Washington's 5 Most Sought-After Airbnb Getaways
Washington State is a Pacific Northwest gem with a vibrant capital city and picturesque mountains and lakes waiting to be explored on an iconic Cascade Loop road trip. There are plenty of hotels and campsites where you can hang your hat at the end of adventurous days. However, the right rental property can greatly enhance your trip; even becoming an experience in itself.
Washington's five most sought-after Airbnb getaways made the list because they're in high demand and have the most outstanding ratings and reviews. Perhaps you'd like to take a ferry to a forested cabin with its own wood-fired hot tub on scenic and uncrowded Vashon Island. You could choose a hand-built A-frame with a private cedar sauna tucked in a private 80-acre forest. Maybe you'd like to nestle in for the night in a Pete Nelson-designed treehouse in the friendly river village of Fall City. There's an extravagantly priced architectural dream on this list as well as an affordable waterfront cabin near Olympic National Park where you can explore a hidden rainforest. No matter which rental property you choose, you can't go wrong with any of these top Washington Airbnb getaways.
Vashon Island: Forested island cabin and hot tub
A beautiful, 13-mile-long island just a 15-minute ferry ride from Seattle, Vashon Island is easily accessible and yet The Wolf Den feels completely secluded. Made of black cedar, the cabin sleeps two in the loft (you'll need to climb the ladder) and no children under 12 are allowed. It has received a near-perfect (4.99 stars) rating from 340 reviews and is in the top 1% of Airbnb homes in Washington. Guests rave about the wood-fired hot tub: "No bathtub will ever be anything other than slightly disappointing after that," a guest who stayed in October 2025 wrote in their review. If you are staying here on a hot summer day, it's good to know the hot tub can act as a cold plunge when not heated. Guests also appreciate the forest setting where you see nothing but trees from the high-ceilinged living area, front porch, or the two-person hammock in the back.
The Wolf Den has a small kitchen area, but it's only 3 miles to the town center for coffee shops and restaurants. "If you're wondering whether this place lives up to the photos and glowing reviews, I can assure you that it does!" wrote a November 2025 guest. You can come to enjoy the island's beaches, lighthouse, bike paths, art galleries, and restaurants and then retreat to this small-but-near-perfect cabin in the woods. The Wolf Den has a two night minimum stay policy with rates for the two nights sitting at $514.
Snohomish: Tiny home and sauna in the woods
Bigger than The Wolf Den, this handcrafted A-frame and sauna in a private forest has two bedrooms and a perfect 5-star rating. Also in the state's top 1% of Airbnb rentals, this custom-built tiny home is in a private 80-acre forest only a 20-minute drive from downtown Snohomish, a riverside town known for hot air ballooning and antiquing.
You can walk trails dwarfed by Douglas fir and vine maple trees straight from the cabin. After a day of adventure, relax your muscles in a private sauna the owners crafted from naturally fallen cedar. A special feature of the sauna is a sizable window with forest views. The cabin's sleeping loft also has a large window so you can wake to sunbeams peeking through the trees. "Waking up and looking out into the forest from the bed is really special," wrote a guest in a January 2025 review.
There's a kitchen, TV, and one bathroom in the cabin and nightly rates are around $474. Don't overpack, as you'll have to carry your belongings in a provided wagon for five minutes along a wooded path. "The deep forest setting, the craftsmanship of the cabin, and the thoughtful amenities made for an incredible weekend getaway. Total privacy," wrote a guest in December 2025.
Olympia: Puget Sound waterfront cabin
In the woods but with direct views of Puget Sound, this waterfront cabin is on 4 acres in an area of Olympia called Burns Cove. About 90 minutes from downtown Seattle, the cabin's location is praised by guests for being between two national parks -– Olympia and Mount Rainier. You'll have time to explore them as this property has a minimum booking of five nights. But don't worry, the cost is equivalent to one or two nights at other properties as it's only $434 for the full five nights (there's a discount for longer stays). It's a small cabin (360 square feet) with one double bed and a maximum of two adults (no children under 12 allowed).
