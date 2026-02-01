5 Portable Propane Heaters For Camping You Can Find At Walmart For Under $100
Out in the elements, having a portable propane heater is a must. During the coldest months of the year, having this essential gadget on hand is one of the easiest ways to keep your tent warm in extreme temperatures — though you should still know these nine rules before camping in the winter. While a larger space heater may cost you a pretty penny, we've rounded up five portable propane heaters for camping that you can find at Walmart for under $100.
Safety and reliability are just as important as affordability when it comes to heating an enclosed space. In addition to looking at price, we put together this list by considering user reviews and rankings relative to other portable propane heaters sold by Walmart. Whether you're looking for something as compact and cost-effective as possible or you're hoping to expand your winter camping setup to harsher conditions, one of these heaters should fit your needs.
The options below are all fairly affordable for the average camper and also come backed by positive reviews from other campers. Plus, they are all compact enough to travel with. Concerned about sleeping with a heater on? We also rounded up the five safest tent heaters for camping, according to user recommendations.
Heat Hog Portable Propane Radiant Space Heater
Starting with the largest and most expensive heater on our list, the Heat Hog Portable Propane Radiant Space Heater is priced at $94.99 at the time of writing. If you need a durable, large, and heavy-duty propane heater, this is probably the product for you. The listing boasts "broad coverage," with this heater capable of heating spaces up to 225 square feet.
In addition to camping, this heater will do the job in your home or garage with proper ventilation. One of the bulkier heaters on our list, it is a good staple for indoor use. Despite its larger size for a camping heater, other customers note that it is still perfectly portable for camping, describing it as "lightweight" and "compact." One reviewer wrote, "This warmed me and my kiddos up and is absolutely perfect for some of the cold nights we've begun to have and for camping... It is a great heating source and absolutely amazing and so easy to lift and set up."
Mr. Heater Portable Buddy
In a similar price range, the Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Propane Radiant Space Heater is listed at $89 at the time of writing and is about the same size as our previous mention at 9.75 pounds. This product, like the Heat Hog Portable Propane Radiant Space Heater, also covers spaces up to 225 square feet, and can be used indoors or outdoors (so long as the space is properly ventilated). With a 1-pound propane cylinder, this heater can run for about 5.5 hours on low power and about 2.5 hours on high power.
Overall, users of this heater find it effective at heating small spaces such as tents and RVs. One reviewer described it as "worth every cent," saying it "heats the designed area beautifully, controls the range of heat, it's portable, doesn't take much space, quality and value is outstanding." It's worth noting that this heater offers two temperature settings and is made with self-extinguishing materials.
Mr. Heater Little Buddy Radiant Propane Heater
The Mr. Heater Little Buddy Radiant Propane Heater is a more compact version of the Mr. Heater Buddy Heater. This model is perfect for campers who want to heat tents and other smaller spaces, and is easier to travel with for hikers and backpackers. Reviewers love this heater's compact size, with one user saying, "I love the portability and smaller size rather than the larger Mr. Buddy Heater, which I previously bought. The little Mr. Buddy heats up a small camper or covered truck bed, which I use it for."
The Mr. Heater Little Buddy ignites with the push of a button, making it perfect for dark nights out in the woods when you may have limited light sources. Like some of the other heaters on our list, it does have a tip-over safety shutoff feature for your peace of mind. One owner said of this heater, "It's the perfect size to safely use inside our tent and to keep the chill out!" This heater is listed by Walmart for $69 at the time of writing.
Remington Portable Outdoors Propane Tank Top Heater
A slightly different setup, this next heater can be added to the top of any propane tank for a quick and easy heating solution. The Remington Portable Outdoors Propane Tank Top Heater is capable of heating spaces up to 400 square feet and has three different settings, which offer varying amounts of warmth. While it can be used on smaller tanks, this heater will last you up to 27 hours when used on a 20-pound propane tank. It also has a tip-over shut off feature to protect you should your propane tank be knocked over at any point, and is designed to be wind-resistant.
Past users find this heater "easy to put together" and a great compact size for camping. Because you only have to carry the topper with you (in addition to your fuel source), this is an easy item to pack and travel with. No electricity is required to start this heater, which has a match-light ignition system, making it perfect for tent camping. At the time of writing, this heater is listed for $39.99 online, making it the most affordable option on our list.
Heat Hog Piglet Indoor-Outdoor Portable Propane Heater
Lastly, the Heat Hog Piglet 4,000 BTU Indoor-Outdoor Portable Propane Heater is a great option if you're looking for a smaller and cheaper alternative to the Heat Hog Portable Propane Radiant Space Heater. Much smaller in size, this heater still offers over five hours of heat in one go and can warm spaces up to 100 square feet. For campers looking to heat a smaller tent or keep it close to them, this is a great option at a lower price point. It's also ideal for outdoor activities outside your campsite, such as fishing, hiking, or hunting, where you may want to warm up.
Past users of this heater like that it's easy to set up and lightweight. While several reviewers note that it's suitable for tent camping, this heater is also well-suited for other uses. One user wrote that they're "not much on camping these days but I do love this little heater for keeping my hands warm doing odd jobs around the place, especially during the colder months of the year. It's well-made and works better than expected. The convenience is nice. Nothing to gather together. Just grab the Piglet and go."
Methodology
We determined which portable propane heaters would make our list by comparing all heaters available online at Walmart priced under $100. Of the products available within our chosen budget, the five above emerged as either top picks on the site, the most functional and portable options, or the highest-rated by other customers. To determine this, we compared average ratings (including the number of people who rated the product) and reviews.
Of the options available online, these products received the most praise. In addition, we considered the safety features included in each product and how easy the product is to use if you're new to camping with a heater. For more ways to stay warm, check out this clever DIY camping heater that will keep you warm in your sleeping bag all night.