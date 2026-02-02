The Pacific Northwest's Wildly Underrated City Boasts An Eclectic, Walkable Downtown Full Of Antiques
For those who love to shop for relics and nostalgic finds, Seattle, Washington, is a goldmine. Still, there's a nearby city that might just excite individuals who enjoy this hobby even more: Snohomish, aka the "Antique Capital of the Northwest." Located less than 20 minutes away from Everett, a coastal city with a snowy mountain backdrop and beaches, Snohomish, founded in 1859, is perhaps not on most visitor's radars. In fact, it was named one of the most underrated towns in Washington by WorldAtlas. Yet, as the website points out, the city has character and walkability (it has a Walk Score of 85, to be exact). Ultimately, these two features define Historic Downtown Snohomish, which just happens to be home to various antique stores.
Nestled on the Snohomish River, this district is noted for its Western false front architecture. A notable example of this is the Oxford Saloon. Now a popular restaurant and dive bar, this former grocery store and reportedly haunted spot, dates all the way back to 1890. As luck would have it, the Oxford Saloon, as well as many of Historic Downtown Snohomish's antique stores are situated on 1st Street. Plus, free street parking is plentiful in this area and there are even public restroom facilities.
In short, you can effortlessly wander and enjoy a day of antique shopping and exploring in Historic Downtown Snohomish. "There are so many interesting, small businesses that you can get lost in all day," reads a review from Niche. This same individual added, "The second you get into Snohomish it's like you've been transported back in time a couple decades, but it's nice!"
Hunt for treasures in Historic Downtown Snohomish, Washington
You've heard of bar hopping, but what about antique hopping? In downtown Snohomish, you can experience this thrill firsthand. Antique Station in Victoria Village, also known as Victoria Village Antique Mall is one shop you'll find on 1st Street. You'll recognize it by its striped canopy and brick facade. With various vendors, this spot has treasures hiding in every nook and cranny (you might even find some gorgeous uranium glass pieces). According to reviewers on Google, it features two floors. Next to Antique Station in Victoria Village is Home Inspirations, a store with whimsical vintage finds and shabby chic decor.
Just across the street from both these businesses is Antique Warehouse. Filled with old signs, furniture, novelty items and more, a user on Yelp explained, "The selection inside was huge! Upstairs alone had enough things to keep you looking for hours. The basement was like wandering through a vintage archive that hadn't been seen in decades!" Keep in mind that reviewers on Google say that Antique Warehouse is not always open during their listed hours, with one user recommending you call if you're interested in stopping by.
But as previously mentioned, there are other businesses on 1st Street that might catch your eye as you hunt for treasure, especially if your stomach starts growling. If the Oxford Saloon isn't your vibe, how about Pie Dive Bar, which boasts a rustic lodge-like ambiance. This family-owned spot serves everything from a steak pie to a humble crumble pie (a berry-filled Food Network Award-winning creation). Ranked as the third best restaurant in Snohomish on Tripadvisor is Andy's Fish House, a fast casual establishment where you can dine on local seafood.
What else is there to do in Historic Downtown Snohomish, Washington?
While downtown Snohomish's shopping and dining options make it easy to spend a day strolling around, don't forget to take in the area's idyllic surroundings. On 1st Street and Avenue D, behind Andy's Fish House, visitors can access the paved Riverfront Trail. This stroll provides waterfront views and will lead you to sites like the Riverfront Gazebo, perfect for a photo op or a quick break by the water. From here, you can continue on the Riverfront Trail or if you're still searching for vintage treasures to add to your collection, you can easily walk over to Star Center Antique Mall.
Located on 2nd Street, it has five floors to explore. "The feeling of ahhh-HA Discovery!! of actually stumbling upon something special CAN'T BE REPLACED. You will experience that "feeling" here," wrote a reviewer on Google, where Star Center Antique Mall features a 4.4 rating. If you're in town on a Sunday, visit the Blackman House Museum. This structure dates back to 1878 and belonged to a notable family that settled in Snohomish from Maine. Take into account that this Victorian-era abode is only open from March to October.
Snohomish is less than an hour away from Seattle. However, if you're looking to stay a few days, Snohomish Inn is within walking distance of downtown and offers nightly rates starting at under $200. Additionally, it's near Harvey Airfield, where you can take flight over the city and beyond with Snohomish Balloon Ride (this activity is seasonal as well and is only available during the summer). Not to mention that you could always stay in this tiny home, one of Washington's most sought after Airbnb getaways. Interested to learn about other antiquing destinations in the Evergreen State? Read about Kalama, a Washington city situated between Seattle and Portland.