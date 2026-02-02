Madison's Suburban Wisconsin Village Has Golf, Tennis, A Swim Beach, And Upscale Country Club Vibes

Blessed with two stunning lakes, plenty of leafy parks and beaches, and a youthful college town spirit, Madison is Wisconsin's happiest city. Just 4 miles from Madison's impressively domed Capitol building lies Maple Bluff, a genteel village on Lake Mendota's eastern shores. Set amidst a canopy of maple trees, Maple Bluff was first inhabited by the Ho-Chunk Native American tribes. Later, the area was used as farmland, until golf enthusiasts purchased some of this land in the late 19th century to establish the Maple Bluff Country Club. Soon, Maple Bluff became a summer haven for wealthy families, who came to this idyllic, lakefront area and built impressive estates. Today, one of those estates, which was built in the 1920s, is the governor's Wisconsin Executive Residence and can be toured.

Due to its small size (0.7 square miles) and population (1,400 residents), Maple Bluff promises a true village feel with close proximity to the city of Madison. The private Maple Bluff Country Club is the social gathering hub with its 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool, and Italian Renaissance-inspired clubhouse. While the members club is private, anyone can visit Maple Bluff's six parks, including the Beach Park with its prime lakefront beach and duo of tennis courts.

Maple Bluff is just a 10-minute drive from downtown Madison, one of the best American college towns that's home to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The closest airport is Dane County Regional Airport, which receives nonstop flights from many major U.S. cities including Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York. The best time to visit Maple Bluff for outdoor lake activities is June through August when high average temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit.