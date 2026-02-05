A Taste Of Prague Awaits At Orlando's Unique Beer Spa, Leaving Skin Soft And Thirst Quenched
Prague and Orlando, Florida, are rarely referenced in the same sentence — unless you're comparing opposites. Crowned as America's happiest holiday destination, Orlando is not just the world's theme park capital, but a Southern city with a humid, sub-tropical climate. Czechia, on the other hand, is home to dazzling cities with fairytale castles, including the capital of Prague, and lots of beer. So much beer, in fact, that Prague is recognized as the beer capital of Europe, where a mug of beer is cheaper than a bottle of water. So what could these dissimilar cities share in common? Beer spas. The difference is that Czechia, where they're a treasured national pastime, has had them for centuries, while Orlando's My Beer Spa is the city's first and one of only a handful in the United States.
What is a beer spa exactly, and why would you want to submerge yourself in it? According to claims, hops and brewer's yeast are rich in antioxidants and are said to relieve stress, reduce muscle tension, and improve circulation. Additional benefits are said to include everything from detoxification to anti-aging. In addition, the aromaspromote relaxation and a sense of well-being — which may or may not be the result of consuming beer during your spa visit. Either way, a beer spa is a soothing and novel way to spend time in Orlando, whether you're recuperating from days walking around theme parks or looking for a way to spend quality time with a loved one. My Beer Spa is conveniently located on International Drive and is open daily except Tuesdays. Prices start at $129 for a single-person use tub for 60 minutes.
Relax, rejuvenate, and drink up at My Beer Spa Orlando
In many ways, a visit to My Beer Spa Orlando is like a visit to many upscale spas: You're warmly greeted with a welcome drink while your private soaking studio is prepared. You're supplied with a robe, a locker for your personal belongings, and a tote bag for your essentials. Swimsuits are optional, and it's recommended that you not bathe or shower for two hours following your soak. According to Ashley of My Wanderlusty Life, the spa attendants will even offer to take your photo before entering your room, so be prepared with a smile and a craving for beer with wellness benefits.
After being escorted into your private room, warm wood and low lights encourage a sense of calm, while the fragrant malt and hops oils entice you into the oversized soaking tub. In addition to the jetted tubs of bubbling, alcohol-free beer, each room is equipped with an infrared sauna, a bathroom with a shower, towels, a hair dryer, a hay lounge with sheets and pillows, a flat screen TV with sound system, and most importantly, plenty of beer on tap from local breweries. If your palate is not partial to beer, you can upgrade to wine, sangria, mimosas, or non-alcoholic beverages. Complimentary bottled water is on hand and recommended to keep you hydrated while you drench your skin and appetite in the golden elixir.
During the one-hour session, the recommended sequence is 30 minutes to sip and soak, 10 minutes in the sauna with chromotherapy lighting, and the remainder lounging atop the bed of hay to allow the nutrients to absorb into your soft, thirst-quenched skin.