommodations. The "Raggedy Ann" House can be booked for overnight stays on Airbnb and Vrbo, though with 10 rooms, a library, a pool table, and other games, it's best for larger groups.
For a deeper understanding of the area's magic, the Lockerbie Square Neighborhood Association hosts events, helps to maintain the neighborhood's historic charm, and often hosts occasional open houses, tours, and artisan markets. For example, the Lockerbie Square Street Market throws Christmas shopping events, fall artisan markets, and summer yard sales. To celebrate the area's German roots, each fall the neighborhood hosts LoctoberFest with beer gardens, food, and live music.
There are many transportation options for getting to Indianapolis, including major interstate bus lines like FlixBus and Greyhound. It's a stop on Amtrak's Cardinal line, which runs between New York and Chicago and stops in downtown Indianapolis. From there, the local bus system (but number 10) runs to Lockerbie Square. If you're flying to the area, Indianapolis International Airport is about a 15-minute Uber or taxi ride from the neighborhood.