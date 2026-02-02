Hidden In The Hamptons Is An Underrated New York Hamlet With Coastal Charm And Quiet Beaches

The Hamptons, a string of historic villages dotting the eastern end of Long Island, have beckoned New Yorkers for well over a century to the state's charming sandy shores. In fact, Southampton's Coopers Beach was even voted the top U.S. beach for 2025. Visitors flock to the Hamptons' busiest towns of Bridgehampton or East Hampton, the latter of which has been referred to as "America's most beautiful village," but nestled between the two is a hidden treasure that is often overlooked. Part of East Hampton Town, Wainscott is a hushed hamlet that was first settled by Europeans in the 17th century. This pristine community encompasses about 7 square miles, including sandy beaches on the Atlantic Ocean, the western shores of Georgica Pond, and the forested Northwest Woods, home to the East Hampton Airport.

Everyone heading to the easternmost towns of the Hamptons, including East Hampton, Amagansett, and Montauk, will drive through tiny Wainscott on Montauk Highway, where they will find a few eateries and shops. Otherwise, Wainscott is primarily residential, with grand estates hidden behind perfectly manicured hedges. In fact, Wainscott shelters one of the Hamptons' most historic communities, the Georgica Association, a private members-only neighborhood established in the late 1800s. The Association's most iconic property, the beachfront Victorian-era Kilkare, was famously featured in the 2004 film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."

Wainscott is about a two-hour drive from New York City. Travelers can also take the Long Island Railroad to the East Hampton stop and then drive less than 10 minutes to Wainscott. For a quicker transfer, the East Hampton Airport receives charter flights and helicopters. The best time to visit Wainscott for prime beach weather is from June through September.