The 5 Most Charming And Walkable Mountain Towns To Visit Across America, According To Reddit

If you want a taste of the mountains but also adore small-town America, this guide has you covered. It's all about sniffing out highland getaways that ooze charm and character, but also remain walkable from top to bottom, and side to side. Using trusty Reddit threads as a source, it peers into the peaks of the stars and stripes to find places where you can stroll the blocks in the shadow of the summits.

One thing is pretty noticeable: The Centennial State of Colorado reigns supreme in this category, claiming four of the five top picks. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, since Colorado has a mountain region that's six times the size of Switzerland, lays claim to over 50 peaks soaring over 14,000 feet high, and is the state with the absolute best skiing in the United States. Throw in a rich pioneer history and a few mining booms in the 1800s, and those high-up towns promise bags of charm, as well as mountain scenery.

The good news is that there's plenty of variety in Colorado, plus options beyond the home of the Rocky Mountains. Yep, this array of charming and walkable mountain towns offers up a taste of German Bavaria in the Cascades, old mining settlements turned ski resorts, and off-radar adventure hubs slash artist communities.