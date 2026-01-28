New Mexico's 5 Most Charming And Scenic Mountain Towns
Travelers unfamiliar with New Mexico may tend to associate this Southwest state with the desert. But with nearly 90 named mountain ranges scattered across the Land of Enchantment, from the Rockies to the Jemez Mountains, it's also a favored getaway for adventure-filled and picturesque mountain towns. From mountain hot springs and action-packed snowboarding to art gallery-hopping among historic, adobe buildings, a trip to New Mexico strikes a balance of outdoor recreation and quaint, small-town charm.
However, not every town caters to tourists, which is why we've rounded up five of the best mountain towns in the state — all of which provide distinctive character and things to do, both within the town itself and in nature. We've used a range of sources, including travel blogs and New Mexico and local tourism boards, to provide specific recommendations for each town. We also used sites like World Atlas and Only In Your State to help us make our selections.
Taos
An endpoint of the Enchanted Circle, a scenic byway stretching for 84 miles, Taos is the gateway for taking to the slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, with the Taos Ski Valley Resort just 30 minutes from downtown. In the winter, it's one of the state's top skiing destinations, but Taos also draws visitors during the warmer months, when you can hike to alpine viewpoints like Wheeler Peak, which is a favorite of travel bloggers the Wandering Stus. Although the hike is challenging, running for around 8 miles, "once you reach the summit, you'll be rewarded with 360-degree views of New Mexico ... this hike is one to not be missed!" they said.
Within the town itself, visit the Taos Pueblo, an unbelievable 1,000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site. Stroll through a historic adobe village, browse locally-made art, and take a guided tour to learn directly from a local about the community that has lived here for centuries. Keep in mind that the pueblo closes for a few weeks in the late winter. You'll find plenty of galleries and museums throughout Taos as well, like the Harwood Museum of Art, which documents the creative tradition of this mountain town.
Red River
In the north of the state, 8,750 feet above sea level, lies Red River, a former mining town that has become one of New Mexico's most notable mountain towns. Popular among skiers and snowboarders thanks to its average of 200 inches of snow each year, there are many other ways to take in Red River's scenery, from sailing above the Carson National Forest by chair lift, or exploring its numerous hiking trails. The Red River Nature Trail takes about an hour and leads to wildlife and mountain views. More trails can be found less than 30 minutes away in Eagle Nest Lake State Park, a tucked-away haven to camp, hike, and fish located along the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway.
Within town, browse local shops on Main Street, from New Mexico-made jewelry and decor at Bear X-ing to handmade pottery, art, and more at the Bobcat. Relax after a day of hiking or skiing with a glass of wine from Noisy Water Winery and Cellars, a family-run winery with a tasting room in Red River, or some locally-made beer or spirits from Red River Brewery and Distillery, the first of its kind in town.
Ruidoso
Hidden away in the Sierra Blanca Mountains, this quirky, charming getaway has endless recreation. As the gateway to Ski Apache, which is operated by the Mescalero Apache Tribe and typically receives more than 15 feet of snowfall each year, opportunities for mountain biking, zip lining, hiking, and, of course, skiing, are all within reach. To experience Ruidoso's views without any exertion, you can even hop on a gondola ride, which travels 11,500 feet above ground. You'll also find more serene pockets of nature at places like the vividly-colored Grindstone Lake, where you can either opt for an easy 2-mile track or explore the entire 18 miles of surrounding trails.
Ruidoso also has a walkable downtown lined with restaurants, street art, and local shops, including Ruidoso Trading Post, a 4,000-square-foot space housing Native American jewelry, pottery, and more. In addition, the town is home to the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, which offers all sorts of theater, music, and dance performances, along with several installations of colorful Dale Chihuly glass artwork. "Founder Jackie Spencer and architect Antoine Predock didn't leave out a single detail when designing it," said travel blogger Jasmine Alley. "When touring the theater, it became so clear to us that so much thought and care was, and is, wrapped up in the Spencer Theater."
Santa Fe
Santa Fe is arguably one of New Mexico's best-known mountain towns, and for good reason. Tucked over 7,000 feet above sea level in the Rocky Mountains, with surrounding pine forests and grasslands, visitors looking for mountain adventure can head to Ski Santa Fe, just half an hour outside of town. For a challenging hike, the Picacho Peak Trail is popular with hikers on AllTrails, leading to panoramic views.
Santa Fe's beauty goes far beyond its natural scenery, though, with diverse architecture throughout town, including Pueblo-style adobe buildings, Greek Revival, Victorian, and more. Known as the "artisan capital of the U.S.," as well as a UNESCO-designated Creative City, there are also more than 250 galleries and 20 art museums sprawled throughout this New Mexico town, adding to its charm. The Museum of International Folk Art is a top spot in Santa Fe, with a 4.7 Tripadvisor rating, and showcases the world's largest collection of folk art of over 130,000 pieces. On Saturdays, you'll also find the Santa Fe Farmers' Market, with over 100 vendors from throughout the region selling all sorts of local produce, artisan food items, crafts, art, and more. "It's one of the best markets I've been to in the country," said travel blogger Bon Traveler. "I came home with several locally grown spices, dried beans, and more."
Jemez Springs
Nestled in north-central New Mexico in the Jemez Mountains is Jemez Springs, a hot springs getaway set among red rocks. From primitive hot springs that can be reached by hike, to developed springs in town, Jemez Springs is the ultimate New Mexico getaway for travelers looking for relaxation and mountain scenery. The McCauley Warm Springs is accessible through a 3.5-mile round-trip trek, and the trailhead is just a 10-minute drive outside of town. Just keep in mind that some past hikers on AllTrails say the trail isn't always well-marked. The Jemez Springs Bath House, on the other hand, isn't just located within a century-old building, but it's also adjacent to the site of the 1860 geyser that first sparked the town's tourism industry. And since it functions as a nonprofit, soaking in one of its eight mineral water baths or opting for a massage service will benefit the Jemez Springs community.
Within Jemez Springs, you'll find a handful of art galleries and local shops, such as Jemez Fine Art Gallery, which features the work of around 17 regional artists. For history alongside traditional Native American culture, head to the Jemez Pueblo to visit the Walatowa Visitor Center and history museum. From here, you can explore the Red Rock Trail, which takes around an hour and winds through a canyon. Just be sure to be aware of visitor etiquette before visiting the pueblo, such as not photographing or entering homes without permission. The rest of the village, Walatowa, is closed to the public apart from specific event days.
Methodology
Multiple sources, including World Atlas, Only In Your State, and the New Mexico Tourism Board, were consulted to compile our choices, ensuring that each town offers not only plenty of ways to enjoy its mountain scenery but also charming features such as distinctive architecture, interesting local shops, culture, etc. We have intentionally included a variety of more widely-known mountain towns as well as less-visited spots. We then used city tourism boards, travel blogs, and resources such as AllTrails to provide recommendations for enjoying each town's natural and cultural highlights.