Florida's Coziest Destinations To Work Remotely With Urban Comforts And Amenities, According To Research
Ever since the pandemic, remote work has become one of the biggest epidemics ... and everyone is hooked. It is probably because of the drastic change in health benefits that it's encouraged. The University of South Australia found that working from home has enhanced people's lives, saving them time, reducing stress, and even improving nutritional habits (via Boston Organics). It's become so normal to be a remote employee; the question is less about where you work and more about where you are working from.
Many people pick year-round sunshine, pristine beaches, and a pretty good entertainment scene, like Florida. Since the state is known for its warm climates and coastal paradise shorelines, remote workers get the opportunity to be more active, get some fresh air, and enjoy its natural offerings, making it the perfect complement to their lifestyle. However, Florida's a pretty big state, and the question still stands: Where are you actually working?
As a former remote working Floridian, I did some research to identify which cities digital nomads enjoy working in the most (other than the one I'm from). At Islands, our research was based on the three C's: climate, culture, and connection. We analyzed different public forums, as well as Florida tourism sites, to provide you with the best options if you're considering making the move.
St. Petersburg
Let's begin on Florida's Gulf Coast, where Gatorade blue waters and a developing urban scene is sprouting. St. Petersburg (aka St. Pete), located just 30 minutes over the bridge from Tampa's city center, is not only a place that Islands recognizes for its award-winning beaches and vibrant downtown, but so do Reddit users. In fact, I included St. Petersburg first, because according to Reddit, St. Pete was the most recommended; it has fantastic beaches and tons of breweries, in case you need an after work stress relief.
Aside from entertainment, it's an extremely walkable city, so if you don't have a car upon moving, it won't be too hard to walk to a cafe, especially if you live near Central Avenue. Places like Craft Kafe and The Chelsea St. Pete are recommended by local travel bloggers, as they are good spots to sit with your laptop and get some work done. For a mid-day break, you can take your eyes off the laptop screen and onto the public wall art. The streets of St. Petersburg are decorated with colorful murals, perfect for a quick selfie to help build your digital footprint. On a personal note, I've been to St. Petersburg, and it's a very young and up-and-coming city. Depending on the time of year, it's less crowded than its neighboring metropolis, Tampa, but with a similar modern vibe. It's a great place to work by day and enjoy the evening.
Fort Lauderdale & Pompano Beach
On the southeast side of Florida, there's Fort Lauderdale, also known as the "Venice of America," and Pompano Beach. Both cities are around 45 minutes north of Miami by car, or an hour to an hour and a half with the horrendous Miami traffic. I was a digital nomad in Pompano Beach, and I'd make the 15-minute trip south to Fort Lauderdale to work. Due to its proximity, I felt it was fit to pair them together.
Fort Lauderdale is not only less-crowded version of Miami, but it has all the amenities you need for a great working environment. They have co-working spaces, like General Provisions, where you can pay a membership to get your tasks done in the heart of downtown — and, when you're ready to clock out, it's the perfect time to head to happy hour. An added bonus is that it's home to one of the most walkable streets in the state, surrounded by the intracoastal and is minutes away from Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Pompano Beach, just north of Fort Lauderdale, is a tad more affordable than Fort Lauderdale and Miami, while still being in the South Florida area. The Pompano Pier has tons of restaurants, like the casual tiki hut, Lucky Fish, or the more formal option, Oceanic. There are also coffee shops in the area where you can work and be steps away from the golden sand and glittering waters of the Atlantic. Both of these cities are so well connected to each other and to Miami that they're great options for a digital nomad.
St. Augustine
In northeast Florida, you'll find St. Augustine along the coast. It's just south of the most populated city in Florida, which is Jacksonville, making it a peaceful escape that is filled with similar amenities to those listed above and much more. St. Augustine is nicknamed America's "Ancient City," because it is the oldest European settlement in the U.S. This remote working city is for the history buff and outdoor adventurer, while still having the young zest you may be looking for. Reddit users recommend St. Augustine for connection because Flagler College is located here, bringing a younger crowd to a city that has an old soul. There are cute squares and breweries along the water where you can meet people and kick back after work ... or during, whatever floats your boat!
In your free time, visit the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument or take a distillery tour with your friends. From feeling like you're living in a different century to heading down the road to a modern-day shopping center, St. Augustine is the balancing scale you're looking for. As far as climate, being a more northern city, in the wintertime, average daytime temperatures can drop to the mid-50s and 60s, so it's not always beach weather, but at least the sun is still shining!
Orlando
When you think of Orlando, you might picture Mickey Mouse or Universal Studios. However, Orlando goes far beyond mascots and rollercoasters. Its thriving downtown area, near Lake Eola Park, is quite literally called the "Central Business District." It's filled with theatres, art galleries, museums, and an exciting nightlife. Orlando has been recognized as the best place in America for remote work during the winter by the Business Name Generator, focused on its affordable living, quality of life, WiFi speeds, and climate. Since it's not directly on a beach, you also get away from the "island vibe" ambiance and get to be in the heart of a bustling metro, which is ideal for those who need to stay focused. On the weekends, you can travel an hour to Florida's Space Coast to get your fix of sea salt.
Working remotely sometimes makes you more of a homebody than you would like to be, and Orlando is a great city to shake that off. Besides your regular run clubs and brewery meetups, the city is an entertainment breeding ground. Of course, you have the amusement parks, but they also host EDC, an internationally known electronic music festival, and Orlando Magic NBA games. It's a thrilling lifestyle in a city where you can also find quiet pockets of town — a hot spot for those who want the best of both worlds.
Destin
Along Florida's panhandle on the Gulf, you'll find a small city full of European-style getaways and unique resort-like beach towns that will always feel like a home away from home. Destin, Florida, was ranked first on Visit Florida's digital nomad list because the Emerald Coast is a force to be reckoned with in the Sunshine State. It's a hot spot for tourists, which you'd think would be disadvantageous for digital nomads, but guess again! Due to its influx of tourism, you're likely to find a plethora of places with high-speed internet. You can post up at Capriccio Café or East Pass Coffee Co. for your morning workflow. Then, step outside to catch a sunset over the Gulf as your commute home. What a tough life, huh?
On the weekends, you can enjoy Florida in the most Florida-esque way possible — that means jet skiing on the weekends or grabbing a buddy to parasail with above the emerald waters. It's always a fun idea to be a tourist in your own city. Destin offers a more peaceful way of living, with white, sandy coasts and friendly locals, creeping into Southern hospitality territory. (Seriously, the more north you go in Florida, the more Southern it gets!)
Methodology
To determine the best cities in Florida for remote workers, we researched commentary from locals on public forums, such as Reddit threads and Facebook groups, as well as personal narratives, including mine — someone who actually experienced the culture in some of these cities and working remotely. Florida's tourism website, Visit Florida, was a big resource because it explained different activities each city is known for. Visit Florida also pointed us in the direction of Business Name Generator, an AI-based company that helps brands develop their business. They conducted a study on the top places for Digital Nomads to live globally, and Orlando was first on the list for American cities, sneaking its way into the top 10 in the world.
We also looked at WeatherSpark to check the climate. Lastly, we took into account local travel bloggers who are on the scene doing their own research, as well as local publications. Travel bloggers made lists of their favorite spots to work in some of these cities, and local publications boasted about how their specific city has seen a boom in digital nomads. Our main goal was to pinpoint places that enhanced the lifestyle of remote employees in a well-rounded way — not just for affordability and sunshine, but also for exciting events and community connection.