How I Enjoy Philadelphia After A Winter Snowstorm, According To A Local

Most people know Philadelphia's landmark art museum from the movies. In "Rocky" (1976), the title character, a local boxer portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, uses its grand staircase as a training ground. Tourists and residents alike run up the 72 steps, Rocky-style, either for exercise or photo ops — but when snow falls in Philly, locals show up with sleds. During the height of the snowstorm on Sunday, hundreds of people made the pilgrimage. Like many others present, Philadelphia meteorologist Drew Anderson captured a video that he shared on X (formerly Twitter). "When you have a lot of snow in Philly, you go to the Art Museum!" he wrote. "A Philly tradition!" echoed reporter Elizabeth Worthington of 6abc Action News on Instagram. Even if you're not brave enough to attempt a bumpy descent down the iconic staircase, it's entertaining to watch from the bottom. Locals point out that superior sledding is available at the hill on the other side of the museum.

If you're more into ice skating, Philly's got plenty of outdoor rinks to choose from. Right next to City Hall, Dilworth Park offers skating ($10 for adults and $7 for kids), outdoor firepits, and a chalet-style cabin where you can warm up with hot chocolate or wintry cocktails. Skate rentals ($10) are also available. The park is open daily for skating (noon to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, to 11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to late on weekends). On the edge of the Delaware River, Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest has a similar set-up, but with a larger NHL-sized rink (skating admission $5, rentals $12) and sweeping views of the Ben Franklin Bridge. It's open daily (1 to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, to midnight Friday, and from 11 a.m. to late on weekends).