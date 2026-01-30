How I Enjoy Philadelphia After A Winter Snowstorm, According To A Local
In mid-January of 2026, the City of Brotherly Love got its biggest snowstorm in a decade. As much as a foot of snow fell around Philadelphia — even more in some areas, including around the airport — cancelling school, closing city offices, and prompting the mayor to declare a snow emergency. A few days later, people are still shoveling out their cars in my neighborhood, and despite the freezing temperatures, we're finding ways to actively enjoy the winter wonderland that surrounds us.
Snowball fights, skating in the park, sledding down the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum: what else would you expect in this city? Before moving here six years ago, I was familiar with the classic Philly stereotypes (hello, rowdy sports fans). Now that I've lived here for a while, I can confirm that Philadelphians are enthusiastic and high-energy — and they're used to braving the elements, whether they're sweating through Fourth of July block parties or braving the cold to build a snowman that's bigger and better than the one next door. Throughout Center City and Philadelphia's extensive park system, here are a few of my top recommendations for getting out and embracing the season.
Urban thrills in a snow-covered city
Most people know Philadelphia's landmark art museum from the movies. In "Rocky" (1976), the title character, a local boxer portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, uses its grand staircase as a training ground. Tourists and residents alike run up the 72 steps, Rocky-style, either for exercise or photo ops — but when snow falls in Philly, locals show up with sleds. During the height of the snowstorm on Sunday, hundreds of people made the pilgrimage. Like many others present, Philadelphia meteorologist Drew Anderson captured a video that he shared on X (formerly Twitter). "When you have a lot of snow in Philly, you go to the Art Museum!" he wrote. "A Philly tradition!" echoed reporter Elizabeth Worthington of 6abc Action News on Instagram. Even if you're not brave enough to attempt a bumpy descent down the iconic staircase, it's entertaining to watch from the bottom. Locals point out that superior sledding is available at the hill on the other side of the museum.
If you're more into ice skating, Philly's got plenty of outdoor rinks to choose from. Right next to City Hall, Dilworth Park offers skating ($10 for adults and $7 for kids), outdoor firepits, and a chalet-style cabin where you can warm up with hot chocolate or wintry cocktails. Skate rentals ($10) are also available. The park is open daily for skating (noon to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, to 11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to late on weekends). On the edge of the Delaware River, Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest has a similar set-up, but with a larger NHL-sized rink (skating admission $5, rentals $12) and sweeping views of the Ben Franklin Bridge. It's open daily (1 to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, to midnight Friday, and from 11 a.m. to late on weekends).
Winter adventures in Philly's parks and gardens
Away from the city center, Philly's forested parks and gardens are magical after a snowfall. My favorite spot for a winter hike is Wissahickon Valley Park, featuring epic gorges and trails that wind through quiet woods in the city's northwest. If you're planning an outing with children or anyone with limited mobility, you could skip the more challenging trails and go for a stroll on Forbidden Drive, a wide gravel and asphalt trail that stretches for more than 8 miles along the Wissahickon Creek. It's a beautiful spot for an easy walk at any time of the year. The park is accessible from several neighborhoods, including Roxborough, East Falls, and Chestnut Hill, the Philadelphia neighborhood I always return to for the cutest local bookstores and gourmet shops.
Pair your walk or hike with some winter birdwatching: Wissahickon, with a resident population of owls, woodpeckers, goldfinches, and cardinals, was designated an Important Birding Area by the National Audubon Society. Elsewhere in the city, FDR Park, with lakes and lagoons that attract waterfowl, is a great winter birding location in South Philly. John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum, home to the largest remaining freshwater tidal marsh in Pennsylvania, is a bird sanctuary with 10 miles of trails — including the 1-mile wheelchair-accessible Big Boardwalk Loop — that are especially picturesque in winter. Generally speaking, Philadelphia parks are open from dawn to dusk and are free to enter. And in my opinion, regardless of the season, visiting the city's parks and gardens is one of the things you simply shouldn't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia. Just be sure to warm up with a hot beverage afterward at one of Philly's best cafes, according to reviews.