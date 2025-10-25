Florida's Coziest Destinations To Work Remotely With Urban Comforts And Amenities, According To Research

Ever since the pandemic, remote work has become one of the biggest epidemics ... and everyone is hooked. It is probably because of the drastic change in health benefits that it's encouraged. The University of South Australia found that working from home has enhanced people's lives, saving them time, reducing stress, and even improving nutritional habits (via Boston Organics). It's become so normal to be a remote employee; the question is less about where you work and more about where you are working from.

Many people pick year-round sunshine, pristine beaches, and a pretty good entertainment scene, like Florida. Since the state is known for its warm climates and coastal paradise shorelines, remote workers get the opportunity to be more active, get some fresh air, and enjoy its natural offerings, making it the perfect complement to their lifestyle. However, Florida's a pretty big state, and the question still stands: Where are you actually working?

As a former remote working Floridian, I did some research to identify which cities digital nomads enjoy working in the most (other than the one I'm from). At Islands, our research was based on the three C's: climate, culture, and connection. We analyzed different public forums, as well as Florida tourism sites, to provide you with the best options if you're considering making the move.