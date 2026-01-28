New Mexico's 5 Most Charming And Scenic Mountain Towns

Travelers unfamiliar with New Mexico may tend to associate this Southwest state with the desert. But with nearly 90 named mountain ranges scattered across the Land of Enchantment, from the Rockies to the Jemez Mountains, it's also a favored getaway for adventure-filled and picturesque mountain towns. From mountain hot springs and action-packed snowboarding to art gallery-hopping among historic, adobe buildings, a trip to New Mexico strikes a balance of outdoor recreation and quaint, small-town charm.

However, not every town caters to tourists, which is why we've rounded up five of the best mountain towns in the state — all of which provide distinctive character and things to do, both within the town itself and in nature. We've used a range of sources, including travel blogs and New Mexico and local tourism boards, to provide specific recommendations for each town. We also used sites like World Atlas and Only In Your State to help us make our selections.