Between Sacramento And Lake Tahoe Is California's Pristine Mountain Lake With Crystal-Clear Water And Camping
The diverse shores of Lake Tahoe, which hug the California-Nevada border in the rugged Sierra Nevada range, attract millions of visitors each year. But those looking to get away from the crowds can find a quieter escape at the Ice House Reservoir, which is only a little over an hour away from the busy South Lake Tahoe.
Don't worry, you definitely won't miss out on any of the good views. As reviews suggest, the panoramas at the reservoir and its surrounding campsites are stunning in their own right. One Yelp review reads, "Absolutely beautiful artwork by the Creator of the universe! It is almost as if EVERY star in the sky can be seen from here ... The pictures do not do it justice!" Still, take a quick scroll through Instagram photos, and you'll see just how clear the waters are. The backdrop of lush forests against mountain peaks makes for quite a sight, too.
Open from sun-up to sun-down, the Ice House Reservoir stretches across the dense wilds of the Eldorado National Forest for about 700 acres. The alpine lake sits roughly 80 miles northeast of Sacramento, where the stress-free Sacramento International Airport is located if you plan on flying in. You'll have to buy a day-use parking pass to enjoy the waters and the recreation area, which only costs $10 at the time of writing.
Paddling, picnics, and prowls along the Ice House Reservoir
With a name like Ice House, you know this reservoir is going to be pretty darn cold. Which is good news considering the chilly temps actually help the water stay crystal-clear by keeping muddying algae and other pesky organisms in check. Needless to say, the pristine lake is great if you want to dabble in a little water-based recreation. Paddle the waters in a kayak or canoe, or take your boat out via the launching area on the northwest shore. "Awesome place to ride our jet skis. It was never full. Plenty of shade. No need to bring a canopy. Water was very clean," a Yelp review reads.
Pack a to-go lunch or tuck into a tasty snack at the lakefront picnic area, which is just about a half a mile away from the boat launch. Both sites have bathrooms if nature makes a call. After grubbing down, tackle the reservoir's scenic hiking path. Starting from the boating area, you can traipse along the sands that line the northern banks of the reservoir for about 3 miles, making for just shy of a 6-mile trip altogether.
Want more space to roam? "There are new mountain bike trails on the south side of the reservoir that are accessible by crossing the levee," a hiker writes on AllTrails, noting that the pathway stretches all the way up to the neighboring hidden Union Valley Reservoir: "It's 17 miles of new trail!"
S'mores and sleeping under the stars
With views like this, the three campgrounds that skirt the Ice House Reservoir could go toe-to-toe with any of the best lake camping spots in California. But before you go packing up your tents, sleeping bags, and marshmallows, it's important to note that the campsites are only open seasonally, usually from May to October.
The Ice House Campground near the boat launch is the biggest, with 81 sites available to rent for as low as $36 at the time of this writing. The Northwind Campground (which boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google) and the Strawberry Point Campground also hug the northern shoreline. Both have fewer than a dozen campsites and start at $10 per night. All three campgrounds have picnic tables and fire rings, though showers can only be found at Ice House.
The Silver Creek Group Campground is just a few miles away from the lake if you need more room. It's a bit on the pricier side, going for $125 per night, but it can accommodate up to 40 people. Be sure to keep an eye out for bears and other potentially dangerous critters as you immerse yourself in the rugged natural landscape.