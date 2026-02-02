Between Albuquerque And Santa Fe Is A New Mexico State Park With Trails, Hills, And Desert Vibes

New Mexico is nicknamed "the Land of Enchantment," and looking over a list of its cultural treasures and natural wonders, it's not hard to see why. The state has vast gorges and dazzling white sand dunes, ancient cliff dwellings and hand-carved petroglyphs, world-famous sights like Carlsbad Caverns National Park, and lesser-known gems like Cerrillos Hills State Park. With quiet trails leading past historic mines and desert terrain, Cerillos Hills offers a low-key setting for outdoor exploration.

The state park is located off a scenic mountain byway, a historic route known as the Turquoise Trail, which connects two of New Mexico's largest cities. On one end, about an hour away, is Albuquerque, considered one of the best film cities in America for its gorgeous landscapes, and on the other is Santa Fe. Cerrillos Hills State Park is less than a 40-minute drive outside of Santa Fe, making it easily accessible from the so-called artisan capital of the United States.

Cerrillos Hills makes an ideal day trip destination from either city, because while it's open year-round, it's day-use only. If you happen to go on a weekend, you can stop into the Visitor Center (open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday). Otherwise, download a map online so you can enjoy a self-guided exploration of the park, which features 5 miles of desert trails with views of the surrounding Ortiz, Jemez, Sandia, and Sangre de Cristo Mountain Ranges.