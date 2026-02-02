Greensboro's Most Walkable Neighborhood Is A Historic North Carolina Gem Near A University
From the mountains to the coast, North Carolina has a bit of something for all types of travelers, including people looking for the thriving energy of a metropolitan city like those found in the Piedmont region. Combining abundant green spaces with big city amenities, Greensboro is a vibrant city with plenty of charming communities located in the heart of the Piedmont. It also boasts several neighborhoods you can choose for your base when exploring the city. If your personal tourist checklist includes an area with a rich history where you can easily walk from one place to another while being close to bigger attractions, then set your sights on the College Hill neighborhood.
College Hill is located right between downtown and the University of North Carolina and is just a 20-minute drive from Piedmont Triad International Airport, a small, cozy airport with Southern hospitality. The neighborhood mainly encompasses the streets of West Market Street, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG), and the Future Downtown Greenway. It's considered one of the city's earliest neighborhoods as well as its first historic district and was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1993. The area is primarily frequented by local residents, students, and faculty members, which makes sense, as you'll find Greensboro College in the heart of College Hill while UNCG borders the neighborhood to the west.
What to do in College Hill, Greensboro
If you've got a whole day to explore, consider starting at Tate Street Coffee House. The casual, cozy spot has drinks and pastries and has been serving the city since 1993. Reviews describe the shop as reasonably priced, and it's also been praised for its welcoming service. Right next door, you'll find Sisters Jewelry and Gifts, where you can look through their collection of accessories and small knick-knacks.
From there, it's a five-minute walk to UNCG's Weatherspoon Art Museum. The facility, which is open to the public, has two floors with six galleries and a sculpture courtyard. You'll also find Borough Coffee in the museum's atrium every Tuesday to Thursday. If you want more art, just two streets away, you'll find Parts Unknown: The Comic Book Store, a local comic shop that's loved by locals and tourists. They house a variety of issues, both vintage and current, and the welcoming vibe of the shop owner, John, keeps people coming back, with one reviewer saying, "The small chat we had was worth the visit alone."
If you're looking for some late-night activities, consider College Hill Sundries, also located on Spring Garden Street, for a casual dive bar experience. You can also head to Oden Brewing Company, only a short walk south of the College Hill neighborhood. The brewery and taproom is a family-owned spot that boasts a rotating menu of craft beers, live music, and what one customer described as a "fun atmosphere."
Getting around College Hill, Greensboro
Greensboro may be the second friendliest place in America to drive, but when you're in College Hill, exploring on foot is the way to go. The Greensboro website describes College Hill as a primarily pedestrian neighborhood, a designation corroborated by Walk Score, which has dubbed the area the city's most walkable neighborhood with a score of 81.
As you wander around, you'll see much of the history of College Hill, as many historic houses remain in use today. The area's architecture is comprised of a mix of late-Victorian structures, Greek Revival-style Bumpass-Troy houses, and more modern restored brick apartments.
If you're interested in checking out the other parts of the city, try the Downtown Greenway, a 4-mile multi-use trail that allows you to explore the downtown area by walking or riding a bike. Portions of the western section that border College Hill are still works in progress as of this writing, but the area between West Gate City Boulevard and Spring Garden Street is already open for the public to enjoy.