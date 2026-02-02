Between Sacramento And Lake Tahoe Is California's Pristine Mountain Lake With Crystal-Clear Water And Camping

The diverse shores of Lake Tahoe, which hug the California-Nevada border in the rugged Sierra Nevada range, attract millions of visitors each year. But those looking to get away from the crowds can find a quieter escape at the Ice House Reservoir, which is only a little over an hour away from the busy South Lake Tahoe.

Don't worry, you definitely won't miss out on any of the good views. As reviews suggest, the panoramas at the reservoir and its surrounding campsites are stunning in their own right. One Yelp review reads, "Absolutely beautiful artwork by the Creator of the universe! It is almost as if EVERY star in the sky can be seen from here ... The pictures do not do it justice!" Still, take a quick scroll through Instagram photos, and you'll see just how clear the waters are. The backdrop of lush forests against mountain peaks makes for quite a sight, too.

Open from sun-up to sun-down, the Ice House Reservoir stretches across the dense wilds of the Eldorado National Forest for about 700 acres. The alpine lake sits roughly 80 miles northeast of Sacramento, where the stress-free Sacramento International Airport is located if you plan on flying in. You'll have to buy a day-use parking pass to enjoy the waters and the recreation area, which only costs $10 at the time of writing.