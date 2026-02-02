Between Albuquerque And Santa Fe Is A New Mexico State Park With Trails, Hills, And Desert Vibes
New Mexico is nicknamed "the Land of Enchantment," and looking over a list of its cultural treasures and natural wonders, it's not hard to see why. The state has vast gorges and dazzling white sand dunes, ancient cliff dwellings and hand-carved petroglyphs, world-famous sights like Carlsbad Caverns National Park, and lesser-known gems like Cerrillos Hills State Park. With quiet trails leading past historic mines and desert terrain, Cerillos Hills offers a low-key setting for outdoor exploration.
The state park is located off a scenic mountain byway, a historic route known as the Turquoise Trail, which connects two of New Mexico's largest cities. On one end, about an hour away, is Albuquerque, considered one of the best film cities in America for its gorgeous landscapes, and on the other is Santa Fe. Cerrillos Hills State Park is less than a 40-minute drive outside of Santa Fe, making it easily accessible from the so-called artisan capital of the United States.
Cerrillos Hills makes an ideal day trip destination from either city, because while it's open year-round, it's day-use only. If you happen to go on a weekend, you can stop into the Visitor Center (open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday). Otherwise, download a map online so you can enjoy a self-guided exploration of the park, which features 5 miles of desert trails with views of the surrounding Ortiz, Jemez, Sandia, and Sangre de Cristo Mountain Ranges. Find out more about New Mexico's five most scenic mountain towns.
Plan a day trip to Cerrillos Hills State Park
The terrain, as the park's name indicates, is hilly, and hiking at elevations up to 6,100 feet can be challenging. One of the most popular treks is the Cerrillos Hills Historic Park Trail, a moderately difficult 4.5-mile loop. Make sure to wear sunscreen: there's no shade along the trail, which has some steep, rocky segments and takes two hours or more to complete. You'll pass an old mining area from the 1800s (signs explain the history of Indigenous and Spanish groups mining turquoise and galena in the region) and enjoy panoramic views over the mountains and desert below. "A lovely desert walk!" wrote one past visitor, who shared photos of desert plants and wildflowers along the hike on AllTrails.
If you'd rather an easier or shorter hike, try the Cortez Mine, Escalante, Mirador, Coyote Loop, a 1.6-mile trail with gentle hills that can be done in less than an hour. The highlight is the Mirador lookout point over the mountains. "The view from the top is fantastic," said another hiker on AllTrails, who mentioned spotting woodpeckers, ravens, and black-throated sparrows along the way.
There are picnic tables available near one of the parking areas. It's better to bring food and drinks from the city, but you can experience some Wild West vibes in the village of Los Cerrillos, which extends for a few blocks around the Visitor Center. "[Los] Cerrillos looks like an Old West mining town," one past visitor commented on Google. The park is open from sunrise to sunset throughout the year. If you're from out of state, the access fee is $10 per vehicle, and for in-state visitors, it's $5 per vehicle from May to September and free for the rest of the year.