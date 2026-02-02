Hidden In The Hamptons Is An Underrated New York Hamlet With Coastal Charm And Quiet Beaches
The Hamptons, a string of historic villages dotting the eastern end of Long Island, have beckoned New Yorkers for well over a century to the state's charming sandy shores. In fact, Southampton's Coopers Beach was even voted the top U.S. beach for 2025. Visitors flock to the Hamptons' busiest towns of Bridgehampton or East Hampton, the latter of which has been referred to as "America's most beautiful village," but nestled between the two is a hidden treasure that is often overlooked. Part of East Hampton Town, Wainscott is a hushed hamlet that was first settled by Europeans in the 17th century. This pristine community encompasses about 7 square miles, including sandy beaches on the Atlantic Ocean, the western shores of Georgica Pond, and the forested Northwest Woods, home to the East Hampton Airport.
Everyone heading to the easternmost towns of the Hamptons, including East Hampton, Amagansett, and Montauk, will drive through tiny Wainscott on Montauk Highway, where they will find a few eateries and shops. Otherwise, Wainscott is primarily residential, with grand estates hidden behind perfectly manicured hedges. In fact, Wainscott shelters one of the Hamptons' most historic communities, the Georgica Association, a private members-only neighborhood established in the late 1800s. The Association's most iconic property, the beachfront Victorian-era Kilkare, was famously featured in the 2004 film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."
Wainscott is about a two-hour drive from New York City. Travelers can also take the Long Island Railroad to the East Hampton stop and then drive less than 10 minutes to Wainscott. For a quicker transfer, the East Hampton Airport receives charter flights and helicopters. The best time to visit Wainscott for prime beach weather is from June through September.
What to see and do in Wainscott
Considered one of the 10 best beach destinations in the U.S., the Hamptons are renowned for their miles of sandy shoreline buffeted by the Atlantic Ocean. Wainscott has two neighboring beaches, Wainscott Beach and Town Line Beach, both of which require a Town of East Hampton parking permit to park on site. With wide sandy shorelines washed by the deep blue of the ocean, these beaches are ideal for sunbathing or long strolls. However, since lifeguards do not patrol either beach, swimming is forbidden. These restrictions do ensure that Wainscott's beaches are often uncrowded, even during the height of summer, when visitors flock to nearby beaches with lifeguard supervision. Wainscott Beach is located adjacent to Georgica Pond, so it is especially scenic to have the rolling waves of the Atlantic Ocean to the south and the glittering waters of serene Georgica Pond to the north. From here, you can also see the iconic estate of Kilkare. Further west, Town Line Beach is popular, as it allows for drive-on access with a Town of East Hampton permit.
Along Montauk Highway, you'll see Wainscott Village, an open-air shingled shopping mall with a few eateries and home decor shops lining the road, such as HomeGoods and Serena & Lily. Art lovers should stop into Tripoli Gallery, a large but minimalist exhibition space, to see the latest work of featured contemporary artists. To see a different side of the Hamptons, venture further north of Montauk Highway into the Northwest Woods, a 10,000-acre preserve with miles of hiking trails.
Staying and dining in Wainscott
The best way to experience Wainscott's peaceful ambiance without the financial commitment of purchasing (the median sale price in Wainscott is $3.6 million, according to Realtor.com) is to rent a home in the hamlet. Airbnb has a number of excellent options, from multi-bedroom estates to cozy cottages. Options include shingle-styled Hamptons homes with contemporary, spacious interiors designed for large groups. Luxurious bedrooms and sprawling yards with inviting swimming pools are common, and many properties offer a short walk to the ocean beaches. For couples or smaller groups, the Wainscott Woods Retreat is a charming summer camp-inspired haven with a prime location off of Montauk Highway. The property houses suites, cabins, and separate cottages, as well as a gorgeous outdoor swimming pool.
Dining in Wainscott is limited to mostly fast casual spots along Montauk Highway. Begin the day at Goldberg's Bagels, a popular roadside institution known for freshly-baked bagels and coffee. Another favorite is the Wainscott outpost of Levain Bakery, renowned for its enormous chocolate chip cookies and other delicious baked goods. Just down Montauk Highway is Highway Restaurant & Bar, which serves sophisticated globally-inspired fare, from Korean chicken buns and falafel to pastas and Thai chicken stir fry, in a chic and airy dining room. If you continue for about five minutes on the highway into East Hampton Village, you'll find the historic 1770 House, home to Ina Garten's favorite meatloaf.