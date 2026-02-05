A Taste Of Prague Awaits At Orlando's Unique Beer Spa, Leaving Skin Soft And Thirst Quenched

Prague and Orlando, Florida, are rarely referenced in the same sentence — unless you're comparing opposites. Crowned as America's happiest holiday destination, Orlando is not just the world's theme park capital, but a Southern city with a humid, sub-tropical climate. Czechia, on the other hand, is home to dazzling cities with fairytale castles, including the capital of Prague, and lots of beer. So much beer, in fact, that Prague is recognized as the beer capital of Europe, where a mug of beer is cheaper than a bottle of water. So what could these dissimilar cities share in common? Beer spas. The difference is that Czechia, where they're a treasured national pastime, has had them for centuries, while Orlando's My Beer Spa is the city's first and one of only a handful in the United States.

What is a beer spa exactly, and why would you want to submerge yourself in it? According to claims, hops and brewer's yeast are rich in antioxidants and are said to relieve stress, reduce muscle tension, and improve circulation. Additional benefits are said to include everything from detoxification to anti-aging. In addition, the aromaspromote relaxation and a sense of well-being — which may or may not be the result of consuming beer during your spa visit. Either way, a beer spa is a soothing and novel way to spend time in Orlando, whether you're recuperating from days walking around theme parks or looking for a way to spend quality time with a loved one. My Beer Spa is conveniently located on International Drive and is open daily except Tuesdays. Prices start at $129 for a single-person use tub for 60 minutes.