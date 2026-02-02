The Pacific Northwest's Wildly Underrated City Boasts An Eclectic, Walkable Downtown Full Of Antiques

For those who love to shop for relics and nostalgic finds, Seattle, Washington, is a goldmine. Still, there's a nearby city that might just excite individuals who enjoy this hobby even more: Snohomish, aka the "Antique Capital of the Northwest." Located less than 20 minutes away from Everett, a coastal city with a snowy mountain backdrop and beaches, Snohomish, founded in 1859, is perhaps not on most visitor's radars. In fact, it was named one of the most underrated towns in Washington by WorldAtlas. Yet, as the website points out, the city has character and walkability (it has a Walk Score of 85, to be exact). Ultimately, these two features define Historic Downtown Snohomish, which just happens to be home to various antique stores.

Nestled on the Snohomish River, this district is noted for its Western false front architecture. A notable example of this is the Oxford Saloon. Now a popular restaurant and dive bar, this former grocery store and reportedly haunted spot, dates all the way back to 1890. As luck would have it, the Oxford Saloon, as well as many of Historic Downtown Snohomish's antique stores are situated on 1st Street. Plus, free street parking is plentiful in this area and there are even public restroom facilities.

In short, you can effortlessly wander and enjoy a day of antique shopping and exploring in Historic Downtown Snohomish. "There are so many interesting, small businesses that you can get lost in all day," reads a review from Niche. This same individual added, "The second you get into Snohomish it's like you've been transported back in time a couple decades, but it's nice!"