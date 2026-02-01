Cruise Passengers Should Leave This Common Item On The Ship At Mexico's Ports To Avoid Huge Fines

For those who want a multi-destination vacation, cruises are a popular way to travel. You get to enjoy the ocean up close and personal while exploring other countries, without hustling through busy airports. For U.S. residents, one of the most popular cruise destinations is none other than Mexico, with its stunning beaches and coastal fun. However, a new law could see cruise passengers to Mexico facing thousands of dollars in fines and possibly even jail time.

In December 2024, Mexico's Senate passed a new constitutional reform that made the import and sale of e-cigarettes and illicit fentanyl illegal. The new law went into effect on January 18 2026, after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo published the amendment in the official federal gazette, and reports have already emerged of people at airports and ports being searched and fined for carrying vapes. According to the current iteration of the law, visitors carrying vapes into the country could face up to $12,500 in fines or up to 8 years in prison. The message for cruise passengers is clear: Leave the vapes on the ship.

The new amendment is the latest in a series of laws aimed at cracking down on the import and sale of illicit substances. It doesn't just cover standard e-cigarettes; it also includes disposable vapes, non-nicotine e-cigarettes, and refills, among others. Because vaping for personal use is technically allowed, critics argue that the law is ambiguous on what constitutes personal use versus commercial intent. But that's not an argument you want to have on your vacation, so it's best not to bring the vape ashore.