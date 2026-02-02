5 Cool And Crafty RV Bathroom Shelf Ideas That Maximize Storage Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The open road calls to us all at one point or another in our lives. You can take a road trip in your car, but doing it in an RV can give you the comforts of home combined with the thrill of adventure. Whether you're taking a weekend trip for some camping or you've switched from a permanent residence to full-time van living, life is sweet on the road. However, there are some logistical issues that may come up for you in terms of bathroom storage in an RV. Even if you've hit Ikea for some affordable finds to help and done some DIY upgrades on your RV shower, you may want to take a look at some crafty bathroom shelf ideas that can make your RV bathroom more comfortable.

To pick the best RV bathroom shelving ideas, we took a look at advice on a number of Reddit posts. We also looked at ideas from Facebook groups and RV forums to find the ones that will be the easiest to use. Additionally, I've used some of these myself on theater bus tours to keep my things organized, and when I lived in New York City with a bathroom that was so small I had to walk into it sideways. While you can certainly install professional shelving (or pay someone else to do it), these hacks can be easily done yourself with minimal effort.