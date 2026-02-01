Between Charlotte And Atlanta Is South Carolina's Underrated State Park With Lakes, Hiking, And Camping

Looking for your next nature retreat? There are a ton of state parks in South Carolina that fit the bill. But if you're looking for somewhere tucked away yet still accessible from the bigger cities, Croft State Park may be the perfect fit for you. The state park is about 20 minutes from the city of Spartanburg, South Carolina's "Sparkle City." It's also a good stop if you're traveling to or from Charlotte or Atlanta. The Georgia city is about three hours away, while the North Carolina city can take up to two hours, depending on the traffic.

Croft State Park once served as an army training camp, though it was eventually converted into a state park in 1949. It's home to the Fairforest Creek and Lake Craig, and has over 7,000 acres for you to explore. The park supports several activities, such as hiking, fishing, wildlife spotting, and spending time on the lake. If you're lucky, you might spot a white-tailed deer, raccoons, fox, coyote, waterfowl, and various birds of prey. There are also more than 20 miles of both biking and equestrian trails. And if you're traveling with little ones, be sure to let them work off some energy at the playground before settling down for a meal at its cozy picnic facilities.