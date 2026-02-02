Skip The Crowds And Expense Of Mount Everest: These Other Majestic Peaks In Nepal Are Free To Climb (For Now)

While there are many popular treks in Nepal, including these 10 incredible hiking trails, every mountaineer's ultimate dream is to reach the peak of Mount Everest. Hardcore climbers continue to attempt to defeat the world's highest peak, a towering 29,000 feet, despite permit fees that now reach about $15,000 USD per person during the main season. But while Everest continues to be a once-in-a-lifetime hiking experience, rising costs and crowds have many looking elsewhere, including avoiding the crowded treks of Nepal for an unspoiled mountain adventure in the "Yosemite of Pakistan." To combat these overtourism issues, Nepal has announced that climbing permit fees will be lifted for 97 Himalayan peaks for a two-year period, through July 17, 2027.

Even those who assume they've learned everything about the giant are often caught off guard by interesting facts they don't know about Mt. Everest and the area, including the number of "virgin" peaks in the Himalayas. The Nepal Tourism Board is trying to redirect interest to lesser-visited regions such as Karnali and Sudurpaschim. In these remote provinces, dozens of peaks sit largely untouched by commercial mountaineering, and many have never been climbed. For those looking to immerse themselves in Nepal's authentic side while training on high-altitude peaks, this might just be the opportunity they've been waiting for. However, there are still costs associated with climbs, so these excursions don't come completely free of charge.

To get to Nepal, most international travelers fly to Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, the main airport in the country's capital. To acclimate to the Himalayan altitudes, it's best to spend a few days exploring Nepal's largest city, an affordable destination offering delicious street feasts and ancient beauty. From there, guided expeditions usually include domestic flights to remote regions, followed by rugged ground transportation to the trailhead.