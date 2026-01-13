Washington's 5 Most Sought-After Airbnb Getaways

Washington State is a Pacific Northwest gem with a vibrant capital city and picturesque mountains and lakes waiting to be explored on an iconic Cascade Loop road trip. There are plenty of hotels and campsites where you can hang your hat at the end of adventurous days. However, the right rental property can greatly enhance your trip; even becoming an experience in itself.

Washington's five most sought-after Airbnb getaways made the list because they're in high demand and have the most outstanding ratings and reviews. Perhaps you'd like to take a ferry to a forested cabin with its own wood-fired hot tub on scenic and uncrowded Vashon Island. You could choose a hand-built A-frame with a private cedar sauna tucked in a private 80-acre forest. Maybe you'd like to nestle in for the night in a Pete Nelson-designed treehouse in the friendly river village of Fall City. There's an extravagantly priced architectural dream on this list as well as an affordable waterfront cabin near Olympic National Park where you can explore a hidden rainforest. No matter which rental property you choose, you can't go wrong with any of these top Washington Airbnb getaways.