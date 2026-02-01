Between Charlotte And Atlanta Is South Carolina's Underrated State Park With Lakes, Hiking, And Camping
Looking for your next nature retreat? There are a ton of state parks in South Carolina that fit the bill. But if you're looking for somewhere tucked away yet still accessible from the bigger cities, Croft State Park may be the perfect fit for you. The state park is about 20 minutes from the city of Spartanburg, South Carolina's "Sparkle City." It's also a good stop if you're traveling to or from Charlotte or Atlanta. The Georgia city is about three hours away, while the North Carolina city can take up to two hours, depending on the traffic.
Croft State Park once served as an army training camp, though it was eventually converted into a state park in 1949. It's home to the Fairforest Creek and Lake Craig, and has over 7,000 acres for you to explore. The park supports several activities, such as hiking, fishing, wildlife spotting, and spending time on the lake. If you're lucky, you might spot a white-tailed deer, raccoons, fox, coyote, waterfowl, and various birds of prey. There are also more than 20 miles of both biking and equestrian trails. And if you're traveling with little ones, be sure to let them work off some energy at the playground before settling down for a meal at its cozy picnic facilities.
What to do in Croft State Park
For all things water, Lake Craig is your destination. The lake spans 165 acres and is a popular spot for fishing, boating, and paddling. Though swimming isn't allowed, there are still a lot of other things you can do. According to Park Manager Kelly Howell, first-time visitors are recommended to rent a kayak and go fishing on the lake. You can rent a boat at the Park Office, with non-motorized 14-foot fishing boats priced at $15 for four hours, kayaks $10 per hour, and tandem kayaks $16 per hour.
On land, you've got a couple of options. For something beginner-friendly, try hiking the Nature Trail. The 1.5-mile loop trail is considered an easy trek where you'll see different wildlife habitats, an old mill site, and a bridge along the way. If you're up for something more challenging, the Foster Mill Trail is considered a moderate trek and spans 6.5 miles. It's open as both an equestrian and hiking trail and passes through some historical areas as well.
A portion of Croft State Park called the Croft Passage is also a part of the Palmetto Trail, South Carolina's longest pedestrian and bike trail. The trail is currently in progress as of writing, but it's planned to be 500 miles long. The Croft Passage covers 12.6 miles out of that 500 and is open for hiking, mountain biking, and equestrian riding. Another nature hotspot along the Palmetto Trail is Francis Marion National Forest, an underrated national forest with unique coastal ecosystems – be sure to give it a look if you're seeking more outdoor adventures.
Plan your visit to Croft State Park
Before coming to the state park, prepare for a small fee of $3 per adult as of 2026. You can also bring your pets as long as they're on a six-foot leash. A review on Experience Spartanburg mentions that if you're visiting the lake, there are a few things you need to remember. Aside from grabbing your sunscreen, it's smart to pack your bathing suit, extra clothes, and some towels. Even if you're not swimming, the towels are nice to have on hand to dry off after a humid hike or bike ride.
If you'd like to stay the night, there are 50 campsites available for RVs or tents. All sites have packed gravel and water and electrical hookups, as well as access to restrooms with hot showers. Most reviews for the park are quite favorable, mentioning that the sites are well-maintained and clean, though it's starting to show its age. However, according to South Carolina Parks, certain campsites and areas of the park are temporarily closed due to ongoing work and infrastructure improvements. Winter weather might also affect the operating hours of the park, so make sure to check the official website for any updates or advisories before heading out.