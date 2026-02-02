Skip The Crowds And Expense Of Mount Everest: These Other Majestic Peaks In Nepal Are Free To Climb (For Now)
While there are many popular treks in Nepal, including these 10 incredible hiking trails, every mountaineer's ultimate dream is to reach the peak of Mount Everest. Hardcore climbers continue to attempt to defeat the world's highest peak, a towering 29,000 feet, despite permit fees that now reach about $15,000 USD per person during the main season. But while Everest continues to be a once-in-a-lifetime hiking experience, rising costs and crowds have many looking elsewhere, including avoiding the crowded treks of Nepal for an unspoiled mountain adventure in the "Yosemite of Pakistan." To combat these overtourism issues, Nepal has announced that climbing permit fees will be lifted for 97 Himalayan peaks for a two-year period, through July 17, 2027.
Even those who assume they've learned everything about the giant are often caught off guard by interesting facts they don't know about Mt. Everest and the area, including the number of "virgin" peaks in the Himalayas. The Nepal Tourism Board is trying to redirect interest to lesser-visited regions such as Karnali and Sudurpaschim. In these remote provinces, dozens of peaks sit largely untouched by commercial mountaineering, and many have never been climbed. For those looking to immerse themselves in Nepal's authentic side while training on high-altitude peaks, this might just be the opportunity they've been waiting for. However, there are still costs associated with climbs, so these excursions don't come completely free of charge.
To get to Nepal, most international travelers fly to Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, the main airport in the country's capital. To acclimate to the Himalayan altitudes, it's best to spend a few days exploring Nepal's largest city, an affordable destination offering delicious street feasts and ancient beauty. From there, guided expeditions usually include domestic flights to remote regions, followed by rugged ground transportation to the trailhead.
Explore the Karnali's region's remote hikes
For the truly adventurous, consider the Karnali Province. Located in western Nepal, it's the country's largest region but also one of its most remote, least developed areas to visit. Home to over 70 peaks, getting here may be a challenge, but once you're there, it offers an entirely different experience from the crowds found at Mount Everest or the Annapurna hikes.
One notable peak is Tripura Hiun Chuli, near the border of China. The mountain sits about 21,500 feet above sea level, and, as with any hike, if you're not a Nepalese citizen, you'll have to hire a licensed guide. Many agencies that coordinate trips to this isolated region will fly you from Kathmandu to the Nepalgunj Airport, then to the Dolpa Airport, a smaller regional airport in the village of Juphal. After a hike to base camp, it typically takes about two weeks to reach the summit, either camping out or staying in traditional teahouses. During the trek, you'll pass by rugged valleys and glaciers with the ice-covered peaks of Mount Tso Karpo and other Himalayan mountains in the distance.
Another Karnali peak is Patrasi, with an elevation of 21,161 feet. In June 2024, a team of three Nepalese climbers was the first to complete the first ascent to the top. The guides described the summit as challenging, saying, "It was different from the fixed rope climbing we are used to. This kind of technical climbing brings out the real joy in mountaineering." They had three goals in mind: "To make a first ascent of Patrasi, to promote alpinism and sustainable mountaineering in our home country, and to highlight the beauty of far western Nepal." To attempt the climb yourself, arrange it with professional expedition operators like Empact Adventures.
Discover Sudurpaschim's peaks with some careful planning
Sudurpaschim Province, separated into nine districts, has everything from national parks and the Gurans Himal, Sapipal Himal, and Byas Rishi Himal mountain ranges in the north to the plains in the south. The region is home to 20 peaks to climb in total, many of which remain unexplored. For those looking for an off-the-grid experience where trekking routes are uncommon, with some proper preparation, you could be the first to face some of these steep ascents and gain some bragging rights.
Among the standout mountains in Sudurpaschim are Api Himal and Saipal Himal, near the borders of Tibet and India. Rising over 23,000 feet above sea level, Api Himal is the highest peak that many have yet to summit. Coming in as the second-highest is Mount Saipal, another rarely explored peak with no teahouses or lodging, so camping out is your only option.
Again, due to Nepal's official regulations for trekkers, you still have to book with a professional guide or agency even though the permit is free until mid-2027. Licensed operations will arrange the necessary paperwork, register you in the Trekkers Information Management System for safety, obtain national park permits if needed, and handle other logistics. Even though royalty fees are waived, some agencies' packages don't include things like sherpa and porter wages, insurance for the cooking staff and liaison officers, and travel and evacuation insurance. Also, you'll still have to pay other required permit fees, which are determined by the elevation of the mountain. Some experienced trekkers estimate costs to run $6,000 to $9,000 USD, depending on factors like group size, time of year, and what's included in the agency's packaged deal.