Why is this cabin in the top 1% of Washington Airbnb rentals with 4.99 stars and 372 reviews? "Gorgeous view and extremely kind and responsive hosts," a November 2025 guest wrote in the reviews. Another reason is the connection to nature guests feel being at the edge of the woods and on the water. "We saw seals, otters, kingfishers, and deer from our balcony nearly every day," an August 2025 renter wrote.
The cabin has a wood stove to make it cozier on chilly days as well as a kitchen, deck, and barbecue area. Other conveniences include fast Wi-Fi, cellphone service, and host-provided breakfast treats on arrival days. It's seven minutes from a small market to stock up for your stay and 20 minutes to the restaurants and cultural attractions of downtown Olympia.
Fall City: Treehouse
Many kids dream of having a treehouse -– a private retreat not far from home yet entirely separate. Adults enjoy treehouses too and they're in high demand, as evidenced by the TV show "Treehouse Masters" which followed builder Pete Nelson as he created custom treehouses across America with knowledge, creativity, and skilled craftsmanship. If you've ever wanted to stay in one of Pete Nelson's creations, book Mama Moon Treehouse in Fall City. Private and surrounded by 5 acres, the Nelson-built treehouse was called "magical" by a dozen reviewers for good reason.
Being up in the trees, you get a bird's-eye view of the woods and the small pond with a fountain below. You might question the comfort of sleeping in a treehouse but be assured this one is climate controlled (both heated and air-conditioned) and there's a kitchenette, toilet, outdoor hot-water shower, and one queen bed. You can start your day by sipping coffee on the deck and end it by cooking burgers on the grill and toasting s'mores in the fire pit by the pond.
Fall City is less than 10 minutes from Snoqualmie and about 45 minutes from Seattle. Just down the road, Lake Alice is known for rainbow trout and bass fishing and you can also swim and hike around this alpine lake. In the top 5% of Airbnb rentals in Washington, Mama Moon Treehouse has earned 4.99 stars from 139 reviews. The nightly charge is $343.
Waterville: Modern design and stunning views
One of four luxury mountaintop Earthlight properties in Washington, Earthlight 6 in Orondo is the state's most wish-listed Airbnb rental. Spectacularly situated at the top of Pioneer Ridge overlooking the mountains and Columbia River, Earthlight 6 has one bed and doesn't accept children unless they're under 2 (dogs are allowed). Earthlight 6 has a 4.96 rating from 438 reviews and charges $780 per night. For this, you get a modern home that looks like it jumped off the pages of a design magazine. "The views are absolutely stunning, and the experience was everything I hoped for," wrote a guest. The open floor plan includes a kitchen, bathroom with glass shower, and separate tub; all with panoramic views of a beautiful mountain range. Outside, you can soak in the hot tub or cuddle in front of the fire pit without seeing another soul.
Earthlight 6 is a 3 hour and 15 minute drive from Seattle. Bavarian-themed Leavenworth is 1 hour away, Chelan is a 50-minute drive, while the town of Waterville is just 15 minutes away. You can walk and snowshoe (snowshoes available) and there are many proper hiking trails nearby. Other options for outdoor adventures include water activities in the Columbia River or Lake Chelan in summer and skiing at Badger Mountain or Mission Ridge in winter. Due to the steep incline of the road up to the house, a four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended between October and April but it's required in the winter.
Methodology
To find the top five Airbnb rentals in Washington we looked at the company's guest favorites and focused on the top 10% of rentals. The first three properties are in the top 1% of rentals in the state. The fourth Airbnb included is in the top 5% of Washington Airbnb bookings and we picked this one over others that are also in the top 5% because of its unique treehouse design. Not only that, but it's designed by arguably the world's most famous treehouse builder, Pete Nelson. To fill the last slot, we chose the Airbnb property that is the state's most waitlisted rental, meaning the most people have indicated they want to stay there and are waiting for availability. The properties on this list are located in different parts of the state, have varied sites and amenities, and reflect a wide range of prices.