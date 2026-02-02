Pompano Beach's Beloved Coastal Kitchen Is A Delicious Seafood Spot With Fresh Florida Catches

If you are sick of chain restaurants and are looking for something that feels like it was cooked at home, there is a place in South Florida that you need to be aware of. Right in the coastal city of Pompano Beach, not far from Fort Lauderdale, there is a family-owned restaurant with fresh seafood and comforting dishes that is not to be missed. Customers on Yelp and Tripadvisor rave about the friendly service and the fact that the prices are great.

Bojo's Seafood Kitchen is run by Brandon Smith, whose father owned a restaurant in the area, as well. It was featured on "Check Please! South Florida" on PBS, where reviewers spoke about the delicious, filling options, echoing the sentiment about the prices. It's open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and you're going to want to get up early to try this food.

If you're considering a visit to the Sunshine State to try Bojo's Seafood Kitchen, you have a choice of airports to get to Pompano Beach. It's 16 miles away from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or 36 miles from Palm Beach International Airport (but you may want to skip that one, as it's an airport with one of the worst TSA experiences out there). However, you can also fly into Miami International Airport, about 40 miles away, which has an animal therapy program to help anxious fliers.