Greensboro's Most Walkable Neighborhood Is A Historic North Carolina Gem Near A University

From the mountains to the coast, North Carolina has a bit of something for all types of travelers, including people looking for the thriving energy of a metropolitan city like those found in the Piedmont region. Combining abundant green spaces with big city amenities, Greensboro is a vibrant city with plenty of charming communities located in the heart of the Piedmont. It also boasts several neighborhoods you can choose for your base when exploring the city. If your personal tourist checklist includes an area with a rich history where you can easily walk from one place to another while being close to bigger attractions, then set your sights on the College Hill neighborhood.

College Hill is located right between downtown and the University of North Carolina and is just a 20-minute drive from Piedmont Triad International Airport, a small, cozy airport with Southern hospitality. The neighborhood mainly encompasses the streets of West Market Street, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG), and the Future Downtown Greenway. It's considered one of the city's earliest neighborhoods as well as its first historic district and was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1993. The area is primarily frequented by local residents, students, and faculty members, which makes sense, as you'll find Greensboro College in the heart of College Hill while UNCG borders the neighborhood to the west.