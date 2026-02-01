North Carolina's Secluded Suburb Near Fayetteville Has Affordable Homes And Outdoor Adventures

Spring Lake has a population of 11,530 with a suburban atmosphere, yet it delivers well on the affordability front. BestPlaces.net gives it a score of 81.4 for cost of living, meaning it's around 19% lower than the U.S. average for the combined living costs. The housing market features a range of newer properties with modern exteriors, larger yards, and more spacing between homes, offering a greater sense of privacy. With all that in store, you're looking at the median home value of $101,300 according to Niche.com, which is about 66% lower than the national average.

Life in Spring Lake also centers on enjoying the outdoors. For starters, this Fayetteville suburb has a great park system, with spots like Flightline Park, where you can watch military planes take off and land as you enjoy time in nature. Mendoza Park features leisure trails, baseball fields, picnic shelter rentals, and a large playground area to keep the young crowd entertained.

For more active pursuits, Fort Bragg's Clay Target Center in Spring Lake features both skeet and trap fields at one of the Tar Heel State's largest shotgun ranges. The center has a 4.8-star rating on Google, with praises for the friendly staff, maintained facilities, and reasonable charges. "Nice shooting range on Fort Bragg. Well-maintained and clean. Good place to attend Learn to Hunt classes through NCWRC," writes one reviewer on Google. The facility is open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and reservations are recommended if you need instructions for the sport.