North Carolina's Secluded Suburb Near Fayetteville Has Affordable Homes And Outdoor Adventures
From lofty scenic byways like Interstate 26 cutting through the Appalachians to cute towns tucked along Atlantic shores, North Carolina is practically a state built for people who love time outdoors. In fact, the state's headliner destinations — the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway — are the most-visited sites in the National Park Service, clocking in around 30 million visits annually. But how practical is relocating amidst this beauty? One small suburban community near Fayetteville, with a relatively low cost of living, offers a way to enjoy North Carolina's outdoors close to home: Spring Lake.
Situated near one of the largest military bases in the country, Fort Bragg, and surrounded by natural attractions, Spring Lake offers a quieter pace of life. It also boasts a convenient location — with Raleigh at just over an hour's drive away and downtown Fayetteville at about 30 minutes away – providing access to urban amenities and job opportunities. And while suburban life may conjure visions of retirement, Spring Lake skews younger. With a median age of 25.4, the town offers affordable housing, lower taxes, a growing dining scene, and outdoor recreation options.
Affordable homes and outdoor activities in Spring Lake
Spring Lake has a population of 11,530 with a suburban atmosphere, yet it delivers well on the affordability front. BestPlaces.net gives it a score of 81.4 for cost of living, meaning it's around 19% lower than the U.S. average for the combined living costs. The housing market features a range of newer properties with modern exteriors, larger yards, and more spacing between homes, offering a greater sense of privacy. With all that in store, you're looking at the median home value of $101,300 according to Niche.com, which is about 66% lower than the national average.
Life in Spring Lake also centers on enjoying the outdoors. For starters, this Fayetteville suburb has a great park system, with spots like Flightline Park, where you can watch military planes take off and land as you enjoy time in nature. Mendoza Park features leisure trails, baseball fields, picnic shelter rentals, and a large playground area to keep the young crowd entertained.
For more active pursuits, Fort Bragg's Clay Target Center in Spring Lake features both skeet and trap fields at one of the Tar Heel State's largest shotgun ranges. The center has a 4.8-star rating on Google, with praises for the friendly staff, maintained facilities, and reasonable charges. "Nice shooting range on Fort Bragg. Well-maintained and clean. Good place to attend Learn to Hunt classes through NCWRC," writes one reviewer on Google. The facility is open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and reservations are recommended if you need instructions for the sport.
Scenic preserves and thrills around Spring Lakes
Outdoor adventure-seekers also have waterfront activities at their doorstep, with easy access to the Cape Fear River. About 30 minutes away sits Cape Fear River Adventures, an outfitter rated 4.8 stars by over 2,000 reviewers on Google, where you can rent canoes, kayaks, or tubes, and sign up for guided experiences, like paddling and whitewater trips. Tuck in for the night at the wagon glamping experience offered on-site (open year-round with prices ranging from $99 to $169 per night as of this publication) and enjoy the river's natural scenery.
Wilderness lovers, on the other hand, can head a few minutes away from Spring Lake to Carvers Creek State Park, a pet-friendly recreational area in the state park system known for its scenic trails beneath tall pine trees. Meanwhile, ZipQuest Adventure Park offers a bird's-eye view of the cascades of Carver's Falls and the surrounding forested canopy via a series of zip lines and suspended bridges.
After a day spent outdoors, Spring Lake offers a range of dining options. Brooklyn's Pizzeria serves up New York-style slices, while those after hearty bowls of pad thai can make their way to Sawadee Thai Restaurant. Southern-style barbecues are North Carolina's specialty, and Noble Meats & Eatery — rated 4.6 on Google — is a great local spot to savor just that. "Solid NC BBQ. Great historic little spot. Mood and environment are memorable," writes one reviewer of the experience. For a chill evening, head to the local watering hole, Pyrates Tap Bar. Foodies can also head to Fuquay-Varina, a Raleigh suburb quietly gaining fame for its craft beer and local flavors.