Madison's Suburban Wisconsin Village Has Golf, Tennis, A Swim Beach, And Upscale Country Club Vibes
Blessed with two stunning lakes, plenty of leafy parks and beaches, and a youthful college town spirit, Madison is Wisconsin's happiest city. Just 4 miles from Madison's impressively domed Capitol building lies Maple Bluff, a genteel village on Lake Mendota's eastern shores. Set amidst a canopy of maple trees, Maple Bluff was first inhabited by the Ho-Chunk Native American tribes. Later, the area was used as farmland, until golf enthusiasts purchased some of this land in the late 19th century to establish the Maple Bluff Country Club. Soon, Maple Bluff became a summer haven for wealthy families, who came to this idyllic, lakefront area and built impressive estates. Today, one of those estates, which was built in the 1920s, is the governor's Wisconsin Executive Residence and can be toured.
Due to its small size (0.7 square miles) and population (1,400 residents), Maple Bluff promises a true village feel with close proximity to the city of Madison. The private Maple Bluff Country Club is the social gathering hub with its 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool, and Italian Renaissance-inspired clubhouse. While the members club is private, anyone can visit Maple Bluff's six parks, including the Beach Park with its prime lakefront beach and duo of tennis courts.
Maple Bluff is just a 10-minute drive from downtown Madison, one of the best American college towns that's home to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The closest airport is Dane County Regional Airport, which receives nonstop flights from many major U.S. cities including Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York. The best time to visit Maple Bluff for outdoor lake activities is June through August when high average temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
What to see and do in Maple Bluff
Life in Maple Bluff centers around its stunning landscape where lush maple forests meet the sparkling Lake Mendota. The historic Maple Bluff Country Club was Madison's original golf club and opened with just five holes in 1901 before being expanded to the current 18-hole layout. "The course is stunningly beautiful, always in magnificent condition, and the greens are fair but form the defense of the course," raved a Maple Bluff member on Golf Pass. The Maple Bluff Country Club also features an outdoor swimming pool, four tennis courts, a fitness center, and an elegant dining room with golf course views. A set number of golf, tennis, pool, and dining privileges are granted to non-member Maple Bluff residents. While there are no public golf courses in Maple Bluff, golf enthusiasts can drive eight minutes away to the Bridges Golf Course, a public 18-hole course and driving range.
Tennis players and swimmers should head to the Beach Park of Maple Bluff, which encompasses about 1 acre right on the picturesque shores of Lake Mendota. The park features two tennis and pickleball courts, which are available for play from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The sandy beach fronts the refreshing waters of Lake Mendota, which is swimmable depending on water quality. Due to its prime westward-facing position, the sunsets here are gorgeous. The park is well-equipped with bathrooms, sheltered beach house and a playground for a relaxing day. Another nearby park is Marina Park, where Maple Bluff residents can keep boats, and the Madison Youth Sailing Foundations offers youth sailing camps and lessons.
Where to stay and eat near Maple Bluff
Maple Bluff is primarily residential, so there are no hotels in the village. However, a number of Maple Bluff properties are available for rent on Airbnb, such as a modern and spacious four-bedroom house or single rooms in private homes. Due to Maple Bluff's petite size, you can easily stroll to Maple Bluff's scenic lakefront parks from anywhere in the village. Maple Bluff is also an easy drive or bike ride into the heart of Madison, which has been called the "Biking Capital of the Midwest." If you want to stay in the heart of Madison, The Edgewater is a luxurious retreat right on the lake that offers spectacular views. The impressive tower houses over 200 rooms and suites, multiple restaurants and bars, and a spa.
The commercial hub of Maple Bluff is the Lakewood Plaza Shopping Center, where there are a few restaurants and shops. Start the day at Ancora Cafe and Bakery, where fresh coffee and hearty breakfast sandwiches and brunch classics are on the menu. Nearby, Bear and Bottle serves up flavorful bowls, tacos, and sandwiches, alongside craft beers, in an airy, industrial garage-style space. Later in the evening, venture to Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge, a contemporary spin on a vinyl listening lounge. The menu features creative and classic cocktails, as well as delicious bites such as the Wisconsin speciality of cheese curds, burger baskets, pan-fried dumplings, and tavern-style pizzas. The retro-chic space hosts DJs, karaoke nights, and music events throughout the week.