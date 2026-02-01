5 Portable Propane Heaters For Camping You Can Find At Walmart For Under $100

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Out in the elements, having a portable propane heater is a must. During the coldest months of the year, having this essential gadget on hand is one of the easiest ways to keep your tent warm in extreme temperatures — though you should still know these nine rules before camping in the winter. While a larger space heater may cost you a pretty penny, we've rounded up five portable propane heaters for camping that you can find at Walmart for under $100.

Safety and reliability are just as important as affordability when it comes to heating an enclosed space. In addition to looking at price, we put together this list by considering user reviews and rankings relative to other portable propane heaters sold by Walmart. Whether you're looking for something as compact and cost-effective as possible or you're hoping to expand your winter camping setup to harsher conditions, one of these heaters should fit your needs.

The options below are all fairly affordable for the average camper and also come backed by positive reviews from other campers. Plus, they are all compact enough to travel with. Concerned about sleeping with a heater on? We also rounded up the five safest tent heaters for camping, according to user recommendations.